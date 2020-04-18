The following information is from Clarke County Circuit Court from Feb. 27 to April 15:
Marriage licenses
• Gregory Dean Hagel, 66, of Boyce, and Shirley Ann Pritchett, 60, of Boyce.
• Louis James Marino, 48, of Berryville, and Erica Rachelle Tober, 40, of Berryville.
• Matthew Stephen Finley 21, of Timberlake, North Carolina, and Caitlyn Rose Bane, 24, of Hedgesville, West Virginia.
• Taylor Campbell Welsh, 31, of Purcellville, and Nancy Majia Paz, 26, of Germantown, Maryland.
• James Martin Smyle, 50, of Boyce, and Alison Teetor, 60, of Boyce.
• Glenn Rhoads Skillman, 63, of Berryville, and Dina Marie Thompson, 53, of Berryville.
• Richard John Webb Jr., 62, of Ashburn, and Tracy Green Foster, 56, of Ashburn.
Real estate over $200,000
• Fellowship Square Foundation Inc. to D.R. Horton Inc., North Church Street, Berryville, 20.1 acres, $806,000.
• Trustee Services of Virginia LLC and Emily Hoopes and Shawn Eric Michael to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Calmes Neck Estates, 3784 Calmes Neck Lane, Boyce, $287,280.
• Tyler K. Schefter to Scott Allen Luttrell and Donna Smith Luttrell, Pine Grove, 179 Pine Grove Road, Bluemont, $415,369.
• Robert A. Brendel and Nancy C. Shaw to Oliver Martin and Caitlin Martin, 305 W. Main St., Berryville, $260,000.
• Mahmut Ergen to Bradley D. Herrington and Bethany D. Herrington, Berryville Glen, 787 McGuire Circle, Berryville, $545,000.
• Professional Foreclosure Corp. of Virginia and Travis L. Garrison to Spence Ventures LLC, Sovereign Glen, 521 S. Church St., Berryville, $265,000.
• Katharine B. Chatard to Sally K. Hollida, 1691 Millwood Road, Boyce, $215,000.
• Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Edvin Beqari, 1418 Feltner Road, Bluemont, 20 acres, $285,000.
• Jill Marie Jacobs to Anthony W. Johnson and Divine Grace E. Johnson, Crown Estate, 314 Walnut St., Berryville, $319,000.
• Evelyn M. Walker to Shenandoah River Mountain LLC, 2489 River Road, Bluemont, 235.6 acres, $900,000.
• Leila Tisbet Lara to Andrew V. Nacin and Destinae R. Nacin, Blue Ridge Estates, 183 Hawthorne Lane, Berryville, $509,900.
• Mark W. Dewey and Janet G. Dewey to Anthony Elia and Marzeena Elia, Longwood, 12 Oakleaf Lane, Bluemont, 11.6 acres, $585,000.
• Larry E. Hollar to Linda J. Barnett, Crown Estates, 316 Walnut St., Berryville, $235,000.
• Kevin M. Denison and Kimberly A. Denison to Andrew J. MacDonald and Allison A. MacDonald, Cedar Meadows, 98 Earhart Lane, Berryville, 34.6 acres, $1,220,000.
• Charlotte Baptiste, Maureen Baptiste and Forbes R. Reback, co-executors of the estate of Karen M. Ewband, to Suzanne Piscitelle and Kathryn A. Piscitelle, 6827 Lord Fairfax Highway, Berryville, 20.4 acres, $575,000.
• Webb Business Center LLC to Lot 5 LLC, 15 First St., Berryville, $350,000
• Beach Carpenter Properties LLC to Charles D. Chapman and Juilee C. Chapman, 243 Possum Hollow Lane, Berryville, $262,900.
• Lee Merkle to Jacklyn Ardinia Ketterman McClintic and John Mark McClintic, Stringtown Road, Berryville, $558,000.
• Christian L. Gonzales and Jessica L. Gonzales to Brian C. Girard and Heather M. Anderson, 3024 Parshall Road, Berryville, 11.4 acres, $430,000.
• Robert H. Peffer and Alleen Morehead Peffer to Bradley J. Gable and Melinda D. Gable, 516 S. Church St., Berryville, $201,000.
• Brenda C. Lambert to Phyllis Catherine Hope, Beecher A. Hope and Gina E. Hope, 846 Triple J Road, Berryville, $210,000.
• Lisa S. Adams to Suhile Alami and Dolores L. Alami, 864 Shepherds Mill Road, Berryville, $825,000.
• Cheri Martinez to Herbert C. Meadows, Shenandoah Farms, 258 Anamaria Lane, Front Royal, $236,000.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Milton Lee Johnson Jr. and Djuana Michelle Johnson, Boyce Crossing, 125 Grand Oaks Drive, Boyce, $377,114.
• Capital Builders LLC to Melissa L. Dickinson, 732 Main St., Berryville, $299,999.
• Sara Mitchell to Katharine S. Carey, Treadwell, 110 Battletown Drive, Berryville, $328,500.
• Richmond American Homes to Maverick Shane Miller and Briana Aileen Klien, Boyce Crossing, 120 Grand Oaks Drive, Boyce, $324,744.
• Paul H. Theerman to Dylan Scott Bellinger Haddock, Shenandoah Retreat, 106 White Oak Lane, Bluemont, $249,000.
• Michael R. Friedel and Karen Zazicki-Friedel to Timothy G. Stiller Sr., 5000 John Mosby Highway, Boyce, 24.9 acres, $899,900.
• Michael Anthony Huff and Erin Denise Huff to Bryan W. McKenzie and Kelley L. McKenzie, Berryville Glen, 754 McGuire Circle, Berryville, $555,000.
• Kevin S. Ceigersmidt and Catherine Runge Ceigersmidt to Victor Clayton Kirby, Calmes Neck Estates, 2834 Calmes Neck Lane, Boyce, $325,000.
• Richard S. Peacock and Regina F. Peacock to Michael Alan Bernat Jr. and Kim Bernat, 116 Stock Lane, White Post, $485,000.
• Melissa A. Harrison to Jasper Todd Augustine, Shenandoah Retreat, 155 Balsam Lane, Bluemont, $296,000.
• Groshire White LLC to Matthew Pierce and Leah Pierce, 1362 Shepherds Mill Road, Berryville, $500,000.
• Susan Gaye Hill and James Michael Hill to Traci Ann Wilson and Dennis James Wilson, 1036 Retreat Road, Bluemont, 11.6 acres, $600,000.
March building permits over $50,000
• Jeffrey L. Garvie, 169 Clarke Lane, Berryville, addition, $326,234.
• Mark S. Melius, 1373 Wrights Mill Road, Berryville, single-family dwelling, $405,583.
• Dennis and Mary Jane Godbold, 3229 Old Charles Town Road, Berryville, single-family dwelling, $175,734.
• Jeremy and Rebecca Hayes, 274 Carefree Lane, Boyce, single-family dwelling, $299,622.
• Kimberly Harris and Andy Moody, 176 Lost Boys Lane, Bluemont, single-family dwelling, $502,889.
• Capital Builders LLC, 728 E. Main St., Berryville, single-family dwelling, $256,863.
• Adam Foster, 809 Castleman Road, Berryville, remodeling, $75,000.
