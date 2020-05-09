The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from April 29 to May 6:
Marriage licenses• Lonnie Ray Riggleman, 25, of Winchester, and Rebecca Jean Jenkins, 23, of Winchester.
• Joel Taylor Gill, 28, of Winchester, and Madeline Elizabeth Kesner, 26, of Winchester.
Real estate over $200,000Back Creek District
• Christopher Scott Wolford to David Randolph Gray, 204 Cougar Trail, Wilde Acres, $229,900.
• Ruth E. Snapp to Loretta G. McDonald, 5452 Middle Road, 9.58 acres, $260,000.
• NVR Inc. to Verdella Jennie Banks and Leroy David Holland, 481 Coville St., Middletown, Village at Middletown, $260,775.
• NVR Inc. to Elizabeth Diane Kolb and Edward Kolb, 121 Kercheval Way, Middletown, Village at Middletown, $276,825.
• Jeanne Nail Mantz and others, heirs of Sue Nail Dusing, to Donald L. Hott and Kimberly F. Hott, 4747 Northwestern Pike, $279,900.
• Lyda Costello Kiser to The Costello Family LC, 3466 Middle Road, Jackson Woods Estates, $290,000.
• Jason Poteat and Lori Poteat to Jonathan F. Beck and Sarah E. Beck, 128 Plow Run Lane, $385,000.
• Stephen W. Golliday and Amber L. Golliday to Michael D. Hyman and others, 290 Fromans Road, 20 acres, $440,000.
• Dennis Kellison and Karen Kellison to Robert J. Scully and Stacie Scully, 112 Anne Glass Road, Stonebrook Farms, $440,000.
• Richard D. Wiik and Melinda J. Wiik to John J. Tisol and Julie A. Tisol, 192 Banks Drive, Equestrian Estates, $485,000.
• Shane A. Cannon and Jennifer L. Cannon to Richard Yatco Jaucian and John Louis Pacovich III, 110 Windsor Lane, Long Meadows, $672,070.
Gainesboro District
• Gregory G. Miller and Marsha R. Miller to Daniel P. Legge, 111 Margaret Lane, $210,000.
• Stephen W. Rockwell and Carrie A. Rockwell to Emelie Jane Loy and Jacob Benjamin Loy, 1226 Lakeview Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $215,000.
• Thomas Maher and Josephine Maher to Holli Nolan, 327 Masters Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $240,000.
• Christyn Nichole Everly to Frederick M. Homan and Laurel M. Homan, 501 Masters Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $250,000.
• Lisa J. Dyches and Brian A. Gallamore to Scott Ian Renaud and Katherine Margaret Renaud, 212 Laurel Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $280,000.
• David V. Alter and Cheryl D. Alter to Maria D. Villacorta Gomez, 111 Overlook Road, Unit 111, Gore, The Knolls, $298,900.
• Hickory Hills LLC to David S. Williams and Lindetta F. Williams, 3141 Apple Pie Ridge Road, $389,900.
• Alexander M. Lane III and Stephanie M.H. Lane to Ross Paul Kline, 350 Angels Way, Heavenly Estates, $458,000.
Opequon District
• Thomas G. Majewicz, trustee of the JMM Homestead Trust, to Gerald L. Buchanan and Debra K. Buchanan, 102 Carroll Drive, Stephens City, Fredericktowne, $239,900.
• Karl E. Snyder and Katherine C. Snyder to Guat E. Beckwith, 103 Shumard Court, Stephens City, Autumn Glen, $252,000.
• Diane F. Young, executor of the estate of Mary F. Ridings, to James Albert Knight and Sandra Kaye Knight, 260 Ridings Lane, White Post, $279,900.
• Eileen R. Zook and Kaila M. Zook to Samantha Meadows and Bradley Bierlich, 148 Buchannan Drive, Stephens City, Jefferson Village, $280,000.
• Kerri E. Ryder to Steven W. Hinckley and Kayla Hinckley, 125 Appomattox Drive, Stephens City, Fredericktowne Estates, $290,000.
• Carey D. Gruszie and Francesca C. Gruszie to Richard Javier Andrade, 108 Churchill Drive, Stephens City, Fredericktowne Estates, $294,900.
• NVR Inc. to Vitaliy Andryeyeshyn and Olena Solovey, 103 Bergamot Way, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $303,555.
• Joshua L. Fox and Cristina M. Fox to Rakel Gee-Burney and Arthur Burney, 146 Dollie Mae Lane, Stephens City, Meadows Ridge, $304,900.
• William W. Beck Jr., executor of the estate of Ruby Lee Beck, to Barbara Haynos, 101 Forget Me Not Drive, White Post, Cedar Meadows, $312,000.
• Robert J. Scully and Stacie L. Scully to Christopher Halprin and Danielle Halprin, 104 Dinwiddie Court, Stephens City, Fredericktowne Estates, $320,000.
• NVR Inc. to Roberta Lynn Kruse-Fordham and Richard J. Fordham, 101 Bergamot Way, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $332,735.
• Emily J. Miller to Joshua L. Fox and Cristina M. Fox, 508 S. Buckton Road, Middletown, 5.58 acres, $345,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Michael Scott Collie and Derek Collie, 117 Bluets Drive, White Post, Cedar Meadows, $350,388.
• Cedar Meadows Development LLC to Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC, Lots 17-18, 68, 96, 123 and 125, White Post, Cedar Meadows, $395,000.
• George W. Simmons and Sue C. Simmons to Joshua Johnson and Emily Johnson, 500 Refuge Church Road, Stephens City, 5 acres, $425,000.
• Shea Homes LP to Helen B. Guilford, 109 Walleye Court, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $444,786.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Timothy A. Harris and Concepcion Harris, 101 Bridgewater Drive, Stephens City, Old Dominion Greens, $500,000.
• Jillian Lee Rogers to Michael Adams and Wendy Adams, 251 Bridgewater Drive, Stephens City, Old Dominion Greens, $535,000.
• John R. Krueger and Bobetta A. Krueger to Filbert Street LLC, Filbert Street, Stephens City, $750,000.
Red Bud District
• Melissa D. Upperman to Gabriel B. Always and Hannah-Mariah F. Always, 105 Fern Court, Apple Ridge, $304,000.
• Rachel Millette to Jason L. Cole and Melissa D. Cole, 107 Foxbury Lane, Windsor Hill Estates, $369,000.
• Shaun Timothy and Maegan Diotalevi to Victor M. Navarro Erazo and Cecilia Vianey Jimenez Reyes, 126 Van Gogh Terrace, Sovereign Village, $385,000.
• Eagle Place Homes & Remodeling LLC to Jeremy M. Wacaster and Amanda J. Wacaster, 220 Mill Race Drive, Mill Race Estates, $394,900.
Shawnee District
• Joel E. Smith and Julie A. Smith to William DeMarco, 204 Laurel Hill Drive, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $215,000.
• Kathleen N. Teets to James G. Printz Jr. and Sarah K. Printz, 103 Summer Lake Drive, Stephens City, Village at Lakeside, $235,000.
• David P. Curro to Claudia C. Chavez de Paz, 104 Jasmine Court, Stephens City, Lakewood Manor, $239,900.
• Allyson Hope Bateman Davis to Kevin R. Triplett, 124 Carnoustie Lane, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $245,000.
• Freedom Manor LLC to Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC, 103 and 105 and 119 Sovereign Court, Freedom Manor, $261,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Randolph L. Hayes Jr. and Beatrix A. Hayes, 107 Sovereign Court, Freedom Manor, $368,996.
• Diane M. Johnson and Kathleen A. Hardison to Thomas E. Vlach, 302 Flanagan Drive, Raven Wing, $499,900.
Stonewall District
• Daniel A. Renner and Dena M. Renner to Timothy Dushane and Marissa Specioso, 149 Rome Drive, Clear Brook, Orchard Dale, $353,000.
• John W. Douglas to David Edward Williams and Judy Philpitt Williams, 132 Merlot Drive, Stephenson, Red Bud Run, $365,000.
• Joanne White to Darryl Walter Sr. and Martha Walter, 208 Mosaic Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $391,000.
• Justin Frank Leman and Kristina Leman to Justin M. Kubis, 100 Shiraz Court, Stephenson, Red Bud Run, $404,900.
• Mannix Holdings LLC to Arthur James Andrews and Rosaline Andrews, 669 and 671 Walters Mill Lane, Clear Brook, 22.7 acres, $600,000.
