WINCHESTER — A husband and wife are accused of raping and torturing a girl in their custody in 2013.
Carlos F. Valencia is suspected of attempting to rape or raping the girl, who was under the age of 13, on at least two occasions in 2013, according to an email from police spokeswoman Lt. Amanda R. Behan on Thursday. Ana Pineda is accused of burning the girl’s vagina after the girl made the accusation about Valencia to her.
Pineda and Valencia were arrested at their home in the 1700 block of Reaves Street on Wednesday afternoon after being among the people indicted by a Winchester grand jury on Tuesday. Valencia, 62, was charged with rape, attempted rape and aggravated sexual battery. The indictments said the alleged abuse occurred between Jan. 1, 2011, and Nov. 30, 2013.
Pineda, 64, was charged with child cruelty. The abuse allegedly occurred between Aug. 30, 2013, and Nov. 30, 2013.
Behan said the girl, who is now an adult, was in the care of Pineda and Valencia from 2010-13. She wouldn't divulge the circumstances that led to the girl leaving their custody.
The allegations were told by a third party to a therapist who alerted the Department of Social Services in July, according to Behan. She wouldn't divulge the person's connection to the accuser.
Pineda and Valencia are scheduled to appear in Winchester Circuit Court at 8:45 a.m. today. They were being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Thursday.
