The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from Aug. 13-19:
Real estate over $200,000Back Creek District• Ryan P. Terrell to Nathan A. Fox and Morgan Fox, 228 Cochise Trail, Shawneeland, $253,750.
• Westview Custom Homes LLC to Robert Allen Carter and Elizabeth Michelle Carter, 304 Falcon Trail, Shawneeland, $255,000.
• Melissa A. Spielman to Kathryn R. Durbin, 6801 Middle Road, Middletown, $387,900.
• John K. Owings to Rick Guntang and Jamie M. Guntang, 374 Chimney Circle, Middletown, Chimney Hills Estates, $480,000.
Gainesboro District• Sara Dawn Virtue to Zachary G. Goetz and Tiffany L. Goetz, 202 Overlook Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $215,700.
• Harvesters International Ministries Inc. to Ryan Gallagher, 1222 Lakeview Drive, Stephens City, Lake Holiday Estates, $227,300.
• Jonathan N. James and Nancy J. James to Martin Ross, 379 Fruit Orchard Drive, Gore, Timber Ridge Farms, $265,000.
• Emmilyn Thomas to Kelly L. Pugh, 180 Indian Lake Road, Indian Lake, $289,000.
• Thomas D. Horton and Kathleen B. Horton to Sonny Lam and Eda Wu, 1098 Lakeview Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $290,000.
• John L. Sweeney and Cheryl T. Sweeney to Drew A. Feaster and Bethany A. Feaster, 299 Green Spring Road, $367,000.
• Patricia A. Combs to Thomas Wright and Georgeanna Wright, 936 Frog Hollow Road, 7 acres, $400,000.
• Kevin L. Morrison to Ryan Patrick Terrell and Jamie Lee Terrell, 6877 Frederick Pike, Cross Junction, 8.4 acres, $437,000.
• Edmund F. Petruzzelli and Mary Ellen Sherman to Keith M. Kwiatkowski, 395 Eyles Lane, Oaks at Braddock Crossing, $496,000.
Opequon District• Joshua Ehren Barsanti and Rebecca Jayne Barsanti to Edward Joseph Cooter, 525 Mulberry Terrace, Stephens City, Mulberry Terrace, $215,000.
• Philip Brown to Sara A. Moursi, 109 Trout Lily Drive, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $290,000.
• Brent A. Eby and Kendra J. Eby to Kristopher Little, 139 Churchill Drive, Stephens City, Fredericktowne Estates, $299,000.
• Carol Ann Horne to Israel David Rydie and Ginger Kay Rydie, 5221 Main St., Stephens City, $347,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Karen B. Tompkins, 106 Bluets Drive, White Post, Cedar Meadows, $358,990.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to John Lacombe and Brittany A. Zivic, 123 Savannah Way, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $422,911.
• Shea Homes LP to Ashley Thomas Howard, 110 Walleye Court, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $546,416.
• Shea Homes LP to Mark Steffler and Robin Steffler, 122 Walleye Court, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $582,232.
Red Bud District• Steven S. Share and Tina Share to Brandon Cameron, 121 Haven Terrace, Heritage Hills, $203,000.
• Rachel S. Krempa and Lauren E. Murphy, heirs at law of Virginia Klug Krempa, to Diana Atkins, 202 Woodrow Road, Carlisle Heights, $255,500.
• Stephanie L. Scott to Miguel Angel Martinez Asencio, 120 Asbury Road, Pioneer Heights, $302,000.
• Merrifield Homes LLC to Carlita Kay Drennan and Michael Curtis Drennan, 127 Jeni Court, Abrams Pointe, $601,285.
Shawnee District• William Randall Jones to Heloisa Amar, 204 Prestwick Lane, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $241,000.
• Karen B. Tompkins to Craigen T. Katzmann and Rebecca P. Creager, 120 Rosedale Drive, Stephens City, Lakewood Manor, $300,000.
• Stuart A. Wolk and Judy E. Wolk to Kristofer Carty and Gina Lynn Carty, 105 Steeplechase Lane, Saratoga Meadows, $320,000.
• James Lewis and Sharon Lewis to Wilber Salinas, 111 Corral Drive, Stephens City, Canter Estates, $321,700.
• Larry R. Schrock and Dorothy Ann Schrock to Craig Francis Santicola and Leslie Lynn Santicola, 115 Oak Ridge Lane, Fairway Estates, $385,000.
• Keith Barker, Deborah Barker and Harold Barker to Edward R. Weatherholtz and Phyllis Milligan, 221 Flanagan Drive, Ravenwing, $420,000.
• Carlos S. Ramos and Ute Ramos to Jeffrey M. Thrane, 121 Carnmore Drive, Ravenwing, $439,900.
• Michael Buza to Daniel B. Botta and Sarah W. Botta, 120 Kinross Drive, Ravenwing, $464,900.
• Dwayne Crosen and Sandra Crosen to Rodney McFarland and Dawn McFarland, 111 Killaney Court, Raven Point, $515,900.
Stonewall District• Betty T. Cooper to Brandon K. Fary, 586 Welltown Road, $222,000.
• Stonewall III LLC to Martha A. Doyle, 1159 Martinsburg Pike, $229,000.
• William Randall Morrison to Shawn Salina and Tavia Salina, 976 Jordan Springs Road, Stephenson, $259,900.
• David L. Nixon and Pamela D. Nixon to Dean J. Anderson and Carol-Anne Anderson, 503 Fortress Drive, Star Fort, $323,000.
• Alexandra Faye Penczak Heller and Rachel Ann Burnett to Tyler J. Mehilis, 410 Fortress Drive, Star Fort, $325,000.
• Shawn Salina and Tavia Salina to Christina Paxton, 204 Patriot St., Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $350,000.
• Sheila L. Eshelman to Jonathan James, Nancy James and Keith McGrady, 743 Welltown Road, Russell’s Paradise, $365,000.
• Jeremy D. Lynch and Jennifer D. Lynch to Rex Petrey and Julie Petrey, 108 Buccaneer Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $375,000.
• Joseph D. Durbin and Kathryn R. Durbin to Sarah T. Emerson, 107 Lattice Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $389,900.
• NVR Inc. to Adrianna Grady and Cameron Russell, 109 Starry Way Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $422,490.
• Keith Kwiatkowski and Lindsay Kwiatkowski to Cole Steven Lewis and Jessica Lewis, 114 Fiesta Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $430,000.
• Bernard Schwartzman and Linda Mingori-Schwartzman to Jeremy Lynch and others, 1105 Redbud Road, Red Bud Estates, $569,000.
