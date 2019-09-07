From the Frederick County Circuit Court from Aug. 28-Sept. 4:
Marriage licenses
• Benjamin Colwell Crockett, 34, of Langdon, N.D., and Christina Michele Saylor, 35, of Langdon.
• Timothy Wade Yates Jr., 28, of Stephens City, and Kaitlyn Grace Duckworth, 25, of Stephens City.
• Isaac Geoffrey Morris, 21, of Rexburg, Idaho, and Bethan Jade Cleary, 20, of Rexburg.
• Junior Allen Sisk, 52, of Winchester, and Tina Diane Huff, 54, of Winchester.
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• The Village at Middletown LC to NVR Inc., Lots 1, 2, 28 and 29, Middletown, Village at Middletown, $269,000.
• Ian T. McManus and Mary Ann F. McManus to Colleen C. Shendow and Aaron E. Smith, 167 Orchard Drive, Longview Acres, 5.2 acres, $440,000.
• Westview Custom Homes LLC to Richard A. Sherwood and Barbara S. Sherwood, 839 Gough Road, $440,840.
• Thomas J. Beyer and Sandra Sue Beyer to Peter D. Heffern and Elaine F. Heffern, 140 Serviceberry Court, Stephens City, Berry Hill, $502,000.
• Buttonwood Builders Inc. to Timothy J. Gilmore and Karen D. Gilmore, 140 Whistlewood Lane, Royal Oaks, $539,900.
Gainesboro District
• Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Cameron Tom Dadgar and Angelica Maria Dadgar, 1017 Masters Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $250,000.
• David L. Horwitz, executor of the estate of John A. Bellish, to Benjamin Thomas Michael, 409 Rolling Ridge Lane, Ritter Mountain, $282,500.
• Michael Barrett to Amy N. Smith, 194 Cheran Lane, Babbs Creek Estates, 8.9 acres, $309,100.
• Aaron E. Smith and Colleen C. Shendow to Sarra Parker, 109 Green Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $319,000.
• Thomas P. Russell and Darcie A. Russell to Christopher T. Godfrey, 501 Lakeview Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $345,000.
• Douglas M. Boucher to James D. Cobb Jr. and Karen M. Cobb, 268 Spartan Court, Apple Pie Meadows, $560,000.
Opequon District
• Stephen A. Durham to Christine P. Fries, 125 Buchannan Drive, Stephens City, Jefferson Village, $226,000.
• Cedar Meadows Development LLC to Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC, Lots 13, 21, 69 and 72, White Post, Cedar Meadows, $252,000.
• NVR Inc. to Angela Welsh, 145 Burkwood Terrace, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $262,685.
• NVR Inc. to Jose M. Estrada and Ana Y. Estrada, 147 Burkwood Terrace, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $290,580.
• John V. deMey to Paul Douglas Neal, 129 April Ave., Stephens City, Dogwood Village, $305,000.
• Robert Gordon and Makesha Gordon to Patrick Quest and Kelsey Quest, 202 Shoe Buckle Court, Stephens City, Stephens Landing, $311,000.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Amy Milburn, 557 Town Run Lane, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $314,540.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Arthur D. Larson and Irene A. Larson, 108 Trumpet Vine Drive, White Post, Cedar Meadows, $345,000.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Bruce Atkins and Deborah Atkins, 102 Savannah Way, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $363,028.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Kyle William Johnson and Heather Pearle Johnson, 203 Ladysmith Drive, Stephens City, Old Dominion Greens, $385,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to James S. Prohaska and Donna S. Prohaska, 111 Upperville Drive, Stephens City, Old Dominion Greens, $415,969.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Richard J. McMahon and Tammy L. McMahon, 151 Westchester Drive, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $437,551.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Justine E. Bryan and Olivia J. Lane, 206 Ladysmith Drive, Stephens City, Old Dominion Greens, $457,433.
• James Richard Balda to Hurley D. Smith and Donna L. Smith, 210 Grebe Drive, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $515,000.
• Shea Homes LP to George Kamp Sourk and Catherine Cleary Sourk, 158 Song Sparrow Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $648,603.
• MREC Shenandoah Valley LLC to Shea Homes LP, Lots 70-78, 121-128, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $1,389,780.
Red Bud District
• Christopher M. Hottle and Jennifer P. Hottle to BOCA LLC, 108 Fenwick Court, Brentwood Terrace, $212,000.
• Curtis Herman to Dora L. Chapman, 986 Kennel Road, Boyce, Brentwood Terrace, $220,100.
• Carlos Samual Morales and Jennie Lee Morales to Melissa D. Upperman, 210 Lilys Way, Briarwood Estates, $276,500.
• Andrew Steven Powers to David J. Moore and Anastasia M. Moore, 225 Cobble Stone Drive, Fieldstone, $285,000.
• Donald Scott Jewell to Rickey Jay Orrison, 144 Woodrow Road, Carlisle Heights, $299,900.
• David H. Danzeisen to Damon Ray Floyd and Teresa Bushong Royston, 104 Ardeyth Lane, Steeplechase, $375,000.
Shawnee District
• Michael Dean and Shannon Dean to Gary T. Galati and Flora D. Sicat, 102 Harvard Drive, College Park, $235,400.
• Kristen Rowles to Sameh F. Melika and Sally Shenouda, 102 Legacy Court, Stephens City, Shawnee Village, $245,900.
• Frank A. Lanham and Kimberly D. Lanham to Jessica Rae Latta, 305 Tanager Drive, Stephens City, Greenbriar Village, $259,900.
• Roger P. Singh and Amy L. Singh to Nicholas M. Tarsia and Anna M. Tarsia, 110 Settlers Circle, Pioneer Heights, $300,000.
Stonewall District
• Robert Terry Havens Sr. and Barbara Ann Havens to Nathaniel J. Probus and Angela Probus, 155 Brasstown Lane, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $285,000.
• NVR Inc. to Brooke Hewartson and Jonathan Thomas, 216 Patriot St., Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $344,965.
• Jason Henry Deibel to Ronald Elliott and Kathleen Elliott, 201 Flyfoot Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $361,250.
• Ronald Elliott and Kathleen Elliott to Robert S. Sikora Jr. and Kristy M. Sikora, 222 Mackenzie Lane, Stephenson, Red Bud Run, $375,000.
• Eric H. Ritter and Angela M. Ritter to Curtis M. Herman and Casey L. Herman, 103 Kimper Court, Stephenson, Red Bud Run, $392,000.
• IHMW Snowden Bridge LLC to Gagandeep Singh, 269 Northumberland Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $409,870.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to NVR Inc., Lots: 31, 33, 34, 37, 56, Snowden Bridge, $465,970.
• Denise Ellis Miller and others to Boundary Stephenson LLC, 561 Stephenson Road, Stephenson, 9.04 acres, $2,550,000.
