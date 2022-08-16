Shenandoah County supervisor Bradley G. Pollack can continue practicing law while he appeals a Virginia State Bar decision to suspend his license.
The state bar suspended Pollack’s license for six months effective July 30 after a three-judge panel in Shenandoah County Circuit Court found that Pollack mishandled payments from his clients. The judges issued their ruling on July 22 after holding hearings on the state bar’s complaint earlier that month.
On Aug. 11, Pollack represented himself and filed a petition with the Supreme Court of Virginia seeking to delay the suspension order while he appeals the decision. The state bar, through its attorney, filed its opposition to Pollack’s request. The court granted the petition and delayed the suspension order.
Pollack represents District 3 on the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors. His law practice is based in Woodstock.
At the time of the panel’s ruling, the state bar ordered Pollack to notify all current clients, opposing attorneys and presiding judges in pending litigation, of his suspension to practice law, and dispose of matters according to the wishes of his clients. The order states that Pollack must show proof of compliance within 60 days of the suspension. The state bar could revoke his license or extend the suspension if Pollack fails to show compliance. The state bar will monitor Pollack for a year following the suspension, according to the order.
Judges Penney Azcarate, Edward Stein and James Willet, all from outside the Shenandoah Valley area, issued the ruling July 22.
Paulo Franco, assistant bar counsel for the Virginia State Bar, filed the complaint against Pollack in November.
The judges found that Pollack did not deposit payments into a required trust account or keep records of the payments from three clients he represented from February 2019 to December 2020. Pollack instead used the money received upfront from clients to cover operating expenses. Pollack told a local newspaper taht he returned the money except what he earned against the retainer fee.
