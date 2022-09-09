WOODSTOCK — A couple stand charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty after authorities rescued dozens of livestock from their Shenandoah County home in January.
Debra Ann Bracelin, 61, and Dean Henry Romeo, 66, appeared in Shenandoah County Circuit Court on Wednesday via video from Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail. A grand jury indicted Bracelin and Romeo on Aug. 10. The court issued a bench warrant for their arrest.
Bracelin is indicted on 21 counts of depriving an animal of food or other care and 13 counts of overloading, torturing or inflicting harm on an animal. Romeo is indicted on two counts of depriving an animal of food or other care and six counts of injuring an animal. All charges are misdemeanors.
Sgt. Erin Brogan, an animal control officer for the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at the defendant’s home at 776 South Middle Road outside Timberville the morning of Jan. 4.
Brogan seized 111 goats, 20 sheep, one horse, one parrot, 14 chickens, six turkeys, five dogs, two goat skulls, medical equipment, veterinarian records, medication and supplements, one animal wheelchair, two buckets and 11 plastic tubs from the residence, according to the search warrant inventory. In a recent phone interview, Brogan said one goat had to be euthanized on site.
Bracelin and Romeo made statements on two separate occasions to law enforcement that they have attempted to rehabilitate the animals' broken legs through use of a wheelchair. One goat found in the house could not walk and laid on its side for several weeks, Romeo told law enforcement. Bracelin said Dr. Keller, at Page Valley Veterinarian Clinic, provided care for the sick and hurt animals. Law enforcement contacted Keller who said he did not work for the clinic and had not been to the property since spring 2021.
“There are several goats limping, walking on their knees, as well as under weight which constitutes animal cruelty,” the affidavit states. “These animals are not housed separate from the others with the exception of a few goats residing inside the living dwelling.”
“Brogan has surveillanced this property numerous times to include this date, (Jan. 3, 2022) where animals still did not have forage readily available for consumption,” the affidavit states. “Other observations of animals include neglect of canines on chains and multiple animals not contained within the property resulting in risk of being struck by a vehicle.”
A judge in Shenandoah County General District Court on Jan. 10 granted a civil seizure request that allowed the sheriff's office to seize the animals rescued from the defendants.
Bracelin and Romeo, who moved to Tennessee earlier this year, were extradited from Tennessee on Sept. 1.
Charles B. Ramsey represents Bracelin. David Walls represents Romeo.
Judge Kevin C. Black granted each defendant’s release on a $2,000 secured bond. Black allowed each defendant to travel outside Virginia as a condition of their bonds.
Shenandoah County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amanda M. Wiseley told Black that the Virginia Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case.
