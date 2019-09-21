WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Finance Committee on Wednesday unanimously recommended spending $56,000 to update the presentation equipment in the Board of Supervisors meeting room in the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St.
According to a memo from IT Director Scott Varner, the county has received complaints that projected images cannot be seen during meetings, especially by people sitting in the back of the room. In addition, he said the microphone system and audio needs to be upgraded to address sound issues.
The money would replace the projector and screen, add a flat-panel screen in the back of the meeting room, replace the microphone system and give Chromebooks the capability to connect with the screens and provide a wireless presentation.
Funding would come from Public Educational and Governmental (PEG) access channels’ funds. PEG money is generated by fees that are included in county residents’ cable bills.
Frederick County Finance Director Cheryl Shiffler said the money is collected by Comcast and sent to the county. The county has $427,000 in PEG money, according to Shiffler.
In other business, the committee:
Recommended the Board of Supervisors all the Parks and Recreation Department to spend $40,000 to help pay for a bike path in the northwest section of Sherando Park. The money would only be granted if the department receives a $10,000 PeopleForBikes grant.
Recommended carrying forward $25,834 in unspent funds from the previous fiscal year to replace a Frederick County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.
All three recommendations must be approved by the Board of Supervisors.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building were Chairman Judith McCann-Slaughter and committee members Charles DeHaven Jr. and Gary Lofton. Jeff Boppe and Angela Rudolph were absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.