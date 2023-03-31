Washington, D.C., residents Rae Freeman and husband Tim Clinton will return on April 15 for the third time to the annual Shenandoah Epic, a 24-hour trekking, biking, and paddling adventure held in Warren County. Freeman was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) as an adult. "The diagnosis has given me tools. I can communicate. I can explain," Freeman said. “Growing up I was very alone. One of the reasons I talk about it is so people can realize that they’re not alone. It can be a superpower.”