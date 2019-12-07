The following information is from Clarke County Circuit Court and Department of Building Inspections from Oct. 2 to Nov. 29:
Marriage licenses
• Jerrell Isaiah Smith, 28, of Berryville, and Ashley Taylor Smith, 21, of Berryville.
• Roger Dale Thomas Jr., 46, of Waynesboro, Penn., and Janet Lynn Green, 52, of Berryville.
• Shawn Cody Stefkovic, 29, of Winchester, and Logan Anne Tolley, 25, of Winchester.
• Matthew Paul DeHaven, 36, of Berryville, and Heather Renee Halterman, 39, of Berryville.
• Damon Michael Mantz, 22, of Bunker Hill, W.Va., and Kristen Taylor George, 22, of Bunker Hill.
• Austin Wade Young, 27, of Stephens City, and Dana Paige Trentlage, 33, of Marshall.
• Clovic Everette Vanness, 58, of Berryville, and Lynn Marie Erisman, 53, of Berryville.
• Hunter Jamison Lang, 29, of Alexandria, and Blair Elizabeth Gurganus, 29, of Alexandria.
• Lewis Steven Welter, 72, of Berryville, and Ronald Allen Gladle, 83, of Berryville.
• Michael Craig Peck, 37, of Leesburg, and Mikaela Louise Gilmore, 30, of Leesburg.
• Kyle Bradford Drake, 30, of Berryville, and Katherine Elizabeth Turner, 25, of Berryville.
• Samuel Edward Betz, 26, of Boyce, and Valory Inja Lohmann, 26, of Boyce.
• Jason Luke Martin, 32, of Bluemont, and Meghan Leigh Gural, 33, of Bluemont.
• Foday Binty Sesay, 38, of Herndon, and Hawanatu Kamara, 18, of Baltimore, Maryland.
• Jeremy Ryan Larue, 31, of Summit Point, W.Va., and Danielle Janene McFall, 30, of Summit Point.
Real estate over $200,000
• Federal National Mortgage Association to David Anderson and Amanda Shouse, Battlefield Estates, 302 Breckinridge Court, Berryville, $412,000.
• Kimberly S. Socha to Ryan T. Sapp and Heather Sapp, 263 Possum Hollow Lane, Berryville, $270,000.
• Jeffrey D. Kimmel and Julie A. Kimmel to Cynthia Derby, 1190 Wrights Mill Road, Berryville, 10 acres, $415,000.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Andrea Thomas, Boyce Crossing, 318 Limestone Court, Boyce, $342,744.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Christopher James Kanz and Kirsten Mary Looney, Boyce Crossing, 324 Pleasant Hill Drive, Boyce, $347,939.
• Stacie M. Hornbaker to Lynn Ann Kmetz and Samuel William Harris II, 458 Boom Road, Berryville, $468,900.
• Robert B. Freschi to Joseph Caleb Oshman, 138 Ross Lane, Bluemont, $225,000.
• Laurie L. Volk to NERD Farms LLC, 1028 Summit Point Road, Berryville, 255 acres, $1,697,500.
• Luan M. Hajnos to James W. Roberts Jr. and Paula L. Roberts, Janeville Estates, 247 Janeville Road, Berryville, $442,000.
• Jeffeory L. Seifert and Pamela L. Seifert to William C. Todd and Joanne B. Todd, 803 Withers Larue Road, Berryville, 20 acres, $545,900.
• Donna E. VanWagoner and Wilbur Lee Costello Jr., co-executors of the estate of Wilbur Lee Costello, to Christopher L. Rosen and Stacy L. Rosen, Battlefield Estates, 413 Delany Court, Berryville, $375,000.
• WTO LLC to Courtney Marguerite Hickerson, Shenandoah Farms, 224 Chapman Lane, Boyce, $237,000.
• Martha V. Hayes to Sean D. Whyte and Amy C. Whyte, Shenandoah Retreat, 436 Timber Lane, Bluemont, $239,300.
• Louis P. Fisher and Kathleen Cronin Fisher to Christopher J. Hughes and Kristy N. Hughes, Battlefield Estates, 425 Hancock Court, Berryville, $424,900.
• Amanda J. Liss to Steven Colt Hindman and Samantha Quinn Hindman, 225 Liberty St., Berryville, $215,000.
• Ronald E. Smith and Tina M. Casey to Anders S. Hurd, 1356 Pierce Road, Berryville, $322,500
• David B. Shriver and Deborah G. Shriver to Mark Zurschmeide and Kathryn G. Zurschmeide, Shenandoah Retreat, 18780 Foggy Bottom Road, Bluemont, $210,000.
• Daniel Ray Carpenter and Tammy Jo Carpenter to Mitchell S. Peoples and Susan L. Peoples, Schladt subdivision, 214 Ebenezer Road, Bluemont, $425,000.
• Sharon Grace Russell and Brian Scott Russell, co-conservators of the estate of Erma T. Russell, to Joshua W. Stevenson and Lisa C. Stevenson, 9258 John Mosby Highway, Boyce, $223,000.
• Timothy Thomas Foster and Linda Smith Foster to Michael Francis McGlynn and Gloryanne Rivera McGlynn, Williamstead, 76 Williamstead Lane, Berryville, $415,000.
• Coviello Farms LLC to Bilifarms LLC, John Mosby Highway, Boyce, Lot 65, 150 acres, $1,200,000.
• U.S. Bank to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 1418 Feltner Road, Bluemont, 12 acres, $259,715.
• Kim Bronson to Michael Lee Alway and Marion F. Alway, 195 Thornton Road, Boyce, 22.8 acres, $765,000.
• Rebecca A. Flaherty to Steven Mazur and Claudia Giron, 4620 Ebenezer Road, Bluemont, $469,900.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Aoife Elizsabeth Brazil, Boyce Crossing, 323 Limestone Court, Boyce, $369,372.
• Donna M. Gallagher to John G. Mason and Sophee J. Mason, 324 Dunlap Drive, Berryville, $538,000.
• Jeffrey B. Lam and Elizabeth D. Lam to Mark T. Olmstead and Becky J. Olmstead, 2247 Parshall Road, Berryville, 6.2 acres, $670,000.
• Vidal Melendez Arevalo to Gill Patrick Egan, 170 Summer Springs Lane, Paris, $245,000.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Richard J. Hart Jr. and Jennifer Lee Hart, Boyce Crossing, 244 Pleasant Hill Drive, Boyce, $383,500.
• Anthony W. Miller and Jennifer L. Miller to Eric T. Good and Sherry A. Good, 292 Linaburg Lane, Berryville, 26.7 acres, $565,000.
• Harold O. Bullock Jr. and Yvonne Lackey Bullock to Richard Charles Deckman and Carol Mackey Deckman, 5333 Senseny Road, Berryville, 5.06 acres, $298,900.
• Randel K. Taylor to Daniel E. DelSignore and Brittany M. DelSignore, 918 Morgans Mill Road, Bluemont, 16.9 acres, $305,000.
• David L. McClung and Sharon L. McClung to Russell Lowell McClung and Donna G. McClung, 2718 Crums Church Road, Berryville, 19 acres, $600,000.
• Larry A. Knaub and Wanda L. Knaub to Pearce W. Hunt and Jennifer B. Hunt, Keeneland subdivision, 539 Lander Lane, Berryville, 13.9 acres, $619,000.
• Ray A. Gray and Shirley F. Gray to Stephanie Ellis, 734 and 738 E. Main St., Berryville, $295,000.
• Jacob R. McCray and Claire Alyssa McCray to Garrett Kuzma and Rachael B. Allen, 55 Flint Spring Lane, Bluemont, $269,900.
• Linda D. Tavenner, trustee of the Helen M. Dofflemyer Trust, to Aaron Wayne Sims and Rebecca Ann Sims, 988 Westwood Road, Berryville, 19.7 acres, $462,000.
• Adam M. Davis and Elizabeth S. Davis to Margaret A. Fisher Kay, Hermitage, 405 Dunlap Drive, Berryville, $525,000.
• Johnny R. Hare to Fidel Del Castillo and Rebeca Alvarez Espinoza, 5710 Harry Byrd Highway, Berryville, $300,000.
• John Pleger Bonanno and Katie Ann Bonanno to Michael Sienkiewicz and Corinne Sienkiewicz, Hermitage, 229 Tyson Drive, Berryville, $474,900.
• Donna Bruce, executrix of the estate of Roger Lee Andrick and Martha Elaine Hug, to Gregory Gunter, Harry Byrd Highway, Berryville, 49.5 acres, $550,000.
• Brent L. Hart III to Capital Builders LLC, 732 E. Main St., Berryville, $237,500.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Amanda Rushbrook and Jonathan Rushbrook, Boyce Crossing, 212 Pleasant Hill Drive, Boyce, $361,357.
• Thomas E. Stewart to Francisco Rodriguez and Leyda Rodriguez, Apple Glen, 508 Page St., Berryville, $410,000.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Joshua Curtis and Alissa Curtis, Boyce Crossing, 328 Belinda Court, Boyce, $358,536.
• Jorge Asan and Patricia Asan to Aquiles Montoya Rodriguez, Apple Glen, 306 E. Fairfax St., Berryville, $420,900.
Building permits over $50,000
• Brian Legge, 140 White Post Road, White Post, garage, $62,570.
• George Seyrlehner, 21826 Blue Ridge Mountain Road, Paris, single-family dwelling, $284,553.
• David and Sharon McClung, 126 Deer Wood Lane, Berryville, single-family dwelling, $228,438.
• Jordan Braithwaite, 1463 Senseny Road, Berryville, single-family dwelling, $290,335.
• Lisa Stevenson, 9258 John Mosby Highway, Boyce, remodeling, $67,500.
• Valley Ventures, 612 E. Main St., Berryville, commercial remodeling, $38,625.
• Nicholas D. Snow, 614 Browntown Road, Boyce, residential accessory, $51,840.
• Brian Trump, 280 Glen Owen Lane, Berryville, single-family dwelling, $415,943.
• Samuel Lewis Davis, 138 Kave Lane, Berryville, single-family dwelling, $487,105.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia, 125 Grand Oaks Drive, Boyce, single-family dwelling, $280,059.
• Pedro Hurtado, 305 First St., Berryville, single-family dwelling, $256,184.
• Craig and Terri Rosenthal, 134 Cannon Ball Road, Berryville, single-family dwelling, $434,646.
• Richard S. Niswander, 620 Tilthammer Mill Road, Boyce, single-family dwelling, $361,073.
• Licking Valley Construction, 133 Deer Haven Lane, Bluemont, single-family dwelling, $353,849.
• Daniel Brereton, 2101 Gun Barrel Road, White Post, residential remodeling, $56,250.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.