The following information is from Clarke County Circuit Court from Aug. 12 to Sept. 17:
Marriage licenses
• Brandon Michael Gant Ratliff, 30, of Berryville, and Kayla Blair Childs, 30, of Berryville.
• Theodore Edward Warner, 69, of Linden, and Monica Denise Zeigler, 54, of Charles Town, West Virginia.
• William Paul Gvoth, 32, of Fairfax, and Nadia Parekh, 31, of Fairfax.
• Raymond Randolph Stone Sr., 60, of White Post, and Sharon Rose Hodge, 60, of White Post.
• Randall Shane Littleton, 39, of Bluemont, and Angela Marie Archambeau, 47, of Bluemont.
• Bryan Timothy Youngmann, 31, of Wyckoff, New Jersey, and Victoria Genevieve O’Dea, 31, of Alexandria.
• Oliver Hopkins Massa, 27, of Centreville, and Katy Lynn Rabassa, 27, of Centreville.
• Robert Cyparski, 35, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, and Lia Alexandra Merila, 38, of Middletown.
• Garrison Legrand Haugen, 22, of Sterling, and Annalise Grace Johnson, 20, of Ashburn.
• Bryan David Kidd, 31, of Berryville, and Emma Raye Frederick, 23, of Winchester.
• Robert Randolph Wallace, 29, of Berryville, and Lauren Sciacca Hagarty, 29, of Inwood, West Virginia.
• Jacob Mitchell Holland, 24, of Natural Bridge Station, and Haley Isabella Darr, 24, of Natural Bridge Station.
• Hunter Thomas Fiddler, 23, of Berryville, and Kaylea Star Nutter, 21, of Berryville.
• James Lee Cox, 44, of Berryville, and Margaret Ann Fisher-Kay, 51, of Berryville.
• Joseph Dean Sowers Jr., 28, of Berryville, and Ashley Louise Kelley, 32, of Berryville.
• Aaron Edward Wilson, 39, of Laurel, Maryland, and Sharon Michelle Otero Perez, 38, of Sterling.
• David Neil Petrosky, 46, of Berryville, and Tiffini Lynlea Carollo, 50, of Bluemont.
• Zachary Wyatt Smith, 22, of Alexandria, and Brittany Paige Cornwell, 22, of Alexandria.
• Dennis Kai Kubin, 46, of Lansdown, and Margot Arkin Hodges, 40, of Washington, D.C.
• David Allen Young, 33, of Arlington, and Catherine Anne Hennessey, 31, of Arlington.
• Andrew Michael Woodson, 28, of Ashburn, and Evelyn Crystal Forde, 30, of Ashburn.
• Brian Nicholas Everhart, 40, of Bluemont, and Cassie Marie Powell, 37, of Bluemont.
• Todd Austin Dean, 25, of Strasburg, and Cortney Lynn McDonald, 21, of Strasburg.
• Sawyer Evan Kling, 25, of Sterling, and Kirsten Elizebeth Cunningham, 26, of Sterling.
• Jared Hall Garland, 30, of Leesburg, and Abbie Tripp Stitely, 31, of Leesburg.
• Eric Douglas Keeler, 30, of Bloomery, West Virginia, and Helena Lauren St. Clair, 23, of Berryville.
• Stephen John Toth, 87, of Alexandria, and Mary Ida Ehlers, 73, of Alexandria.
• Thomas Marvin Jennelle, 44, of Maurertown, and Jennifer Kay Jackman, 38, of Paris.
Real estate over $200,000
• Douglas H. Ross to Brian Edward Burke, 307 First St., Berryville, $350,000.
• Annie L. Torbik Brenner to Clinton Jed Foster, 15 N. Greenway Ave., Boyce, $270,000.
• David L. Stickley and Denise Young, co-executors of the estate of Shirley Cunningham, to Audra Jean Wallace, Treadwell, 105 Battletown Drive, Berryville, $318,000.
• Hannah Kimberly Olmstead to Suellen Olson Drake, 107 E. Main St., Berryville, $262,424.
• Joseph M. Reshetar and Kimberly L. Reshetar to Sarah J. Ramsay and Timothy L. Sergent, The Hermitage, 309 Dunlap Drive, Berryville, $600,000.
• Susan L. Peoples and Mitchell S. Peoples to Jeb Dickerson and Taressa F. Dickerson, Mount Pleasant, 10843 Harry Byrd Highway, Berryville, $270,000.
• Mark W. Shoup and Sandra M. Shoup to Megan Elizabeth Magaha, Thomas Magaha and Alice Magaha, Keystone Estates, 167 Leslie Lane, Berryville, $429,000.
• Home Sale Solutions LLC to Beau D. Lescarbeau and Catherin Lescarbeau, 210 Kinsky Lane, Berryville, 6.3 acres, $503,000.
• Allen T. Beasley and Sharon Gail Beasley to Ronald Turley and JoElen Turley, Raven Rock Estates, 82 Harmony Lane, Bluemont, $610,000.
• Daniela Alina Lumina Cowsill to Timothy P. Sullivan, Blue Ridge Estates, 300 Spring House Lane, Berryville, $500,000.
• Christopher J. Goodchild and Kristina R. Wallace-Goodchild to Michael Alan Siefert and Mekayla Joy Siefert, Meadow View, 328 Hopkins Drive, Boyce, $375,000.
• Barbara Ann Large, Brian Charles Large and Barbara L. Brodbeck to Shawn M. Beal and Camila G. Beal, Sovereign Glen, 8 Turner Court, Berryville, $415,000.
• Carolyn Lee Merkle to Todd Stone, Summit Point Road, Berryville, 40.3 acres, $300,000.
• Terrell W. Davis to Francis Armand Erpe and Josephine S. Erpe, Roseville Downs, 120 Roseville Court, Boyce, $400,000.
• Community of Cistercians of the Strict Observance Inc. to Paul A. English, 1732 Castleman Road, Berryville, $260,000.
• Ray Edward Raines Jr. to Ronald Willis Arnold, 710 Russell Road, Berryville, 7 acres, $300,000.
• Michael J. Nally and Tina M. Nally to Kurt J. Chastain and Tammy L. Chastain, 129 Providence Lane, Bluemont, 23.4 acres, $562,010.
• Julian Clark Hansbarger and Virginia Graham Reuling to Lisa M. Wissmath, 3905 Shepherds Mill Road, Berryville, $450,000.
• Joel S. Wilkins and Shan K. Wilkins to Phillip R. Jaworski, 59 Chestnut Lane, Berryville, $420,000.
• Clare R. Sokolsky to Eleanor Ann McMillen, 933 Berrys Ferry Road, White Post, $300,000.
• Sarah E. Royse and Keith Martin Horn, devisees of the estate of Robert H. Horn, to Jacob B. Backover and Johanna E. Backover, 433 Cather Road, Berryville, $430,000.
• Elizabeth H. Fath to William Brett Weare and Carol S. Weare, 56 Valley Springs Lane, Bluemont, 11.1 acres, $417,500.
• Thomas Edward Caldwell, successor trustee of the Robert Davis Caldwell and Marjorie Adalene Caldwell Living Trusts, to Michael Danjczek and Charity Danjczek, 2676 Old Charles Town Road, Berryville, 8 acres, $425,000.
• Jason E. Kline to Rachael M. Livermore, 43 S. Greenway Ave., Boyce, $223,000.
• Shenandoah River Lane LLC to Robert James Chevez II and Kimberly Ann Chevez, 805 Shenandoah River Lane, Front Royal, $258,375.
• Equity Trust Co., Custodian FBO Victoria S. Walker IRA, to Janice C. Badal, 122 S. Church St., Berryville, $457,500.
• Grace E. Ritzenberg and Charles Wakeley to River Valley LLC, 3531 Harry Byrd Highway, Berryville, 104.1 acres, $735,000.
• Carrie Leigh Weber to Laura Leonard and Casey Leonard, Shenandoah Farms, 6799 Howellsville Road, Boyce, $333,500.
• Darlene C. Franklin to Matt Wherry and April Wherry, Gun Barrel Lane Estates, 2327 Gun Barrel Road, White Post, 19.9 acres, $721,000.
• Robert L. Kushner and Kelly C. Kushner to Thomas Nelson and Katelyn Hickey, 345 Ebenezer Road, Bluemont, $450,000.
• Heidi A. Wylegala to Brendan Jones and Dolly Jones, New Market subdivision, 1713 Old Chapel Road, Boyce, $371,000.
• Karen L. Dellett, sole trustee of the Herman B. Lloyd Trust and Alice L. Lloyd Trust, to Transfer Wares LLC, 8 Lloyds Lane, Berryville, $293,171.47.
• Robert A. Eaton to Tyler Grad and Katherine Funk, Shenandoah Farms, 600 Manor Road, Front Royal, $320,000.
• Walter F. Morton Jr. and Dawning G. Morton to Gary Torrance, 121 S. Buckmarsh St., Berryville, $485,000.
• Benjamin M. Curtis and Anna R. Curtis to Catherine Dolby and Anna Elyse Frazier, 203 N. Church St., Berryville, $260,000.
Building permits over $50,000
• Megan and Norman Ashby Jr., 592 Carters Line Road, White Post, garage, $52,490.
• Mount Hebron LLC, 443 Possum Hollow Lane, Berryville, single-family dwelling, $98,456.
• D.R. Horton Inc., two single-family dwellings in Berryville, 408 Weeks Court, $206,116; 31 E. Fairfax St., $184,830.
• Travis Orndorff, 647 Kimble Road, Berryville, single-family dwelling, $302,479.
• Roger and Jessica Friedman, 19506 Blue Ridge Mountain Road, Bluemont, single-family dwelling, $405,598.
