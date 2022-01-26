Destination weddings are trending this year, and tropical climates are calling couples’ names as they look to celebrate their big day with a large group of family and friends.
“I see more people doing destination weddings,” said Mary June “M.J.” Williams, a founding owner of Alpha Voyages in Winchester.
“I am a destination wedding specialist with Sandals Resorts in the Caribbean,” she said. Despite a long history in the business, she said she’s been seeing more clients planning 2022 destination weddings “than I’ve ever had in my life.”
There are a few reasons for this, she said, including people wanting to finally go on a fun vacation after two years of travel restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People are determined to travel,” she said.
Another main reason is that getting married outside the United States can mean allowing for more wedding guests.
“They themselves have a dream of making their wedding memorable,” Williams said of her recent wedding clients.
Many people who got married in 2019, 2020 or 2021 are still waiting to go on their honeymoon, she said.
“That’s the travel world,” she said.
But while there are benefits these days to marrying in the Caribbean instead of on the mainland U.S., travel during a worldwide pandemic isn’t for the weak of heart.
“Getting to the islands is nerve-wracking,” Williams said.
Some of the complications people are seeing are vaccination requirements, last-minute testing requirements and months-long delays in obtaining a passport.
“So they’re facing a lot of tension within 48 hours of flying, but they’re choosing to accept that,” Williams said.
Despite the headaches that can come from obtaining all the proper documentation in the days leading up to their travels, she said the alternative can mean not being allowed to include all the guests they want on their big day depending on state and local vendor restrictions on large gatherings.
“So far I have to report that everything has gone smoothly,” Williams said.
Though she’s heard some “horror stories” from clients who were waiting on last-minute test results or other documentation, she said that things worked out in the end.
Williams has changed her job title in recent years from travel agent to travel coach.
“In the world of technology, vendors are asking their clients to take charge of their trips,” she said.
But during the pandemic, there’s been so much uncertainty and upheaval in having to postpone travel and contend with new requirements that it’s been tough for many couples to do it effectively on their own.
“And I see now that the vendors and the world of technology [are] rolling so fast that technology is making the clients be in the driver’s seat of the airplane,” she said. “And what the driver’s seat in the airplane needs is coaching knowledge and skills to get the job done.”
That’s where Williams comes in.
“I know the travel business,” she said.
“I only sell Sandals Resorts. I specialize in the rules and regulations and the joy of a Sandals product.”
Because of all that can go wrong, Williams asks her clients to text her once they’re seated on the plane.
That way, “I know that they’re OK,” she said.
Another recent trend she’s noticed is couples who choose specific times for their “I do’s.”
One destination wedding she coached will take place at noon on Feb. 14.
“It just rings a bell,” she said. “The bells toll at 12 noon. … They’ll kiss each other on the beach and say, ‘We did it.’”
Alpha Voyages is located at 158 Front Royal Pike, Winchester. For more information, call 540-662-6279.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.