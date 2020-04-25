The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from April 15-22:
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• Roger D. McNeill and Iris A. McNeill to Alex Rios, 135 Dakota Trail, Shawneeland, $226,150.
• Bryan Douglas DeOms and Jodi DeOms McKay to Bonnadean M. Carter, 108 Ladderback Court, Cross Creek Village, $315,000.
• Caroline M. Goss to Joshua T. Portnell and Alexandria G. Portnell, 3876 Back Mountain Road, 6.3 acres, Back Mountain Meadow, $325,000.
• Joseph I. Morris and Kelly L. Morris to Joshua A. Fulton and Angela D. Fulton, 113 Arrowhead Trail, Shawneeland, $352,000.
• Mary R. Nelson to Stefany Ramirez Estrada and Austin Jones, 204 Greenfield Ave., Stonebrook Farms, $354,500.
• Roscommon II Section 7 LLC to Sathish Kumar Murugiah and Kalai Vani Ramachandran, 208 Saint Andrews Court, Roscommon, $610,000.
Gainesboro District
• Watermelon LLC to Cynthia Lynn Pannell, 163 Lake Holiday Road, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $220,000.
• Joshua A. Fulton and Angela D. Fulton to Carolyn Jonasson and Erik Jonasson, 200 Country Club Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $329,000.
Opequon District
• Cleatus Vernon Spitznogle and Jacalyn Spitznogle to Topial Pandey, 5088 Comer Drive, Stephens City, Hilltop Townhomes, $223,000.
• Kenneth L. Eichhorst and N. Pamelia Eichhorst to Adam Selman and Rachael Selman, 216 Bluebird Drive, Stephens City, Greenbriar Village, $225,000.
• Joshua David Huntsberry to George Exarchakis Jr., 518 Garden Gate Drive, Stephens City, Meadows Edge, $294,900.
• NVR Inc. to Keegan Michael Crabtree, 113 Bergamot Way, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $304,990.
• Terry L. Barr and Jeffrey A. Barr, co-trustees of the Robert C. Barr Trust, to Nicholas Wagoner and Olivia M. Beringer, 2360 Double Church Road, Stephens City, 11.5 acres, $325,000.
• Mark L. Whittle and Cynthia M. Whittle to Walter A. Hammonds and Jessica Hammonds, 112 Patrick Place, Stephens City, Fredericktowne Estates, $329,900.
• Daryl Ness and Correna Ness to Charles S. Cake and Patricia A. Cake, 212 Stephens Run St., Stephens City, Stephens Landing, $337,500.
• Michael K. Wheeler and Ellen K. Wheeler to Wayne Shaffer and Carol Shaffer, 121 First Manassas Place, Stephens City, Camp at Mosby Station, $365,000.
• Krystal Nicole Hughes and William Harrison Hughes III to Deran Richard Whitney and Conjo Vel Whitney, 107 Boydton Plank Drive, Stephens City, Camp at Mosby Station, $400,000.
• William Garcia and Minerva Garcia to Jay Norman Cochrane and Zara M. Risoldi, 432 Albin Drive, Stephens City, Albin Estates, $439,900.
• Megan Marie Donadio and Landon Quinn Donadio to Bernard Allen Spriggs Jr. and Sylvia Ann Spriggs, 131 Cabbage White Drive, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $470,000.
• Shea Homes LP to Renae Mae Beyer, 110 Mallard Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $472,120.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Dewey C. Wright Jr. and Vivian M. Wright, 219 Ladysmith Drive, Stephens City, Old Dominion Greens, $482,750.
• MREC Shenandoah VA LLC to Shea Homes LP, Lots 1-7 and 29-34 on Foam Flower Drive; Lots 39-41 on Pintail Way, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $1,353,302.
Red Bud District
• Glenn Greenacre and Amanda Greenacre to Showker Ashby LLC, 118 Windstone Drive, Windstone, $214,999.
• Stacy R. Gurewitz to John Hutchison and Marilyn Hutchison, 146 Sunshine Drive, Burning Knolls, $245,000.
• Richard E. Reeve and Nancy Erin Reeve to Brittiny Cross and Scott Cross, 107 Mill Race Drive, Mill Race Estates, $252,750.
• Spence Ventures LLC to Ryan D. Marks, 115 Camden Drive, Asbury Terrace, $262,905.
• Bryan A. Hayes and Rebecca A. Hayes to V.D.S. LLC, 101 Mill Stone Circle, Mill Race Estates, $279,000.
• Cristian Jorge-Gonzalez to Rashel Trinidad Abreu and Crystal C. Trinidad Concepcion, 206 Crest Circle, Heritage Hills, $285,000.
• Daniel H. Cohan and Miki Naito to Morteza Jandaghi and Mahsa Gholami, 102 Marlise Lane, Steeplechase, $395,000.
Shawnee District
• Josephine B. Reklis to Dennis E. Lee and Bonita D. Lee, 207 Knollwood Court, Woodbrook Village, $282,500.
• Helene Golay to David Narron and April Renee Mullins, 129 Meade Drive, Rolling Fields, $319,900.
• Luis F. Arellano and Gricelda Sandoval Covarrubias to Eric L. McBride and Melissa Kay McBride, 181 Greenwood Road, $347,900.
• H&H Builders Inc. to Nik Tropoulos and Deanne Tropoulos, 341 Covey Lane, Quail Hill, $566,395.
Stonewall District
• Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Edward Wright and Lisa Rybolt, 2020 Cedar Hill Road, Clear Brook, $234,000.
• Adam J. Whitacre to Latesha R. Speaks, 102 Fortress Drive, Star Fort, $307,501.
• Bryan G. Henschen and Beth A. Henschen to Miguel Angel Gonzalez and Grezelda Mendez, 156 Featherstone Court, Stephenson, Opequon Heights, $310,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to NVR Inc., Lots 51, 1501, 1504 and 1568, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $385,157.
• NVR Inc. to Sahar Williams and Bryan Edward Williams, 233 Patriot St., Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $525,470.
• Wakeland Manor Inc. to Mark Whittle and Cynthia M. Whittle, 438 Talamore Drive, Stephens City, Shawneeland, Wakeland Manor, $392,000.
