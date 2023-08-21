Frederick County staff members met with The Winchester Star on Monday to discuss the new public safety radio system the county is constructing to replace the existing, outdated system.
The project, which they described as one of the largest the county has undertaken in terms of scope, is expected to be completed by December of 2024. It will include nine public safety emergency radio towers spaced out across the county to enhance radio coverage for public safety officials, with an additional tower being tapped in northern Shenandoah County.
In 2021, the Frederick County Board of Supervisors voted 4-3 to execute a contract with Texas-based EF Johnson not to exceed $20,007,471 for the new radio system’s initial cost. An additional $8.9 million is expected to be spent over the next 20 years.
Site preparation for the public safety communications towers is underway at a few locations, with construction set to begin in the next few days, Frederick County Public Information Officer Karen Vacchio wrote in an email last week.
The Clear Brook tower in the county's northeast will be the first site under construction. The towers range from 195 feet to 350 feet in height and are being built by-right in rural areas (RA) zoning districts.
Overall, it's a massive project for the county — one that is intended to help modernize the county's public safety divisions from a communication standpoint.
"To get to where we are now has taken us five years," said county Purchasing Manager Missi Neal, noting that the county had to acquire four parcels of land to make the project possible.
"Our new system quite simply provides better coverage, and that's for the safety of our public safety people as well as the community," Neal said.
County staff said EF Johnson is obligated to meet 95% coverage 95% of the time for public safety officials through the new system.
"They're obligated to meet the 95% coverage, so if there's a deficiency, if it's their design issue and not something the county did, EF Johnson is on the hook to make that correct," Deputy County Administrator Jay Tibbs explained. "So that's a pretty robust threshold."
At a Frederick County Board of Supervisors meeting earlier this month, members of the public as well as at least one board member aired concerns about how efficiently the system will perform once it goes live.
With the board's approval, the county has hired Tusa Consulting Services, based in Kansas City, Missouri, which has been brought on to ensure EF Johnson is "abiding by the terms of the contract," with respect to system construction and design.
Earlier this year, EF Johnson finalized its construction and design plans.
That was followed by Tusa Consulting Services taking about a month to assess the plans for the system, given the priorities outlined by the county in the contract. They green-lighted EF Johnson's design work, county staff said, allowing work on-site readiness to begin.
"In March or April, they signed off on the detailed design review (from EF Johnson). They actually took EF Johnson's testing of the system and the design and the frequencies to make sure that the coverage they had guaranteed under the contract is the coverage we will be getting," said Tibbs. "So they (Tusa) verified the information that EF Johnson has provided will meet the coverage requirements."
The new emergency radio system is needed to replace the existing one. Roughly four years ago, Pennsylvania-based Mission Critical Partners assessed the county’s existing public safety radio system and identified numerous problems with it. The issues included limited capacity, no frequencies transmitted countywide and a limited number of operational channels in the event primary dispatch channels are overloaded. Some parts of the system were installed more than 20 years ago.
What firm to contract with for the new 911 communications system was hotly debated by Board of Supervisor members prior to the 4-3 vote to accept the EF Johnson bid, The Star reported.
Back Creek Supervisor Shawn Graber, along with former supervisor Douglas McCarthy and Blaine Dunn (Red Bud), opposed offering the contract to EF Johnson in 2021. They wanted the board to terminate the existing request for proposals and get a second opinion, saying they were concerned that Mission Critical Partners had offered inconsistent or inaccurate information throughout the process, The Star reported.
In November of 2020, an internal working group of radio system users known as the Communications Committee — with representatives from the sheriff’s office, fire and rescue and emergency dispatch — had recommended the board select EF Johnson.
Also, after the contract was awarded, Florida-based L3Harris Technologies Inc., one of the four vendors to respond to a request for proposals for the county, sued the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, the county government and county Finance Director Cheryl Shiffler over the board’s decision to award the contract to Texas-based EF Johnson. A Frederick County Circuit Court judge later denied the lawsuit.
“Given that L3Harris did not submit a proposal that met the requirements of the county’s request for proposal, they did not have a proper basis to bring a protest, period,” County Attorney Roderick Williams previously stated.
EF Johnson looked at over 200 sites before choosing the nine locations where the towers will be erected, county staff said. The county's terrain at times made site selection a challenge.
"We've spent a year trying to get sites. EF Johnson wouldn't identify a specific parcel. They would give us a bubble... If we couldn't find anybody in the area (willing to sell land), we would have to find a different area. It was like putting together a puzzle," Tibbs said.
Concerns about county transparency regarding tower sites were voiced by members of the public at the Board of Supervisors' meeting in August. Staff said the tower locations were initially advertised in The Winchester Star around September or October of last year.
In January, the county published identifying site names, addresses, coordinates and tower heights in The Winchester Star. That ran two days a week for two weeks in the newspaper, Neal said.
One mistake in the January listing was that the coordinates were wrong for the Poorhouse Road tower site, though the address specifying the location was correct. The county then ran the correct coordinates in July in The Winchester Star, once staff was aware of the mistake, Neal said.
The locations for the towers are all owned by the county or county partners with one exception. An additional tower in Shenandoah County will be used by the county in partnership with Shenandoah County at the "Cottontown" location to serve a southern part of the county.
"We have an agreement with Shenandoah County that they're allowing us to co-locate on that existing tower. And then, in exchange, we're paying for half of the maintenance of that and our share of utilities," Tibbs said.
These are the locations for the towers, according to an email from Vacchio:
Catlett Gap — 9963 N Frederick Pike, Cross Junction
Brimstone Lane -164 Brimstone Lane, Winchester
Clearbrook Fire and Rescue — 3418 Martinsburg Pike, Clear Brook
Middletown — 210 Cougill Road, Middletown
Cross Junction — 7185 N. Frederick Pike, Cross Junction
Frog Hollow -336 Evening Lane, Winchester
Gainesboro Fire and Rescue -175 Gainesboro Road, Winchester
North Mountain — 440 Valley View Trail, Gore
Poorhouse — 509 Poorhouse Road, Winchester
