Many of us watch endurance races on television, from the comfort of the couch, and think, “I could do that.” To put down the remote and actually take on the challenge in real life requires a serious commitment.
But that’s exactly what Rae Freeman and her husband, Tim Clinton, did. In April 15, they’ll return for the third time — and their seventh race — to the annual Shenandoah Epic, a 24-hour trekking, biking, and paddling adventure held in Warren County by Front Royal-based Adventure Enablers.
Freeman, an avid exercise enthusiast, and Clinton, who grew up enamored of the great outdoors, brought skills to the pursuit, but still, leaping into the world of adventure racing as first timers is a challenge for everyone. Shortly after they started racing, Freeman was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), which opened up a whole new level of understanding, compassion, and opportunity for growth for the couple.
Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a developmental disorder that causes issues with communication, social, verbal, and motor skills, according to the Autism Society. The Centers for Disease Control estimates that ASD affects more than 5.4 million adults in the United States. In 2021, one in 44 US children were diagnosed with ASD. ASD presents differently in everyone, with varying degrees of severity.
Married for 22 years, Clinton and Freeman have embraced the opportunities the diagnosis has presented. “We enjoy the racing, but we really did want to find a way to raise awareness about something when we’re racing. We compete in adventure races to obliterate preconceptions of what a woman on the spectrum can do,” the couple said.
“Tim and Rae have done a few of our events, and it is hard to imagine that on top of getting through the physical and emotional aspects of a race like the Epic, to also overcome things that come along with autism is a pretty spectacular feat,” said Mark Harris, race director for Adventure Enablers. “In some ways, I think that represents what a challenge of this nature, or any challenge can do. Challenging and pushing yourself to your limits, helps you tackle other aspects of your life that sometimes seem overwhelming or impossible.”
When the couple began their adventure racing journey — before Freeman’s diagnosis — they were aware of many concerns she had and how they affected their training and competition.
Like many people on the autism spectrum, Freeman has many sensitivities to things like light, sound, heat, cold, and taste. “For adventure racing, these aren't things that are ideal. For her, racing on the spectrum, it’s like she's hurdling while everyone else is running around the track,” Clinton said.
Freeman has learned to adapt.
“I’ve come up with a lot of tricks to make adventure racing friendly for people that have neurological things that affect them differently,” she said.
“The last race we did in North Carolina, we were fit and ready to kind of run through the night, but we weren't able to do a lot of it because the lighting system we had was making her nauseous,” Clinton said, adding that they are constantly tweaking gear to figure out what works best.
“People on the spectrum tend to fall a lot. They’re a little klutzy,” Clinton said, recalling the time Freeman fell right at the beginning of a race, while running on flat ground, and bloodied her knees and hands.
“I get really excited and I don’t pay attention and that results in falling if I’m not careful,” she added.
She’s also made adjustments in mountain biking.
“In mountain biking, you have to learn to relax during the descent. The bike is bouncing. It took so much courage for her” to adjust to that challenging stimuli. “We posted a lot of videos of training where Rae was just falling for no reason,” Clinton said, laughingly noting that a race director once pulled them aside to check in after having seen the videos.
Freeman also came to the sport with a lot of phobias. She was afraid of water, afraid of the dark, afraid of sounds in the woods. She also hated the idea of drinking “outside water,” she said, noting that for their first Shenandoah Epic she carried 15 pounds of water to avoid having to do so because her sense of taste is so refined. Now, she says, “I’ve come to appreciate fresh, spring water.”
“They say in adventure racing you pack your fears,” Clinton said, explaining that in the early days the team carried so much “unnecessary gear” as they learned how to navigate the races and Freeman’s specific needs.
Freeman’s diagnosis, which she suspected for several years but only received officially a year or so ago, has been a liberating one for the couple in many ways.
“I feel like now I have the owner’s manual” for how to communicate with Freeman, Clinton said. “It’s such a paradigm shift, for me to not get offended or get hurt when she says things that would be neurotypically hurtful. It’s a process. But I think it has helped us both have language about it and have a roadmap for how we can understand each other that we didn't have before.”
Freeman added, “I spent my whole life trying to figure out who I am and why I am the way I am. I spent a lot of time figuring out workarounds if I didn’t know how to do things neurotypical people did. It has helped me be able to identify precisely what the issue is. Like I have a hard time regulating my emotions. I thought I was always mad, but it wasn’t that. I was overstimulated and my response was anger partly because I didn’t understand what was happening in my own body. The diagnosis has given me tools. I can communicate. I can explain.”
And they are developing those communication skills under the difficult circumstances of adventure racing. Realizing that they have different forms of communication, the couple can appreciate what each other brings to the marriage — and to the race. Clinton is more comfortable socializing with other participants and handles the administrative part of their adventures. Freeman is direct in her communication, not mincing words when she tells her husband he should hydrate or eat or change his shirt.
Freeman and Clinton say they are grateful to be navigating the challenges of adventure racing with such a supportive community.
“In my life I feel like I have a lot of obstacles that make my life more challenging. There’s nothing in life more challenging that adventure racing,” said Freeman. “My mind can do more than I thought. I’m less afraid of the dark. I prefer trails to street racing now. I’ve shifted my perspective about where I feel safe. The community is so welcoming and non-judgemental.”
Freeman and Clinton particularly love the Epic, praising Harris and his wife and business partner, Margo, for always putting together a race that is well organized and challenging for all levels of competitors.
Details like clearly marking private property so that racers don’t wander into unsafe situations are appreciated, they said, adding that though the race draws loads of people, the Harrises have a way of connecting with everyone.
“Mark checks on everyone. I feel like he knows me and I don’t have to mask and I can just have a good time,” Freeman said.
Although the upcoming Shenandoah Epic is sold out, Adventure Enablers is offering two nearby races this year. The Shenanduro mountain bike race will be held out of Shenandoah River State Park in May and the inaugural Almost Heaven 24-hour adventure race will be held in Davis, West Virginia, in October, Harris said. Spots are still available and details about the races can be found at www.adventureenablers.com.
Residents of Washington, D.C., the couple have four children. Clinton is a partner in his law firm, Clinton and Peed, and Freeman is a classically trained actress currently working on a writing project while juggling an active toddler. Adventure racing has given them quality time together, a way to focus their training and exercise regimen, and a way to raise awareness of ASD.
“It’s nice that we have a family that’s willing to talk about it and make discoveries together,” Freeman said. “Growing up I was very alone. One of the reasons I talk about it is so people can realize that they’re not alone. It can be a superpower.”
