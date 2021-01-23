Mike and Barbara Eberle have two different versions of how they met.
The indisputable fact: They met due to a bike crash. It was 1970, and they were riding their bikes in their hometown of St. Louis, and crashed into each other. They were 14 years old.
The part that has been up for interpretation over the course of 50 married years?
“She felt like it was my fault, and I kind of felt like it was her fault,” Mike said, regarding the bike crash.
He laughed. “But that's the truth, that's how we met.”
They started dating soon after – thanks to Barbara's prowess on the tennis court.
“I wasn't allowed to date at 14,” Barbara said. “But I was quite a tomboy, I played tennis with my girlfriends, and I was fairly athletic and they were not, so I decided to play tennis with the guys because they were really good at it. So my (future) husband and I, we decided to play every day.”
They got married five years later, on Sept. 26, 1970, at the age of 19. Barbara's adopted family was Italian – she said they threw a large Sicilian wedding of 400-plus guests.
“There were people there that I didn't even know,” she laughed.
Fast forward to Sept. 26, 2020, when they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary; they had hoped to plan a large celebration but coronavirus made that dream impossible.
“We had seen this (anniversary) on the calendar coming for several years, so we knew we would have a Saturday celebration, I guess what we just didn't know is all the COVID stuff that was going to happen,” Mike said.
They had talked about hosting a large celebration somewhere like The George Washington Hotel or the Winchester Country Club, bringing in family from all across the country. But instead of a hundred or so guests, their 50th anniversary and vow renewal took place instead in their backyard, with a much smaller guest list: four adults, two grandchildren and a photographer. Additional family – their children along with their spouses and children who lived out of the area (and were not in their 'bubble') attended via Zoom.
“The way it ended up happening, looking back, I wouldn't change a thing," Barbara said. "It was so perfect."
“It was very private, but we still kind of tried to do what we were planning to do. We dressed up in our gowns and tuxedo, we had music and dancing and cake. It was lovely but it was very private. It was sweet,” Mike said.
“One of the things we did that we probably wouldn't have done, is we didn't have a minister, we were going to have a clergy member renew our vows. And because of all this, we just said what was in our hearts to each other, and it just couldn't have been better,” Barbara said.
“We have kids out in California and and a son in Maryland that were on Zoom, so they had somewhat of a presence. I was more nervous that day than I remember being nervous 50 year ago.”
They knew by June that they'd have to change their plans from the large in-person celebration to a smaller one. Things weren't trending for the pandemic to be over and for life to return to normal by September. They considered the idea of pushing off the celebration for a year, then quickly decided against it.
“We're weren't going to just let it go by. We were going to celebrate and bring in our son and daughter and sons-in-law. We wanted them there, if they could have been there in person, that would be great, but they just couldn't because of distance,” said Mike.
“Who could have imagined in 1970 when we got married, that we'd be doing a 50th celebration with video? You wouldn't have even imagined it. That's Star Trek kind of stuff.”
Other couples are likely in the same boat as everyone navigates how to plan for important celebrations like anniversaries and weddings in 2021.
“I would think we would have really regret it letting it pass without doing anything," Barbara said. "I think that would have been very sad for us."
“So doing the next best thing that keeps you safe, my daughter and my son-in-law are in our bubble, so we stayed within that, but we had a photographer – oh my gosh I just love her - she just made the day and captured it all perfectly. To have our kids on Zoom, to have our bubble here. My granddaughter dressing up in her little pink cupcake outfit, it was very special. We sent pictures out to family to commemorate it. I would say don't skip it, but keep it safe.”
Mike agreed.
“Don't let the day go by. Life is short, you never know. Celebrate it. And then celebrate it again with the 51st anniversary, 52nd, 55th anniversary, when circumstances change, and they will change,” he said.
“If there's one thing I learned in 50 years of marriage is things change, and you learn to adapt.”
And you don't have to wait for an important day to come along to express what you mean to your significant other.
“Don't wait even for that special date to say what's in your heart with the person you chose to be your life partner," Barbara said. "Don't wait. Say it today, say it tomorrow. When your anniversary comes, say it again. Don't wait. Life is too short."
Such a nice pick-me-up! Congratulations and cheers for many more happy years together....
