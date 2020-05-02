The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from April 23-29:
Real estate over $200,000Back Creek District
• Matthew Dale Kenney and Kara Dawn Kenney to Joshua C. Taylor and Betsy A. Taylor, 626 Fawn Drive, Wilde Acres, $229,000.
• Michele M. Lucas to Mark John Woods-Hulse and Stacy Hawkins, 121 Powhatan Trail, Shawneeland, $234,900.
• James H. Roszak and Pamela K. Roszak to Steve D. Henry and Sara B. Henry, 2082 Arlene Court, Middletown, Lord Fairfax, $245,000.
• NVR Inc. to Felipe Alcides Villalobos Reyes, 110 Woolen Mills Drive, Middletown, Village at Middletown, $279,775.
• Zebulon B. Sale to Christopher James Burley and Samantha Renee Dreiling, 164 Stuart Drive, Jackson Woods Estates, $297,000.
• John T. Goode Jr. and Caroline J. Goode to Donald L. Athey Jr. and Virginia Athey, 244 Plow Run Lane, Flint Ridge, $395,000.
• Stephen Ross Smith and Kimberly Dawn Smith to Benjamin W. Rosenberger and Dovanna J.Z. Rosenberger, 2215 Wardensville Grade, 34.3 acres, $445,000.
• Bruce I. Sigurdson and Kendra D. Sigurdson to Bryan Granville Henschen and Beth Ann Henschen, 460 Hedrick Lane, 49 acres, $639,000.
Gainesboro District
• Yeonhee O. Chang and Mun H. Chang to Terrisa J. Riley, 325 Quinton Oaks Circle, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $233,000.
• FFC Properties LLC to Youssef Ouzidane and Jessica L. Ouzidane, 206 Fairway Circle, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $235,000.
• Borden M. Ritter Sr. and Maxine J. Ritter to Matthew S. Venskoske and Ashleigh P. Venskoske, 960 Siler Road, $249,000.
• Ryan W. Bateman and Jessica L. Bateman to Jason Provost and Andretta Towner, 1015 W. Masters Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $280,000.
• Lana S. Beard to Joshua Caleb Trayers and Dana Ray Trayers, 192 Green Spring Road, Winchester, White Hall, $449,900.
Opequon District
• Benjamin W. Rosenberger and Dovanna Joy Zehr Rosenberger to Jordan C. Long and Eric L. Thompson, 600 White Oak Road, White Post, $233,000.
• Vicki Lynn Davies to Yaron D. Linett, 4830 Valley Pike, Stephens City, $260,000.
• NVR Inc. to Gursherpal Singh and Harmanjeet Kaur, 111 Bergamot Way, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $299,595.
• Jose O. Menendez and Ivelisse Benavides to Arel Avellino and Sheila Avellino, 101 Branch St., Stephens City, Woodside Estates, $300,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Robert C. Hodges and Susan E. Gray, 124 Bluets Drive, White Post, Cedar Meadows, $324,552.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Sherry L. Landy, 121 Bluets Drive, White Post, Cedar Meadows, $350,790.
• Jason John Bush and Rene M. Brescia to Thomas Webber and Barbara Webber, 114 Grosbeak Court, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $379,000.
• Adam D. Zambanini and Erica L. Zambanini to Nicholas Sibert, 103 First Manassas Place, Stephens City, Camp at Mosby Station, $395,000.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Pauletta Collins and Glen Collins, 133 Brandenbury Court, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $490,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Andrew W. Lee and Ashley E. Gaston, 212 Ladysmith Drive, Stephens City, Old Dominion Greens, $502,084.
• Shea Homes LP to Donnalynn Cooper and Clarence Cooper, 151 Mallard Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $750,220.
Red Bud District
• Jessica R. Prchlik to Showker Ashby LLC, 163 Solara Drive, Fieldstone, $269,000.
• Maxwell Palazzo to Sergio Miguel Cruz Martins and Alejandra Valentina Manzo Martins, 151 Biscane Court, Fieldstone, $303,000.
• Andrea C. Matchett and James Matchett to Michael D. Brown and Ryanne G. Brown, 134 Asbury Road, Pioneer Heights, $319,000.
• Tracy Kalech to Michael L. Newburn and Debora Lynn Newburn, 123 Nassau Drive, Fieldstone, $428,500.
Shawnee District
• Janet Ghazizadeh and Esmatullah Rahmati to Jeffrey H. Stewart and April R. Flores, 304 Pembridge Drive, Pembridge Heights, $279,000.
• Apple Blossom Properties LLC to Candice Y. Hemminger and Timothy A. Sisk, 112 Margate Court, Pembridge Heights, $286,695.
• Philip J. Sierra and Caitlyn A. Sierra to James Schlosser and Meghan Schlosser, 101 Brabant Drive, Stephens City, Canter Estates, $345,100.
• Michael D. Hess and Stefanie L. Hess to Daniel Ramirez Garcia, 109 Aldie Burn Court, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $365,000.
• Randall C. Creswell and Alexis A. Creswell to Luis F. Arellano and Gricelda San Covarrubias, 228 Flanagan Drive, Raven Wing, $407,000.
• Randy W. Marsh and Tracy Marsh to Barry J. Cook Jr. and Sara E. Cook, 214 Talamore Drive, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $415,000.
Stonewall District
• David M. Shepard to Mark D. Sipple and Debra Sipple, 130 Songbird Lane, $230,000.
• Randolph L. Hayes Jr. to Autumn Lynn Delellis, Elizabeth Jaime Delellis and Zachary James Delellis, 112 Spaulding Drive, Dominion Knolls, $257,000.
• Gerardo Montoya Vazquez to Brett Allen and Ann Allen, 126 Obriens Circle, Shenandoah Hills, $258,900.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Cody Lyons and Kayla Kirk, 201 Crofton Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $299,525.
• Kimberly Sales to Kathleen M. Oldaker and J. Devin Oldaker, 242 Northumberland Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $375,000.
• Robert Denitto and Debra A. Denitto to Stephanie Lynn Donofrio, 260 Gloucester Drive, Fox Lair, $407,500.
• Wayne N. Forrest and Tawnya C. Forrest to Carmax Auto Superstores Inc., 119 MacKenzie Lane, Stephenson, Red Bud Run, $415,000.
• Carmax Auto Superstores Inc. to Trevor W. Wright and Dejon M. Wright, 119 MacKenzie Lane, Stephenson, Red Bud Run, $415,000.
• Jay Quintin and Vicki Gold to Matthew C. Cluver and Kristy Good, 189 Memory Lane, Victoria Hills, $450,000.
