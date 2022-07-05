WINCHESTER — Juanita and Orval Riggleman recently celebrated their 76th wedding anniversary at Spring Arbor of Winchester.
Being married that long is quite an accomplishment, considering that almost half of all marriages in the United States end in divorce. And because the U.S. Census Bureau last asked couples how old they were when they got married in 1980, it's hard to know how many couples like the Rigglemans exist, but in 2005 a researcher with the University of Minnesota's Population Center estimated there were about 1,000 couples across the U.S. that had been married 75 years or more.
Orval, 99, and Juanita, 95, grew up in Moorefield, West Virginia, and lived there for 57 years before moving to Slanesville, West Virgina. In January, they moved to Spring Arbor.
Juanita worked in the financial office in Hardy County, West Virginia, for the Board of Education. She also owned and operated The Cottage, a country restaurant in Moorefield for a number of years. Orval was a trucker for about 40 years.
“I worked for Gulf Oil when it was still Gulf Oil," he said.
Orval is a World War II Army veteran and a Purple Heart recipient. He was wounded three times in Europe, where he served for about a year. He was called back during the Korean War but never saw combat.
Juanita and Orval first met in high school, and they began dating after Orval returned from the service. Neither can remember their first date but it was “probably a movie,” said Juanita. They were pen pals while Orval was in the Army. They dated about two years before they got married on June 22, 1946. Juanita wanted a specific reverend to marry them but he got sick, so they went to the reverend’s house to get married. The only two witnesses were Juanita’s grandmother and Juanita’s brother.
They said they "just knew" they were right for each other.
The Rigglemans have two children — a son and a daughter — three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, two of whom were adopted from Thailand.
Asked to what they owe their marriage's longevity, Juanita said: “People ask that but you don’t know. We were blessed we got along. We always talked things over. I never went out and just did something. Orval was always very lenient with me but I never took advantage of it.”
Orval quipped: “Let her have her way!”
Asked what advice they would give to young married couples, Orval thought for a minute and said, "If you have a good job, keep your job.”
