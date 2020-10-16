STEPHENS CITY — Dan Levy is no stranger to building models. He’s been fascinated with the process ever since he was a little kid.
That passion has continued now that he and his wife Maryann have opened All Nation Hobby & Model Supply in Stephens City.
The hobby shop, situated at 5279 Main St., features model trains, cars, military vehicles, airplanes and more as well as accessories and necessities such as paint. There are also snap-together models for younger children to learn the beginning stages of the collectibles.
The shop came together by chance, Dan said.
Dan was working as a long-haul truck driver, and he’d found a hobby shop on the road between Indianapolis and Chicago that he’d grown quite fond of. But when the owner of that shop became sick and couldn’t keep up with it, he put the business up for sale.
Dan bought the store’s inventory and had it moved to Virginia. He then bought the building on Main Street as well as the house next door, allowing the couple to move from another Stephens City location to be closer to the business.
“We’ve lived here for about seven years, and we’ve watched some of these shops come and go,” Dan said. “We thought this would be an OK place to put a shop like this.”
Dan said the goal is not to compete with other hobby shops in the area but to provide some things that can't be found in other places.
“One thing we’re not going to do is we’re not going to get into radio control,” he said. “We’re not going to compete with other shops. But we’ll take care of what they don’t specialize in.”
The store features a test track for customers to try out their models before they take them home. The Levys plan to build a track that goes around the store and hope to have a track in the back room for customers to use.
“We want to be a family-oriented place to come,” Maryann said.
If a love for models is on one side of the store’s coin, the other side is the fact that the couple gets to take this venture on together.
Maryann said they’ve been married for 32 years and that both of them served in the military. Dan also took several jobs overseas, so they’ve only physically spent about 16 years together.
Dan’s trucking job has slowed down with COVID-19, and he said he’s ready to focus on the hobby shop full-time.
That made Maryann smile.
“He’s home now and hasn’t left again, so that’s good,” she said. “We get along good enough to work together. We complement each other pretty well here.”
For more information or to place an order online, visit https://allnationhobbyandmodelsupply.godaddysites.com/.
