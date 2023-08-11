The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from Aug. 2 to 9:
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
Lisa Michelle Chisholm to Guillermo Fabian Caloyannides, 615 Bluebird Trail, Winchester, Wilde Acres, $285,000.
Joshua D. Long and Samantha Long to Thomas Cardillo, 321 Singhass Road, Winchester, $520,000.
Kenneth M. Baker and Stacy L. Baker to Michael Corey Daconta Sr. and Lynne A. Daconta, 1378 Fishel Road, Winchester, Chestnut Ridge Estates, $699,900.
Gainesboro District
The North Carolina Agricultural Foundation Inc., trustee of the Rhoda W. Kriz Charitable Remainder Unitrust, and Bank of Clark, executor of the estate of Rhoda W. Kriz, to Ray E. Belford, 2083 Whitacre Road, Cross Junction, $225,000.
Sarah C. Berry to Eugene R. Honnick and Kelley M. Cooper, 221 Fairway Circle, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $320,000.
Ricky Cook to Mark Howard and Natasha Howard, 452 Devland Drive, Winchester, Devland Farms, $474,000.
Jeana O’Connor and John O’Connor to Stephen Jones and Elizabeth Jones, 463 Frog Hollow Road, Winchester, Frog Hollow Estates, $771,500.
Westview Custom Homes LLC to Terry S. Russell and Susan L. Russell, 1600 Hunting Ridge Road, Winchester, Hunting Ridge Estates, $860,030.
Opequon District
James Tavenner and Anneke Tavenner to ACB Properties LLC, 241 Brunswick Road, Stephens City, Fredericktowne, $212,500.
Novacares LLC, conservator of the estate of Margel Taylor, to Mingo Walker LLC, 148 Nightingale Ave., Stephens City, Greenbriar Village, $230,000.
Walter R. Witte and Carolina E. Witte to Kenneth Warren McDonald and Tammy Marlene McDonald, 129 Buchannan Drive, Stephens City, Jefferson Village, $392,000.
Susan Van Hook to Christina M. Genay, 130 Bayhill Terrace, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $430,000.
Michael Vanderwater and Joelle Vanderwater to Michael Powell and Amanda Leigh Powell, 129 Eleven Moons Place, Stephens City, Meadows Edge, $455,000.
Michael Scott Campbell and Sihwa Yo Campbell to Susan Van Hook, 111 Cabbage White Drive, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $500,000.
Jeffery Lynn Sonnenberg and Gail Marie Sonnenberg to Henry L. Bergh and Aileen Bergh, 111 Atlantis Lane, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $580,000.
Shea Homes LP to Robert Angus McClelland and Rita Kay McClelland, 100 Pimpernel Place, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $589,990.
Ben Du and Duan Wang to John M. Van Der Goore, 101 Harvester Drive, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $640,000.
Michael James McCullough and Cheryl Lynn McCullough to Pamela Kelly and Brian Kelly, 120 Witherod Court, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $845,000.
Red Bud District
ALG Trustee LLC, substitute trustee, and Brandon M. Edwards and Jessica L. Edwards to FFC Properties LLC, 106 Cherry Hill Circle, Winchester, Green Acres, $255,500.
U.S. Home LLC to Bhargavi Latha Movva and Venu Babu Movva, 146 Tye Court, Winchester, Senseny Village, $367,140.
U.S. Home LLC to Ramabadra Prashant Kandukuri and Radhika Prashant Kandukuri, 141 Tye Court, Winchester, Senseny Village, $382,740.
Rodney R. Frey and Robin F. Menefee to Yoni R. Hernandez Gomez, 116 Blossom Drive, Winchester, Wilkins Shenandoah Hills, $385,000.
Juan O. Encinas, Abel Fernando Encinas Herbas and Yolanda Caceres Rodriguez to Travis M. Mullins and Leah Jane Mullins, 246 Glenridge Drive, Winchester, Glenmont Village, $387,000.
H. Edmunds Coleman III to We Buy Houses Cash LLC, 106 Abbey Road, Winchester, Windsor Hill Estates, $425,000.
U.S. Home LLC to Anuj Sainju and Myo Pale Aye, 214 Lehigh Drive, Winchester, Senseny Village, $640,000.
Shawnee District
Michael S. Carter and Elizabeth F. Carter to Michael Francis May and Kari Lynn May, 110 Cahille Drive, Winchester, Raven Pointe, $584,900.
Stonewall District
Michael S. Blake to Emily Newlin and James Rust III, 174 Woodbine Road, Clear Brook, $267,000.
Robert A. Paquette and Katie M. Paquette to Vicente Zarate Castro, 4784 Martinsburg Pike, Clear Brook, $320,000.
Wendell John Johnson Jr. and Jessica V. Johnson to Robert Charles Sincavage Jr., 408 Rocky Ford Road, Clear Brook, $400,000.
Bill Ronald Mynatt III and Julie Ana Mynatt to Kulwant Dhaliwal and others, 138 Taylor Court, Stephenson, Red Bud Run, $490,000.
Jean Alvey Jeffords to Shane A. Robine and Shannon G. Robine, 378 Joline Drive, Clear Brook, Ridgeway Estates, $570,000.
Edward J. Gawrysiak III and Susana Gawrysiak to William H. Wilkinson III and Katelyn Cass Reynolds, 109 Starburst St., Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $575,000.
Renee Alisa Ganey-Steele to Eric Falkner and Megan Falkner, 105 Interlace Way, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $599,000.
Judy S. Russell to O-N Minerals (Chemstone) Co., 2619 Woodside Road, Clear Brook, 15.8 acres, $1,027,000.
