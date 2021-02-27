The following information is from Clarke County Circuit Court from Jan. 1 to Feb. 16:
Real estate over $200,000
• D.R. Horton Inc. to Jia Xue and Xiaoqiang Hu, Fellowship Square, 17 E. Fairfax St., Berryville, $360,990.
• Martha Hall Carper, devisee of the estate of Fritzie Conley Carper, to Kenneth E. Kempson and Catharine Mackay-Smith Kempson, 150 Meadows Lane, White Post, $355,000.
• Theodore R. Lowery and Katherine C. Lowery to Katherine C. Lowery, Raven Rocks Estates, 55 Harmony Lane, Bluemont, $591,300.
• Demetris Voudouris and Heidi Meinzer, trustees of Venture 4 LLC, to Valley Ventures Fund 5 LLC, 635 E. Main St., Berryville, $480,000.
• Mount Hebron LLC to Daniel E. Pollak and Dena E. Pollak, 375 Possum Hollow Lane, Berryville, $230,000.
• D.R. Horton Inc. to Robert Emmett McKew Jr., Fellowship Square, 21 E. Fairfax St., Berryville, $355,990.
• Joshua H. Burgess to Conner Blaine Heuer, 434 Pine Grove Road, Bluemont, $325,000.
• Dale V. Halvorsen and Cheryl L. Halvorsen to Andrea L. Elrod, 23 Ratcliffe Lane, Bluemont, $641,400.
• D.R. Horton Inc. to Taylor Tessa Murphy, Fellowship Square, 25 E. Fairfax St., Berryville, $372,990.
• Paul W. Waldo III and Laura Ann Waldo to Stephen Eric Hengen and Linda Valis, 20769 Blueridge Mountain Road, Paris, 20.9 acres, $940,000.
• Grace V. Sheets and Connie J. Barrett, trustees of the Marry M. Sheets Trust, to Yury Yessy Inturias Gamarra and Carla K. Sahagun Daza, 215 Sheets Lane, Boyce, $405,000.
• Courtney Allen and Shannon Allen to Ryan P. Michels and Joshua Bland, 327 W. Main St., Berryville, $335,000.
• David Reese and Brenda Reese to Christopher Thornton and Denise Thornton, 2575 Frogtown Road, Bluemont, 5.4 acres, $649,000.
• Kristina M. Johnson and Brent M. Johnson to Karin J. Mercendetti, 246 Evergreen Lane, Bluemont, $400,000.
• Shannon C. Dulaney and Stephanie W. Dulaney to Mark Edward Thomas and Rebecca Murrell Thomas, 231 Childrens Lane, Berryville, $556,600.
• Eric M. Maggard and Melanie L. Maggard to Justin J. Madaj, Shenandoah Retreat, 501 Hemlock Lane, Bluemont, $291,000.
• David D. Bruner to Jonathan A. Stauffer and Priscilla B. Stauffer, 3450 Shepherds Mill Road, Berryville, $280,000.
• D.R. Horton Inc. to Daniel David Cooper and Radhamilka Mateo, Fellowship Square, 401 Weeks Court, Berryville, $351,490.
• Home Sale Solutions LLC to Joshua Burgess, Toy Hill, 4041 Ebenezer Road, Bluemont, $479,900.
• John A. Heard Jr., Catherine Heard Holland, Alice Heard Halvorsen and Sarah Heard to Carolina Bove, Crown Estate, 409 Walnut St., Berryville, $315,000.
• Margaret A. Quarto to Steven W. Bishop and Amanda Leahy, Treadwell, 16 Bel Voi Drive, Berryville, $320,400.
• Christopher Darlington and Carlos Lopez to Zachary James Onders and Elizabeth Rita Balcerzak, 10006 Lord Fairfax Highway, Boyce, $384,999.
• D.R. Horton Inc. to Jennifer D. Egen, Fellowship Square, 417 Weeks Court, Berryville, $353,990.
• Cheryl Anne Ash and Duane Collins Barb, heirs at law of Margarette J. Barb, to Robert D. Kuhn and Alix D. Kuhn, 2549 Senseny Road, Berryville, $458,000.
• Dawn Gray to Pedro M. Rodriguez and Sara Rodriguez, Roseville Downs, 34 S. Greenway Ave., Boyce, $435,000.
• Boom Road LLC to Camino 340 LLC, 16 Crow St., Berryville, $900,000.
• Amelia Denise Bailey, executor of the estate of Frank S. Pierson Jr., to Amelia Denise Bailey, 182 Worthington Lane, Bluemont, 137 acres, $472,500.
• D.R. Horton Inc. to Benjamin Edward Franks and Cherie Franks, Fellowship Square, 409 Weeks Court, Berryville, $347,990.
• D.R. Horton Inc. to Johnnie McLean Baker and Patricia Ann Baker, Fellowship Square, 405 Weeks Court, Berryville, $340,490.
• D.R. Horton Inc. to Jordan Edward Paul Smith, Fellowship Square, 9 E. Fairfax St., Berryville, $366,990.
• D.R. Horton Inc. to Carmen R. Cuellar-Guzman and Carlos Padilla-Quiroz, Fellowship Square, 408 Weeks Court, Berryville, $354,490.
• Luke T. Wence and Christina M. Wence to Adam Goldman, Paris Heights, 21894 Blue Ridge Mountain Road, Paris, $530,000.
• Margie B. Theis to Austin Lee Kuhn and Alicia Kalafut, Shenandoah Farms, 490 Anamaria Lane, Front Royal, $440,000.
• Nancy Mumm to Travis A. Hyde and Shelley D. Hyde, Providence Chapel Farm, 344 Providence Lane, Bluemont, 39 acres, $1,030,000.
• D.R. Horton Inc. to Erin Donovan and Brandon Craft, Fellowship Square, 412 Weeks Court, Berryville, $357,490.
• Nicole Wise Williams, trustee of the Frederick Howard Wise Jr. and Joyce Holden Wise trusts, to Equity Trust Co. custodian FBO Joseph Gal 401K, 360 Crums Church Road, Berryville, $255,000.
• Peter S. Grasso and Debra Mei Grasso to Jonathan Leonard Casper and Adrian Lynn Casper, 75 Lewis Williams Lane, Berryville, $735,999.
• Elizabeth A. Lewis to New Moon Construction LLC, 773 Old Winchester Road, Boyce, 15.4 acres, $420,000.
• Richard Gorman and Annemarie Gorman to Jennifer Michelle Jacob and David Ben Israel, Upton Farm Estates, 87 Beydler Lane, Berryville, $689,000.
Building permits over $50,000
• Mark Melius, 1373 Wrights Mill Road, Berryville, single-family dwelling, $405,583.
• Shannon Dulaney and Stephanie Warfield, 425 Annfield Road, Berryville, single-family dwelling, $441,598.
• D.R. Horton Inc., Fellowship Square, five single-family dwellings, Berryville, 408 and 401 Weeks Court, $206,116 each; 405 Weeks Court, $184,830; 412 and 417 Weeks Court, $232,711 each.
• Travis Orndorff, 647 Kimble Road, Berryville, single-family dwelling, $302,479.
• Tara Hass and Patrick Harrison, 9 Gordons Ridge Lane, Berryville, remodeling, $225,300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.