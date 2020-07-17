WINCHESTER — The outdoor pools at Sherando and Clearbrook parks, which temporarily closed on Tuesday due to an employee being exposed to COVID-19 outside of work, should reopen sometime next week, parks officials said at a Tuesday night meeting of the Frederick County Parks and Recreation Commission.
“This temporary closure is being done out of an abundance of caution for our patrons and our staff and exceeds the local Virginia Department of Health’s recommendations for the operations of the pools," Parks Director Jason Robertson said.
Because of the pandemic, the two pools didn't open to the public for general swim until earlier this month.
Robertson said residents should watch for information about the pools resuming operations, which he hopes will take place next week.
Now that Virginia is in Phase 3 of its pandemic reopening plan, the parks department is having games on its athletic fields, and volleyball and lacrosse camps were held last week. Adult softball is also underway, with 36 teams.
“Things are progressing and moving in recreation,” Robertson said. “We’ve got some camps on the horizon for the end of the summer. We are looking forward to continue to provide recreation in this environment.”
Also at the meeting, the commission unanimously approved an interpretive flora program at Rose Hill Park on Jones Road, with signs installed that identify native and invasive alien plant species. The program would aid park visitors who ask, "What is that?"
The plants would be identified and their locations marked along the park's trails using a color-coded numbering system (A for invasive species, B for native plants and possibly those that are skin irritants).
Assistant Parks Director Jon Turkel said after the meeting that there is no set schedule on when the signage will be installed. The project's budget still needs to be determined.
The commission also unanimously approved the concept of a children’s plant play garden at Rose Hill Park. The project would be a collaborative effort between volunteers with the Shenandoah Chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalists and the parks department. It would involve developing a native plant garden next to the playground that provides a wildlife habitat for pollinators and birds. Other features that may be included are a vine-covered arbor, a vine-covered structure to sit inside, a child-sized bench, age-appropriate signs at points of interest, and a kiosk with take-away sheets of nature-based activities.
Commission member Ron Madagan said the Virginia Master Naturalists would pay for the project's development and that the county would not be involved with the funding. The project still needs approval from the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, which owns the Rose Hill Park property.
The commission also agreed to explore ways to enhance Clearbrook Park. Possibilities include adding an outdoor gym or hard-court sport facilities. These ideas and others will be discussed in more detail at future parks meetings.
The parks department currently has $326,831 in proffer money from developers to spend on improvements.
