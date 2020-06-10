BERRYVILLE — It soon may cost more to have a case heard in a Clarke County court.
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors is interested in upping the courthouse and courtroom security fee — applied to each criminal and traffic case — from $10 to $20. Following an initial discussion at a work session on Monday, the idea will be furthered considered during the board’s regular monthly meeting next Tuesday.
A public hearing would have to be held before the increase is imposed.
The higher fee would generate more revenue to pay costs, such as providing bailiffs, to keep courts safe during trials. Personnel is the largest security expense within the courts, Sheriff Tony Roper said.
In turn, other monies that the county currently uses to supplement security costs could be appropriated toward other expenses, officials indicated.
For years, counties have tried to persuade the state to give them more power to levy taxes and fees. While they need more money to cover increasing costs for providing services, they want to reduce their reliance on real estate and personal property taxes in generating revenue, according to Clarke County Administrator Chris Boies.
The state seems to be listening to their concerns now, based on legislation approved by the General Assembly earlier this year which gives counties some “revenue diversification options.”
One of those is the security fee increase.
Clarke has assessed its $10 court security fee since 2007. During the past five years, the county has averaged collecting $48,731 annually from the fee, Boies said.
Collections vary based on numbers of cases heard each year. However, Boies estimates that by doubling the fee, the county could generate an extra $45,000 to $50,000 per year.
The county would have to amend its code to charge the higher fee. The increase technically could be imposed as soon as July 1, the start of the new fiscal year. The soonest that a public hearing could be held, though, is the supervisors’ regular July meeting, so the fee hike could not become effective until Aug. 1 at the earliest.
“We’re not in a hurry to do this” before the new budget year begins, said supervisors Chairman David Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District.
Still, “I see little downside” to increasing the fee, said Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass. Many of those who pay the fee are people caught speeding, and “a good percentage of the people who are pulled over are passing through” the county while traveling from somewhere else, he said.
Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence likened it to “a user fee.”
Another option put forth by lawmakers, and which county officials indicated they might consider in the future, is increasing the transient occupancy tax.
Clarke’s tax, charged to people staying overnight in motels and other lodging places, is 2 percent. The state now is giving counties authority to increase their rates.
Each 1 percent hike would bring the county an extra $12,500, Boies estimates. The legislation requires that all revenue collected from rates between 2% and 5% be used toward promoting tourism, as Clarke currently is doing. Anything collected beyond 5% can go into the general fund.
Boies suggested that if the supervisors favor raising the occupancy tax, the county’s economic development and tourism director should meet with lodging providers to get their input into how the money could best be spent.
It might be a good idea to do that anyway, said Bass and White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay.
An increase could not become effective until at least May 2021, and a public hearing would be necessary before then, Boies said.
One option that the supervisors likely will not consider is imposing a business, professional and occupational license (BPOL) tax. Business owners might run them out of the county if they do, Weiss believes.
The county already charges businesses a flat $30 license fee. But unlike many localities statewide, including 51 of the 95 counties, it does not charge businesses an additional amount based on their gross receipts.
BPOL is “a tax paid by businesses” themselves, Boies said. “It’s something that effects their bottom lines” because customers do not directly help pay it.
“I think businesses would say no” to this idea, Weiss said. Local businesses believe it would do them more harm than it would do the county good, he said.
And, “it’s an unpopular tax” elsewhere, he added.
