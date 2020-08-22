WINCHESTER — Military veterans in the Winchester area owe a debt of gratitude to Lauretta Lockhart and Nelson Ritter.
The longtime couple — 38 years and counting — has made it their personal mission to help American Legion Post 21 thrive. For a decade, Lockhart, who served in the U.S. Air Force, and Ritter, an Army veteran who fought in Vietnam, have taken turns serving as post commander and vice commander.
“I’d do it for two years and couldn’t get anyone else to do it [run for election], so she would take over,” Ritter said this week. “Still nobody would do it, so I would come back in. ... It’s just been bouncing back and forth.”
“We’re both retired and sometimes I get tired of sitting at home, so I come down here to find something to do,” Lockhart said nonchalantly.
There are many legionnaires and American Legion Auxiliary members who have helped Ritter and Lockhart, the post’s current commander, successfully execute their mission, and they’ve even enlisted help from their five children and 11 grandchildren, but the ultimate burden of leadership has rested squarely on their shoulders.
“If you’ve got the time to do it, it’s rewarding,” Ritter said.
Earlier this month, Ritter was named Vice Commander of the Year by the Northern Virginia region of the American Legion, and Lockhart was selected Commander of the Year for the entire state of Virginia.
Under their guidance, American Legion Post 21 has defied the current trend of civic organizations that have lost a substantial number of members due to age, illness or shifting priorities. The organization currently has 493 members, seven of whom have joined since July 1, and has plans for two expansions of its club headquarters at 1730 Berryville Pike.
“We’ve done very well,” Lockhart said.
The American Legion is a nonprofit civic group exclusively for military veterans. People who have not served in the armed forces can still participate in the organization by joining the American Legion Auxiliary or Sons of the American Legion.
As more younger people join its ranks, Post 21 never overlooks its older veterans who have been members for up to 75 years. Eight World War II vets are still active with the organization, including former Winchester Mayor Charles Zuckerman.
“Sometimes you get an older veteran who can’t afford to pay his dues,” Lockhart said. “If you can’t afford to pay them but want to be a member here, we’ll find a way to get them paid.”
“Anybody that’s been a member here for 50 years, we’ll pay their membership for the rest of their life,” Ritter added. “That’s what we’re all about, helping our fellow veterans.”
While Lockhart and Ritter have no intention of cutting back their activities at Post 21, both said they are ready for some younger members to step up and take command.
“We’ve got a couple of young guys we’re working on,” Ritter said. “I don’t know how it’s going to work out yet. It’s like that at every post. You’ve got 10% of the people doing 90% of the work.”
Lockhart vowed this will be her final two-year term as post commander, a comment that set her up for some good-natured teasing from her significant other.
“That’s because you’re getting O-L-D,” Ritter said.
That little jab ignited a spark in Lockhart. Minutes later, she admitted she would most likely continue her service as a club officer as long as the situation warrants.
To learn more about American Legion Post 21, visit facebook.com/ConradHooverAmericanLegionPost21.
