The following information is from Clarke County Circuit Court from Sept. 12 to Oct. 2:
Marriage licenses
• Samuel Justin Frazier, 32, of Berryville, and Jessica Marie Adams, 28, of Berryville.
• Matthew Scott Stotler, 44, of Berkeley Springs, W.Va., and Kelly Elizabeth Stowers, 39, of Waterford.
• Parrack Solomon Markley, 29, of Martinsburg, W.Va., and Rachel Elizabeth Comparetto, 24, of Martinsburg.
• Michael William Flagg, 26, of Millwood, and Amelia Ruth Eyles, 26, of Millwood.
• Ricky Miller Wallace, 61, of Millwood, and Timothy Ray Harvey, 62, of Millwood.
Real estate over $200,000
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Joshua Briers Logan and Amanda Katherine Nutt Logan, Boyce Crossing, 319 Limestone Court, Boyce, $374,651.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Caitlin Gosnell and Brandon Gosnell, Boyce Crossing, 216 Pleasant Hill Drive, Boyce, $340,484.
• Mary T. Pellegrino to Lelia Brickley and Collin Hartmann, 1721 Bishop Meade Road, Boyce, $330,000.
• Claudine Weatherford and Timothy S. Wyant to Leang Nguyen, 284 Good Shepherd Road, Bluemont, $250,000.
• Bruce A. Cameron and Joan A. Cameron to James D. Scott Jr. and Holly H. Scott, 541 Paris Heights Lane, Paris, $487,000.
• ALG Trustee LLC and Miles Gale to U.S. Bank, 1418 Feltner Road, Bluemont, $259,715.
• Thomas W. Thomas II and Mary L. Thomas to John Hooks and Linda Hooks, Hermitage, 425 Lindsay Court, Berryville, $445,000.
• Jerome T. Kochinsky and Chuyen B. Kochinsky to Grant Mazzarino Sr. and Angela Mazzarino, Hermitage, 404 Montgomery Court, Berryville, $470,000.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Efrain Antonio Garcia and Isabel Gutierrez Garcia, Boyce Crossing, 220 Pleasant Hill Drive, Boyce, $361,921.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to William Craig Todd, Joanna Bragg Todd and Barbara J. McCauley, Boyce Crossing, 224 Pleasant Hill Drive, Boyce, $357,903.
• Christopher A. Clark and Erica I.H. Clark to Adam Davis and Elizabeth S. Davis, 207 S. Church St., Berryville, $517,500.
• Timothy Vincent and Tiffany Vincent to Deanna Rivera, Manuel Rivera and Dorothy Tharp, Battlefield Estates, 311 Ashby Court, Berryville, $400,000.
Building permits over $50,000
• Christopher and Gwendolyn Gooditis, 239 Mount Prospect Lane, Boyce, addition, $192,168.
• Paul and Mary Smalligan, 20751 Blue Ridge Mountain Road, Paris, garage, $100,944.
• Robert and Nancy Shaw, 170 Skyhorse Lane, Bluemont, single-family dwelling, $100,336.
• Jim Nichols Construction Co., 135 Pine Grove Road, Bluemont, single-family dwelling, $236,783.
• Heath Farley, 238 Forest Ridge Lane, Bluemont, remodeling, $292,650.
