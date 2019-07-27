WINCHESTER — A partial gag order has been placed on the suspect in a March 24 homicide in Winchester.
On Friday in Winchester Circuit Court, Judge Dennis L. Hupp approved a protective order limiting what suspect Joshua Clay Coffelt can discuss about witnesses in his case with people other than his lawyers. A trial date was set for Oct. 30.
Coffelt, 28, of the 200 block of Maple Street in Winchester, is accused of shooting 38-year-old city resident William Michael Harris in the back and head on the dance floor of Elks Lodge 458 on South Kent Street. Authorities haven’t given a motive for the killing.
Approximately 45 people were attending a party when the killing occurred and some are expected to testify if a trial occurs. Concern that Coffelt might get associates to intimidate witnesses into not testifying, prompted the gag order, which also forbids him from getting copies of police reports, phone video and body camera footage provided to his attorneys Jillian D. Curfmann and Suni Mackall. Coffelt can view the evidence in the presence of his lawyers.
“We’re doing this to protect cooperating witnesses,” Heather D. Hovermale, deputy commonwealth’s attorney, said after the court hearing. “The defendant cannot discuss this case with any third party unless his defense counsel directs him to do so in preparation of his defense.”
For example, with permission of his lawyers, Coffelt could ask someone to to try to get contact information for witnesses who might want to testify in his behalf. But he is forbidden from divulging the names of witnesses expected to testify against him and what they are expected to say.
Mackall told Hupp before the ruling that not providing Coffelt with copies of evidence hampers his defense. She said he knows far more about the witnesses at the club than she and Curfmann. And she said the gag order violates Coffelt’s constitutional rights to due process and free speech.
“A defendant should have no illegal contact, I get that, but there is nothing to say that he can’t talk about his case,” Mackall said. “I believe it violates the Constitution of the United States and fair trial rules and you don’t have the power to do that.”
However, Hupp said the release of evidence by the prosecution to the defense, known as discovery, is “very limited” in Virginia and the gag order was “appropriate.” Hupp also authorized spending up to $4,000 on a private investigator for the defense.
Harris, a father of five, knew Coffelt and lived on the same block on Maple Street. Harris’ niece testified at a probable cause hearing last month that her uncle and Coffelt had a conversation in a bathroom shortly before the shooting. Two other men received non-life threatening wounds when hit by ricocheting bullets during the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.