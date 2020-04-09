STEPHENS CITY — An abandoned graveyard discovered on land where the replacement Robert E. Aylor Middle School is being built can be relocated, according to a Frederick County Circuit Court order.
Earlier this year the Frederick County School Board filed a petition with the court seeking to move the graves, which were discovered after the property had been purchased for the new school.
An evaluation of the land by a third party prior to the purchase indicated there were no graves or possibility of graves, school officials have said.
Ten graves, believed to be part of the Reed family cemetery, and eight tombstones dating between 1822 and 1834 were found in separate locations on the 57-acre site at 471 White Oak Road near Stephens City. They were discovered in October after school officials received information suggesting graves could be on the property. Ground-penetrating radar was utilized to identify where graves appeared to be present.
The order, entered on March 25, authorizes the School Board to exhume, relocate and reinter the graves, along with the tombstones, remains or other personal effects, “to an alternate, but appropriate, respectful location,” a Wednesday new release from the school division said.
In accordance with the order, the graves and tombstones will be moved to the Ridings Chapel Cemetery on Salem Church Road “as soon as practical,” said Steve Edwards, the school division’s coordinator of policy and communications.
The relocation will be supervised by a licensed undertaker and an archaeologist familiar with both the new Aylor site and the Ridings Chapel Cemetery, the release said.
The 10 graves were discovered next to a pond on the school site that would be affected by construction. The eight tombstones were discovered in various states of damage during the excavation of a separate area. No other information about the Reed family was known as of Wednesday, Edwards said.
In December, three people spoke at a School Board public hearing about the discovery of the graves. They asked school officials to find a respectful way to honor the deceased.
Exhuming and relocating the graves will not impact the construction of the school, which is scheduled to open for 2021-22 school year, the release said.
And are we holding the mysterious "third party" liable for these expenses?
I would certainly hope so!
