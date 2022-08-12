The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from Aug. 3 to 10:
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• Adele M. Birnbaum to Hwa Ok Birnbaum, Mis, 109 Forked Horn Trail, Winchester, Shawneeland, $230,000.
• Joan Cordelia Lillis to Jerry A. Sales, 269 Apple View Drive, Clear Brook, Woodbrook Village, $250,000.
• Kim W. Craig to Rex L. Wakeman, 225 Saint Andrews Court, Winchester, Roscommon, $260,590.
• Kwon Chang and Bokyung Chang to Freddy Humberto Guevara, 306 Mountain Falls Blvd., Winchester, Wilde Acres, $270,000.
• BnR Homes LLC to Kelly Ann Cure, 803 Gatling Drive, Winchester, Wilde Acres, $308,000.
• H&H Home Builders LLC to Dari Ann Carver, 108 Hemlock Trail, Winchester, Shawneeland, $325,000.
• Westview Custom Homes LLC to Shawn Congleton and Ruoela A. Bazzi, 111 Dogwood Trail, Winchester, Shawneeland, $329,900.
• NVR Inc. to Peter S. Katunas, 125 Birmingham Drive, Middletown, Village at Middletown, $449,990.
• Charles R. Hunter II and Elizabeth E. Hunter to Warren Thomas Bricker and Priscilla Bricker, 166 Hockman Court, Winchester, Hedgebrook Hills, $675,000.
• Peter H. Hetzel and Susan M. Hetzel to Daniel S. Forrest, Victoria A. Forrest and Sheri L. Forrest, 440 Minebank Road, Middletown, 33.3 acres, $1,000,000.
Gainesboro District
• David George Bouchard and Amy Bouchard to Jill Rosencrance and Dennis Rosencrance, 1076 Lakeview Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $260,000.
• Sharon Rheinberger and Marcus Rheinberger to David George Bouchard and Amy Bouchard, 1105 Lakeview Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $350,000.
• Robert A. Vance and Karen M. Vance to John William Loughry and Carole Sue Loughry, 669 Parishville Road, Gore, Whitham Estates, $707,500.
• Paul Ianuale and others to Marcus Rheinberger and Sharon Rheinberger, 1245 Lakeview Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $750,000.
Opequon District
• Evan R. Davis to Lesli A. Frye, 137 Sherando Circle, Stephens City, Village at Sherando, $237,800.
• Lester V. Whitacre and Edward J. Farrell, co-trustee of the Roxie Ann Whitacre Trust, to Mansoor Ahmed and Fareeha Mansoor, 5085 Main St., Stephens City, $300,000.
• Timothy L. Metz Jr. and Emily D. Metz to Kelvin Josue Lovo Membreno and Merlin Membreno Lobo, 100 Rosie Court, Stephens City, Village at Sherando, $380,000.
• Daniel R. Barnes and Karolynn O. Barnes to Joseph S. Williams, 113 Branch Court, Stephens City, Woodside Estates, $394,900.
• Ronald W. Frisch and Nancy Frisch to Marco Antonio Rivera Yabar and Escarlet Karim Espinoza Ochoa, 100 Burkwood Terrace, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $400,000.
• Kimberly N. Motley and Joshua W. Motley to Timothy L. Metz Jr. and Emily D. Metz, 116 Nightbird Way, Stephens City, Meadows Edge, $460,000.
• NVR Inc. to Ralph Ernest Gibson and Carol Anne Lavery, 153 Massie St., Stephens City, Newtown Landing, $484,635.
• Shea Homes LP to Laura Jane Ayres, 167 Milkweed Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $623,707.
• MREC Shenandoah VA LLC to Van Metre Homes at Lake Frederick LLC, Lots 13-20, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $704,000.
• Shea Homes LP to Harry Solomon and Caroline M. Solomon, 103 Pimpernel Place, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $869,990.
Red Bud District
• Allen Landel II to Anthony A. Gomez and Wendy E. Escobar, 413 Emily Lane, Winchester, Carlisle Heights, $233,000.
• Elda R. Pridemore to William Dean Murray III, 113 Seabreeze Lane, Winchester, Windstone, $267,000.
• Jesse J. Richardson Jr. to Anu Tamang and Austin Harley, 105 Windmill Lane, Winchester, Windstone, $285,000.
• Robert D. Luckett and Kelley B. Luckett to Mary Jane Norville and Paul Norville, 211 Rebecca Drive, Winchester, Fieldstone, $580,000.
• James M. Brooks and Susan M. Brooks to Matthew Muller and Stephanie Muller, 115 Sesar Court, Winchester, Lynnehaven, $605,000.
Shawnee District
• Po Kyong Chong and Pyong Taek Chong to Christopher T. Markwood, 117 Steeplechase Lane, Winchester, Saratoga Meadows, $285,000.
• DRB Group Mid-Atlantic LLC to Yvonne Michelle Scates, 122 Copeley Circle, Winchester, Freedom Manor, $304,429.
• Ramona C. LeMasters to Joan L. Bennett, 111 Somerset Drive, Stephens City, Village at Lakeside, $305,500.
• DRB Group Mid-Atlantic LLC to Anthony J. Van Zandt and Christine Van Zandt Palmisano, 120 Copeley Circle, Winchester, Freedom Manor, $313,416.
• DRB Group Mid-Atlantic LLC to Vishwanath V. Iyer and Nithya Viswanathan, 116 Copeley Circle, Winchester, Freedom Manor, $322,314.
• James W. Robinson to Kelley B. Luckett and Robert D. Luckett, 119 Lane St., Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $350,000.
• Equity Trustees LLC and Albert Kidwell and Heather Saul-Kidwell to Cim REO 2021-NR3 LLC, 304 Clydesdale Drive, Stephens City, Canter Estates, $373,336.
• David W. Hardt and Angelina M. Hardt to John Esasky and Laura Esasky, 402 Talamore Drive, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $465,000.
• Alan T. Brewer and Theresa J. Brewer to Dulcie Marie Hillenberg and Frank Thurman Hillenberg, 127 Laredo Court, Stephens City, Canter Estates, $529,900.
• Anthony W. Foreman and Bonnie D. Foreman to Jeffrey K. Wright and Suzanne P. Wright, 216 Taggart Drive, Winchester, Raven Pointe, $640,000.
• Merrifield Homes LLC to Amy Nicole McConnell and Shawn Michael McConnell, 216 Summerfield Drive, Winchester, Raven Pointe, $667,720.
Stonewall District
• Marilyn E. Keener to Felicia N. Andreasen, 381 Bryarly Road, Winchester, $250,000.
• William L. Russell to Ethan E. Lepley and Emily M. Lepley, 2048 Brucetown Road, Clear Brook, $340,000.
• Charles D. Markert to David J. Diaz Rivas, 121 Hill Valley Drive, Winchester, Hill Valley, $345,000.
• Debra Sue McDonald-Cookus to Juan P. Velasquez, 126 Fading Star Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $359,000.
• Christopher D. Dix to Bonnie A. Carb and Mark H. Davis, 101 Blackford Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $415,000.
• Nicholas Fryer and Hannah Fryer to John Garland and Abby Garland, 123 Lattice Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $475,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.