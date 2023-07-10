A Frederick County man charged with killing two co-workers in a grisly double homicide in April reportedly had a romantic relationship with one of the victims several years ago, according to a criminal complaint filed in the case.
Jason Matthew William Bowen, of Cross Junction, was taken into custody July 5 and faces two counts of second-degree murder in the “brutal slaying” of Pamela Marie Lowande, 40, and Joshua Daniel Carter, 49, a media release from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office announced last week. Lowande and Carter were found shot to death on April 20 at Lowande’s residence on Fromans Road in southwestern Frederick County.
The release stated that Bowen worked with Lowande and Carter, but didn’t specify where. He is being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center near Winchester.
An obituary for Lowande, published in The Times of Wayne County in western New York, indicated she was most recently employed as a training coordinator for working dogs for MSA Security. Carter is described in court documents as a “project manager” at the company. An online Linkedin profile for Bowen lists him as a deputy project manager in operations at MSA Security in Stephenson in Frederick County.
In response to query from The Winchester Star, general counsel for MSA Security sent the following statement on Monday, which appears to confirm that Lowande and Carter worked for the company: “Both MSA Security employees were highly regarded, met our stringent hiring requirements and were well-liked by their peers and customer[s]. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement in its ongoing investigation. MSA Security professionals in the area have been and continue to be offered grief counseling and additional support. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victims.”
No further information from the company was provided.
MSA Security is a leading global provider of high consequence threat solutions, its website says. The company is headquartered in New York City and has more than 1,600 employees in more than 40 states and more than 50 countries.
On the morning of April 20, deputies were dispatched to Lowande’s home west of Stephens City for a person who had been shot. Once deputies entered the house, they found two victims.
During interviews with investigators, Bowen said he and Lowande had been in a romantic relationship sometime in 2020 or 2021, according to the criminal complaint, while co-workers described “issues existing between Ms. Lowande and Mr. Bowen.”
“A search warrant calling for all communications between Mr. Lowande and Mr. Carter, using the messaging service ‘WhatsApp’ also indicated that their [sic] existed tension between Ms. Lowande and Mr. Bowen into which Mr. Carter had intervened in his role as Project Manager at the company,” according to the criminal complaint.
The criminal complaint also states that a number of spent Lugar 9 millimeter shell casings shot from the same weapon were found at the crime scene and submitted to the forensic laboratory at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. An analysis yielded a result indicating that the likelihood of someone other than Bowen having contributed the DNA on the shell casings was 1 in 127,000 males in the general population, the complaint continues, based on buccal swabs Bowen provided to investigators.
When investigators served a search warrant on all Google history related to Bowen’s Gmail account, the results reportedly showed that a mass deletion of Google data from the account occurred on April 21, the day after the double homicide, according to the criminal complaint.
“The information deleted would have included information potentially relevant to this investigation, such as Google search queries and mapping images that could have been of an incriminating nature to Mr. Bowen,” reads the complaint, which also states that Bowen had never conducted such a mass deletion before on the account.
Lowande was formerly a staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force and originally from western New York, according to her obituary. She enlisted in the Air Force after her high school graduation and had been deployed to Iraq, South Korea and Saudi Arabia, achieving the rank of staff sergeant. She attended Victory Church Assembly of God in Winchester.
A post on the MSA Security website highlights that she was a 2021 recipient of a staff award.
“MSA Security® Training Coordinator Pam Lowande relies on her incredible organization and coordination skills to successfully accomplish critical projects with even the most aggressive deadlines,” states the post. “She recently managed a client project requiring the relocation of people, animals and assets from overseas with very little advanced notice. “
The Star has not been able to locate an obituary for Carter. According to police, he is from Hardy, Virginia, near Roanoke.
Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland previously stated that a preliminary investigation led him to believe the homicides were a “targeted incident and not a random act of violence.” Information about the homicides was not released by the Sheriff’s Office until April 22, two days after law enforcement responded to the crime scene. The names of the victims were not released by authorities until April 24.
Last week’s media release from the Sheriff’s Office said its Criminal Investigations Division “has worked tirelessly on this case since day one.”
“If you look across the country, people are changing, attitudes are changing,” Millholland stated in the release. “The way that issues are dealt with, and the manner in which they are dealt with, have also changed. Many times, for the worst I’m afraid.”
Bowen has a court appearance scheduled for July 28 in Frederick County General District Court.
