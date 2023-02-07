The bulk of the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority’s multi-million dollar lawsuit against a former executive director and co-defendants has concluded at the local level.
Judge Bruce D. Albertson signed an order dated Thursday and filed in Warren County Circuit Court for partial final judgment in favor of the EDA for most of its claims against co-defendants named in a lawsuit accusing former Executive Director Jennifer R. McDonald of using authority funds without permission for financial gain.
The EDA claims in its lawsuit, filed March 26, 2019, that McDonald conducted the schemes, mostly involving real estate deals, on her own and with others, from 2014 through 2018, while working as the executive director, according to the lawsuit. The authority’s board of directors forced her resignation in early December 2018.
Albertson’s order comes months after juries in separate trials in July and October found in favor of the EDA for some or all of its claims, such as fraud and conspiracy, against seven co-defendants. Albertson heard motions from defense attorneys on Nov. 20 asking the court to set aside the verdicts. The judge denied all motions, as stated in a Dec. 16 letter to all parties.
The court entered the judgment in favor of the EDA in accordance with jury verdicts against:
April D. Petty — $125,000 in compensatory damages, with no prejudgment interest, for claims for fraud, ultra vires (transaction made without EDA authority), unjust enrichment and conversion or theft. Judgment is entered in favor of Petty on the plaintiff’s claim of conspiracy. The EDA lawsuit claimed Petty benefited financially when McDonald, who was also a real estate agent, used authority money to buy her house.
Donald F. Poe — $409,812 in compensatory damages for claims of fraud, conversion, ultra vires, unjust enrichment and conspiracy; $25,000 in additional damages for statutory conspiracy; and $75,000 in punitive damages and interest from Sept. 19, 2018. The EDA claims Poe benefited financially in a real estate deal that McDonald perpetuated through her companies using authority funds.
Poe’s company, Earth Right Energy Solar-Commercial LLC — $535,225 in compensatory damages for fraud, conversion, ultra vires, unjust enrichment and conspiracy; $50,000 in additional damages for statutory conspiracy; $150,000 in punitive damages with prejudgment interest from Sept. 19, 2018. The court also awards judgment in favor of the plaintiff on the defendant’s counterclaim. The EDA claims Earth Right benefited financially when McDonald used authority funds to have the company install solar panels on the agency’s office building.
William W. Lambert — $11,062 in compensatory damages for claims of fraud, conspiracy, unjust enrichment, ultra vires and conversion; no additional damages for statutory conspiracy; and $172,500 in punitive damages with interest from Aug. 7, 2014. The EDA claims Lambert benefited financially through a real estate deal McDonald perpetuated using authority funds.
Truc V. “Curt” Tran — $1,499,986 in compensatory damages for claims for conversion, unjust enrichment and ultra vires with interest from March 20, 2019. Judgment is entered in favor of Tran on plaintiff’s claims of fraud and conspiracy, and for damages for statutory conspiracy and punitive damages. The EDA claims Tran benefited financially through a deal that involved property once proposed for a criminal justice academy that never came to fruition.
Tran’s company ITFederal LLC — $10,419,327 on the plaintiff’s claims for unjust enrichment, ultra vires, conversion, and breach of contract, with no interest. Judgment is entered in favor of Tran on plaintiff’s claims for fraud and conspiracy. Judgment is entered in favor of the plaintiff on ITFederal’s counterclaim. The EDA claims ITFederal failed to make good on promises to build an office facility for his company that would employ hundreds of workers.
McDonald’s husband, Samuel D. North — $110,000 in compensatory damages for claims for fraud, conspiracy, unjust enrichment, ultra vires and conversion; $165,000 in additional damages for statutory conspiracy; and $350,000 in punitive damages with interest from Aug. 31, 2015. The EDA claims North benefited in a real estate deal McDonald perpetuated.
“The Defendants in this matter shall not dispose of, encumber, or waste any assets to delay, hinder, or defraud the Plaintiff as a creditor,” the order states.
The court previously entered partial final judgment with respect to McDonald and her companies DaBoyz LLC and MoveOn8 LLC; and her mother, Linda Hassenplug, and her company Little Rugratz LLC, releasing them from the lawsuit. McDonald has agreed per her partial final judgment to pay $9 million to the EDA. The EDA withdrew its claims against co-defendants Michelle Henry and Justin Appleton via non-suits.
The judge notes that the Thursday order for partial final judgment does not affect remaining co-defendant Jesse Poe, who petitioned for bankruptcy in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. The petition puts on hold any civil action against him by the EDA in the local circuit court.
McDonald still stands charged in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia related to a federal investigation into the EDA’s claims of embezzlement and fraud. A federal grand jury handed up an indictment in August 2021 charging McDonald with more than 30 counts of wire- and bank fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft. McDonald remains free on bond and faces a trial on the charges in May.
Defendants have 30 days to notify the court if they intend to appeal the judge’s decision. The order becomes final 21 days after it is entered.
