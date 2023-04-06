A man serving life in prison for running a sex-trafficking ring in the region has lost an appeal of his sentence.
A three-judge panel in the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals recently affirmed a life sentence for Kendall Demarko Wysinger, also known as Demarko and D, 46, of Manassas, who a jury convicted in January 2019 of federal commercial sex trafficking and drug crimes. Wysinger committed the offenses in Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland, according to a media release from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office.
A judge in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia sentenced Wysinger to life in prison for the crimes in August 2020. Wysinger appealed the sentence to the federal appellate court and the panel made its decision last week in Richmond.
Agents with the FBI’s I-81 Human Trafficking Task Force arrested Wysinger with the assistance of other federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. A federal indictment charges Wysinger with committing the crimes on different dates from 2015 through 2017, with the conspiracy to commit sex trafficking ending in January 2017.
A jury convicted Wysinger in January 2019 at the end of a six-day trial of one count each of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, interstate transportation for prostitution, distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury. The court sentenced Wysinger to the maximum statutory penalty for the crimes. The court also ordered Wysinger to serve his sentence in a federal prison as close to Buford, Georgia, as possible to be near his family.
Prosecutors told jurors that Wysinger operated a prostitution ring with at least six victims in Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland. Wysinger used heroin to coerce his victims into engaging in commercial sex, according to evidence U.S. prosecutors put on at trial. Wysinger threatened and intimidated those victims to maintain power and control, prosecutors said.
Wysinger routinely advertised his victims for commercial sex using online classified ads in Shenandoah County and Winchester, and in cities in West Virginia and Maryland, according to federal authorities. Wysinger also targeted and recruited women into his sex-trafficking operation through social media accounts, authorities have said.
The superseding federal indictment handed up in January 2018 states that, in relation to one count of interstate transportation for prostitution, Wysinger took an individual from West Virginia to a location in Shenandoah County on Aug. 27-28, 2015, with the intent for that person to engage in prostitution.
The defendant then demanded his victim pay him almost all of the money they received from commercial sex in order to pay off their drug debts, his charges for posting ads online, and the costs of taking them to prostitution dates, authorities have said.
Authorities also accuse Wysinger of distributing heroin to one victim of his sex-trafficking ring and her friend at a Winchester motel on March 23, 2016. Both victims suffered overdoses and one died, authorities say. Wysinger had told them the drug was heroin but it actually was fentanyl — a far more powerful synthetic opioid, according to authorities. Wysinger left both victims unconscious in the Winchester motel room.
An affidavit filed in support of a criminal complaint and arrest warrant for Wysinger states that personnel with the Winchester Police Department and the Fire and Rescue Department responded to a local motel in Winchester on March 23, 2016, for a 911 call reporting an unresponsive female. Police arrived and saw a female doing chest compressions on a victim lying on the motel room floor, the affidavit states. Officers took over CPR from the female. The victim lying on the floor had vomit on her face and around her head, according to the affidavit. Emergency rescue workers arrived, assumed care of the victim and took her to the hospital where she was declared deceased a short time later. An autopsy showed the victim died of fentanyl poisoning.
The person who officers saw trying to resuscitate the victim cooperated with law enforcement agents as a witness during their investigation, the affidavit states.
The Drug Enforcement Agency, the FBI’s I-81 Human Trafficking Task Force, the Luray Police Department and the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Swartz prosecuted the case for the United States.
The FBI task force focuses on identifying instances of human trafficking along the Interstate 81 corridor in the Northern Shenandoah Valley, West Virginia and Maryland. The FBI task force includes law enforcement agents from the counties of Frederick, Clarke and Shenandoah; the towns of Front Royal and Hagerstown and Frederick, Maryland; and Laurel Ridge Community College.
The drug and gang task force includes agents with sheriff’s offices in Clarke, Frederick, Page and Shenandoah; police departments in Front Royal, Strasburg and Winchester; and the Virginia State Police.
Swartz and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Laura Taylor and Jennifer Bockhurst handled the appeal for the federal government.
