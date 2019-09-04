WINCHESTER — Frederick County officials on Tuesday responded to questions that have been raised since the county announced last month that it bought the Sunnyside Plaza shopping center for additional office space.
In an interview, Frederick County Deputy Administrator Jay Tibbs and Public Information Officer Karen Vacchio said the county has tried to make the most of its offices in the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St. in Winchester by having employees share offices and putting up walls to divide rooms, but they say the roughly 100,000-square-foot building has reached capacity.
“We just want people to have enough space to do their job and serve citizens effectively,” Vacchio said.
They explained that relocating some staff to the Sunnyside location will free up space in the administration building.
The county purchased the 70,614-square-foot shopping center on Aug. 26 for $2.1 million from a Miami-based limited liability company in an online auction. Located off North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522) at Va. 37, the 10.5-acre property has approximately 380 parking spaces. It’s assessed value is $6.2 million.
Currently, the county has 860 full-time employees — a significant increase from the roughly 370 employees it had in the mid-1990s when it moved into its current offices on North Kent Street. Additional staff have been hired over the years to meet the needs of the county’s growing population.
The County Administration Building houses 264 employees, including, but not limited to, those who work in administration, human resources, planning, parks and recreation, social services and public works. The building does not house the 313 employees in the county’s Public Safety Department (the public safety building is at 1080 Coverstone Drive), the 209 workers at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center, employees of Winchester Regional Airport (the county is its fiscal agent) or the Economic Development Authority (its offices are at 45 E. Boscawen St.).
Some county residents have questioned why the county bought Sunnyside Plaza instead of repurposing the former Frederick County Middle School at 441 Linden Drive, which is for sale for $3.9 million. The building has been vacant since 2016, when a new Frederick County Middle School opened at 4661 N. Frederick Pike. Located in Winchester’s city limits, the 23-acre school site borders the Shenandoah University Health Professions Building on the Winchester Medical Center campus.
Tibbs said there are some challenges with the former school property being turned into government offices. The site is currently zoned Low Density Residential, and government offices are not a permitted use in that zoning, so the county would need to get Winchester City Council to approve a rezoning. That could result in application fees and fees associated with offsetting the impact of development.
He also noted Winchester wouldn’t benefit much in terms of tax revenue if the former school site becomes government offices.
“I think from their perspective, [Winchester] being nine square miles, that’s a significant portion of property they would like to see developed in some capacity,” Tibbs said. “They would like to see a revenue generator there, something that would pay taxes.”
With the Sunnyside Plaza property, the county government does not have to worry about rezoning. And the infrastructure is already in place — water, sewer, gas, electric.
Vacchio said the cost to renovate the shopping center is less than acquiring land, installing the necessary infrastructure and constructing a new building. She added that the Sunnyside Plaza location is also easily accessible to county residents, as it is within a 20-minute drive of approximately 90% of the county’s population.
She pointed to Warren County and Rockingham County as examples of localities that have successfully taken unused retail spaces and converted them into government facilities and offices.
This is not the first time Frederick County has taken steps to address space needs. In 1994, it acquired its current four-story building on North Kent Street and moved various county departments out of the 9 Court Square complex in downtown Winchester, as well as out of various buildings along the Loudoun Street Mall. At the time, the four-story building contained approximately 32,000 square feet. In 1996, the county constructed a 68,000-square-foot addition, which enabled the county to consolidate many of its departments into one complex, with the Sheriff’s Department and Emergency Communications being housed next door in the basement of the Winchester-Frederick County Joint Judicial Center at 5 N. Kent St.
In 2007, the county constructed a 61,566-square-foot Public Safety Building at 1080 Coverstone Drive. That building houses the Sheriff’s Department, Fire and Rescue Department and Emergency Communications.
Sunnyside Plaza is currently home to five tenants, whose leases will be honored, according to Tibbs. The tenants include a Chinese restaurant, a day care, a tax preparer, a laundromat and a dry cleaner. Tibbs said the tenants will stay “for the foreseeable future.”
County staff have been asked to consider their current and future space needs in order to assess which departments should move into the new building. The county has sent out a Request for Proposals for an architect to evaluate how to best utilize the newly acquired square footage and to design the renovations for the site.
Tibbs did not say when renovations on the new building would begin or when offices would move there, saying a firm timeline has not been set.
Sorry, I don't care how much the officials try to justify this. As a tax payer who didn't get to have a say, like normal, I am opposed to it. Use the old FCMS. As for the new FCMS, I would have liked to have a say on it so we didn't spend so much money on one school when we could have built almost 2 schools instead.
