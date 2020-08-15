The following information is from Clarke County Circuit Court and Department of Building Permits from July 1 to Aug. 12:
Marriages
• Jacob Robert Schmitt, 30, of Bluemont, and Julie Elizabeth Matheson, 34, of Bluemont.
• William Nathaniel Chambers, 33, of The Plains, and Daria Denissovna Ivandaeva, 23, of The Plains.
• Behn Jeffrey Olmstead, 19, of Bluemont, and Katelyn Lane Black, 20, of Warrenton.
• Alan Grant Hayes, 28, of Washington, D.C., and Maura Powers Teschner, 31, of Washington, D.C.
• Aaron Michael Beaule, 49, of Purcellville, and Maria Josefina Monagas Juan, 47, of Potomac, Maryland.
• Randall Shane Littleton, 39, of Bluemont, and Angela Marie Archambeau, 47, of Bluemont.
• Wilfredo Flores Orellana, 42, of White Post, and Digna Emerita Castellanos Hernandez, 39, of White Post.
• John Ryan Larson, 27, of McLean, and Nichole Elizabeth Mangano, 34, of McLean.
• Stephen Christopher Hill, 57, of Arlington, and Selena Ann Callway, 43, of Arlington.
• William Randolph Justus Loeffler, 22, of Round Hill, and Emily Maria Shilling, 22, of Round Hill.
• Eric Jefferson Cropper, 35, of Berryville, and Tiffany Ann Bogaty, 42, of Berryville.
• Matthew Edward Roberts, 24, of Kearneysville, and Taylor Renee Carroll, 23, of Kearneysville.
Real estate over $200,000
• Robert S. Phelan and Sara J. Phelan to Lowell Dorrance Pratt Jr. and Mary Christine Pratt, 2683 Mount Carmel Road and Calmes Neck Lane, Boyce, four lots, 180 acres, $730,000.
• Timothy J. Sullivan and Michele G. Sullivan to Rousseau Richards and Latoya Franks, 206 Crums Church Road, Berryville, $345,000.
• Licking Valley Construction Corp. to Mike Bush and Diane Bush, Beechwood Hills, 170 Deer Haven Lane, Boyce, 13 acres, $549,000.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Sean Ian Baker, Boyce Crossing, 310 Limestone Court, Boyce, $359,457.
• Derek Landmesser and Melanie B. Graf to Christopher M. D'Errico and Maria P. D'Errico, Chestnut Knoll, 735 Chestnut Lane, Berryville, 13.6 acres, $647,000.
• Tammy Milner to Paul Trofilo Labor Jr. and Sami Kamaile Labor, 624 Withers Larue Road, Berryville, $350,000.
• Andrew Richard Cary and Breeann Devi Cary to Matthew C. Burns and Heather E. Burns, 116 Stella Mae Lane, Bluemont, $499,000.
• Alice Bailes to Edmund V. Zduoba and Zita D. Zduoba, Calmes Neck Estates, 4001 Calmes Neck Lane, Boyce, $395,000.
• Gary William Davidson and Dolores Paz Davidson to Andrey Martinkov and Julia Martinkov, 3164 Bishop Meade Road, Boyce, $455,000.
• Scott E. Perrin and Megan L. Perrin to Justin Sheppard, The Hermitage, 341 Hermitage Blvd., Berryville, $530,000.
• Warfield Homes Inc. to Ronald David Doerr and Kristi Lynn Doerr, 5674 Harry Byrd Highway, Berryville, $546,935.
• Gail Holdaway to Dennis W. Eychner and Kathleen M. Eychner, Kinsky Lane, Berryville, 8.3 acres, $215,000.
• Jeffrey D. Smith and Anita E. Smith to Scott Evans Riffle and Kristen Michelle Riffle, Calmes Neck Estates, 2993 Calmes Neck Lane, Boyce, $414,000.
• Heath Shelters and Laura Shelters to Tina Elizabeth Hodges, 8 Josephine St., Berryville, $335,500.
• Andrea Fern Feltner to Edward Wysocki, 1752 John Mosby Highway, Boyce, $206,500.
• Alice S. Pauley, executor of the estate of James D. Payne, to Home Sale Solutions LLC, Toy Hill, 4041 Ebenezer Road, Bluemont, $340,000.
• Joseph Robert Masztalics and Eileen Masztalics to Brian C. Large, Barbara Large and Barbara Brodbeck, Carefree Acres, 336 Gorham Lane, Boyce, $460,000.
• Harry Thomas Sunderland IV to Janie E. Lyman and Kevin F. Lyman, 21 Sipe Hollow Lane, Berryville, $420,000.
• Donna Richmond to James Warren McMains and Stella J. McMains, Battlefield Estates, 529 Mosby Blvd., Berryville, $415,500.
• Irene V. Nasar to Lisa A. Woods and Dennis Woods, 10 Rice St., Berryville, $320,000.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Kevin Lamont Newman and Lakisha Shondal Newman, Boyce Crossing, 121 Grand Oaks Drive, Boyce, $365,999.
• Bonnadean M. Carter to Anja Licht Mclin and John L. Kunu, Janeville Estates, 2823 Senseny Road, Berryville, $400,000.
• Ruth M. Bowers and Zakry C. Bowers, administrator of the estate of Ronald L. Bowers, to Nomini Creek Hideaway LLC, Shenandoah Farms, 1837 Shenandoah River Lane., Boyce, $315,000.
• John W. Joran and Barbara S. Joran to Joseph Daniel Becker and Carol Chaffin, Hermitage, 212 Craigs Run Court, Berryville, $530,000.
• Jacob N. Crisp and Karen Evans Crisp to Garry Christopher Judy and Susan Melinda Judy, Berryville Glen, 713 Mcguire Circle, Berryville, $535,900.
• James W. Grim and Calli C. Grim to Nicholas Turgeon and Alyssa Turgeon, 181 Mountaineer Lane, Bluemont, 10 acres, $520,000.
• Dennis S. Herndon and others, devisees of the estate of Jean K. Herndon, to Dennis Mark Hoffman and Debra Jean Waterhouse, Senseny Road, Berryville, 105.2 acres, $748,000.
• William G. Skidmore to Alfred Winfred Kanney Jr., Shenandoah Retreat, 234 Pine Crest Lane, Bluemont, $335,000.
• Clatterhawken Properties LLC to Milla R. Brewer and James E. Brewer Sr., 124 N. Church St., Berryville, $310,000.
• Kevin M. Denison to William G. Skidmore and Jennifer Anne Skidmore, 138 Antique Lane, Berryville, $460,000.
• Brandon Hubbard and Felice Hubbard to Jack Pugh and Hannah Pugh, Rockcroft, 11 W. Fairfax St., Berryville, $270,000.
• James R. Byrne, Melvin L. Byrne and Beverly M. Goode, co-executors of the estate of Richard B. Byrne, to Beverly Goode and Phillip Goode, Hermitage, 316 Dunlap Drive, Berryville, $400,000.
• Russell G. Heikes and Marilyn A. Heikes to Diego Rodriguez Rodriguez and Maria Teresa Gonzales Gonzales, Hermitage, 205 Craigs Run Court, Berryville, $549,000.
• Charles Clifford Allen to Jose Rodrigo Franco Salazar and Leticia Funez Sanabria, Robinson Heights, 514 Russell Road, Berryville, $345,000.
• James Michael Betz Jr. to Jacob W. Witt and Georgina Maria Gonzalez Witt, Apple Glen, 418 Cobble Drive, Berryville, $395,000.
• Jerry W. Wolfe and Debbra A. Wolfe to Michael J. Samuelson, 7010 Howellsville Road, Boyce, 10 acres, $589,900.
• Jon A. Kardashian and Desiree K. Kardashian to Matthew P. Armes and Kelly Armes, Battlefield Estates, 305 Archer Court, Berryville, $399,900.
• Kenneth Wunstel to Henry Charles Longosky and Amy E. Longosky, 4327 Ebenezer Road, Bluemont, 21 acres, $525,000.
• Edmund R. Kirkland and Tammy S. Kirkland to Jillian A. King and Ryan K. King, Shenandoah Farms, 246 Anamaria Lane, Front Royal, $549,900.
• Dennis S. Herndon and others, devisees of the estate of Jean K. Herndon, to 215 Liberty Street LLC, 215 Liberty St., Berryville, $264,000.
• Dogwood Renovations LLC to Wendy Kozee, 6 Page St., Berryville, $265,000.
• Poe's Home Improvements LLC to Jennifer S. Piwowarski, 225 N. Greenway Ave., Boyce, $375,000.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Russell Edward Moore and Hongzi Shao, Boyce Crossing, 124 Grand Oaks Drive, Boyce, $399,999.
• David L. Brown to John Wright, Sovereign Glen, 404 Hermitage Blvd., Berryville, $420,000.
• Valentin T. Kruza and Carolyn M. Kruza to Rodrigo Peredo, Keeneland, 4754 Senseny Road, Berryville, $490,000.
• Caroline Fay Knelly to Diana Loring Fischer and Clayton James Davis, 776 Kennel Road, Boyce, 9.8 acres, $845,000.
• Charles T. Hoffner and Debra B. Hoffner to Wayne D. Compher and Chris W. Compher, Battlefield Estates, 401 Custer Court, Berryville, $450,000.
• Kathryn D. Korjus to Dawn Elizabeth Billow, 7500 Howellsville Road, Boyce, $231,000.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Derek N. Duarte, Boyce Crossing, 314 Limestone Court, Boyce, $356,891.
• Brent L. Blevins and Tracey L. Blevins to Charles Bellows, Carefree Acres, 538 Lakeview Lane, Boyce, $450,000.
• Westfield Farm LP to Welch Family LP Six, 970 Westfield Farm Lane, White Post, 167 acres, $1,403,000.
• Orme Wilson III and Elsie Wilson Thompson to Welch Family LP Six, 136 Tuleyries Lane, Boyce, 237 acres, $3,197,000.
• Williams Construction Inc. to Okba Hifter, Morning Star, Boyce, 77.3 acres, $700,000.
• Tammy J. Ellmore to German O. Alvarado-Flores and Brenda V. Milan Mendoza, 2393 Old Chapel Road, Boyce, $330,000.
• Suzanne Marie Boag and Douglas Frederick Boag to Orlando Saavedra Olivares and Soledad Del Rosario Carrera Juri, Hermitage, 204 Hermitage Blvd., Berryville, $450,000.
• Gary K. Van Meter and Sheree L. Van Meter to Eduardo Efrain Echeverria Gomez, 953 Crums Church Road, Berryville, $390,000.
Building permits over $50,000
• Kelley & Cochran Enterprises, 523 Jack Enders Blvd., Berryville, commercial addition, $126,720.
• Jake and Kathy Lee, 401 Feltner Road, Bluemont, garage, $74,025.
• Cody A. Anderson, 3223 Kimble Road, Berryville, garage, $70,660.
• Shannon Dulaney and Stephanie Warfield, 425 Annfield Road, Berryville, single-family dwelling, $441,598.
• D.R. Horton Inc., nine single-family dwellings in Berryville, 1 E. Fairfax St., $232,711; 5 E. Fairfax St., $184,830; 9 E. Fairfax St., $206,116; 13 E. Fairfax St., $232,711; 21 E. Fairfax St., $184,830; 25 E. Fairfax St., $232,711; 400 Weeks Court, $232,711; 17 E. Fairfax St., $206,116.
• Carter and Michelle Farley, 397 Shepherds Mill Road, Berryville, remodeling, $55,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.