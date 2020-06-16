BERRYVILLE — A Herndon man who was wounded last year in a reported gunfight with a Clarke County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been found incompetent to stand trial.
But court officials contend that Timothy Bias Neal, 33, could be deemed competent in another few months after being counseled by Northwestern Community Services of Winchester.
During a brief hearing Monday morning in Clarke County Circuit Court, Clarke County Commonwealth’s Attorney Anne Williams said mental health issues aren’t to blame for the incompetency finding. Instead, she said, Neal does not currently have a full enough grasp of the legal process to assist with his own defense.
Williams and Public Defender Timothy Coyne said that problem could possibly be rectified using restorative counseling services offered by Northwestern, so Clarke County Circuit Court Judge Alexander Iden scheduled a case review for Oct. 5.
Neal was shot in the right arm on Aug. 5 near Berryville during what appeared to be an attempted “suicide by cop.”
Dashcam video recorded by the Sheriff’s Office deputy involved in the incident, Sgt. Donald Chambers, showed that Chambers stopped Neal while he was walking east in the median of Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7) shortly after an employee of the nearby Nall’s Farm Market called police to report that Chambers had requested medical assistance for a heart problem. Neal walked away from the store before help arrived. He was a few hundred yards east of Nall’s Farm Market, near the intersection of Harry Byrd Highway and Hawthorne Lane, by the time Chambers pulled up in his cruiser and asked Neal if he was OK. Neal gave the sergeant his identification, and Chambers returned to his cruiser to check in with dispatch.
The dashcam video shows Neal sitting down in the paved crossover that leads to Hawthorne Lane as Chambers is heard using the police radio in his car. Neal then stands up, walks toward Chambers’ cruiser and fires a .45-caliber handgun from about 30 yards away. The bullet struck the front of Chambers’ cruiser. Chambers then ran to to the passenger side of his vehicle and took cover as Neal appears to rack the slide of his pistol. The sergeant fired two shots at Neal, who fell to the ground but allegedly continued to rack the slide of his gun. Chambers then fired a third shot, which struck Neal’s right arm and caused him to drop the pistol.
As Chambers approached the wounded suspect, Neal could be heard in the video sobbing and yelling, “Kill me, man! Kill me!”
During an April 20 hearing in Clarke County Circuit Court, Coyne said Neal, a father of four, spent the night before the shooting at his mother’s house in Berryville because of an argument with his wife.
Williams said Timothy Neal was on cocaine and heroin at the time of the shooting and illegally possessed the gun.
Neal is being held without bond in the Northwestern Adult Detention Center in Frederick County on charges of attempted capital murder of a police officer, malicious shooting, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a non-violent felon. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.
(2) comments
I'm sure if Sergeant Chambers had a social worker assigned to patrol with him the shooting would have been prevented! NOT!
Kinda missed the point of the story to fuel your own misguided narrative, huh?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.