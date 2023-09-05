The Frederick County Board of Supervisors recently decided to not provide Laurel Ridge Community College any funding for fiscal year 2023-24 and instead explore establishing a scholarship fund through a local nonprofit.
Laurel Ridge serves eight localities in the region, with students from Frederick County making up the largest percentage of the school’s enrollment. While it’s not unusual for a jurisdiction to not fully fund the college’s annual budgetary request, this is likely the first time in the college’s 53-year history that one of the localities has not contributed any funds, Laurel Ridge President Kim Blosser said recently.
From 2016 to 2021, the supervisors allocated between $76,000 and $81,300 annually to the college. The money is used to provide scholarships to students from Frederick County who attend Laurel Ridge and fund student initiatives.
Last year, Frederick County’s funding dropped to $55,000. That was about $37,000 less than the $92,094 requested. Supervisors said at the time the college should have enough funds to cover the difference based on prior contributions and the school’s fund balance.
According to county Public Information Officer Karen Vacchio, Frederick County has provided the following amounts to the college dating back to 2013:
FY 2022-2023: $55,000
FY 2021-2022: $81,308
FY 2020-2021: $81,308
FY 2019-2020: $81,308
FY 2018-2019: $81,080
FY 2017-2018: $76,320
FY 2016-2017: $78,819
FY 2015-2016: $56,000
FY 2014-2015: $56,000
FY 2013-2014: $56,493
For the fiscal year 2024, which began July 1, Laurel Ridge requested $92,927 from Frederick County based on the number of county students enrolled at the school.
But the supervisors may instead give $55,000 to the Frederick County Education Foundation to distribute scholarship money.
According to County Administrator Michael Bollhoefer, county staff will meet with the foundation on Sept. 6 to discuss scholarship criteria and a possible administrative fee associated with establishing the scholarship fund. He said the supervisors have the ability to change course and provide funding to the college, but “no one on the board has discussed doing that and it hasn’t been brought up.”
“I would expect that we will probably meet with Laurel Ridge to discuss, long-term, what direction we are going to go working with Laurel Ridge,” Bollhoefer said.
Supervisor Shawn Graber (Back Creek) said at a work session last month that this funding mechanism allows the supervisors to have more control over the money while continuing to support county students. Handled this way, Graber maintains that county students would see more scholarship money and that this is a better way to get money to them.
“In looking at the amount of funds we were giving to Lord Fairfax Community College — I’m going to keep calling it that — there was a lot of money pulled for areas other than scholarships our students were receiving,” Graber said.
In February 2021, the college’s board voted to change the school’s name due to Lord Fairfax having been a slave holder. This was prompted by a request from the Virginia Board for Community Colleges in 2020 for all 23 of the state’s community colleges to review the appropriateness of their names.
Following the decision to change the school’s name, Graber in April 2021 suggested withholding funds over the name change. The Board of Supervisors also voted 5-1 to send a letter to the Virginia State Board for Community Colleges objecting to the name change.
In November 2022, some supervisors said they wanted to investigate whether county dollars went toward the name change. Members of the Laurel Ridge’s administration said no local dollars went toward the name change.
Laurel Ridge operates four campuses in the region — the Fauquier and Middletown campuses, the Luray-Page County Center and the Vint Hill location in eastern Fauquier County.
