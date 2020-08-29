The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from Aug. 20-26:
Marriage licenses
• Benjamin Godwin Jenkins, 27, of Gore, and Ashley Marie Alexander, 31, of Gore.
• Patrick Scott Brinkmeier, 41, of Winchester, and Rachel Melissa Spitzer, 39, of Winchester.
• Travis Lee Williams, 29, of Gordonsville, and Katie Victoria Miller, 23, of Toms Brook.
• Calvin Michael Tam, 32, of Vienna, and Joann Lee Khong, 27, of Vienna.
• Scott Keys Haker, 65, of Stephens City, and Cheri Charlene Fontana, 67, of Stephens City.
• Shane Allen Dawe, 30, of Winchester, and Hannah North Mahlbacher, 22, of Winchester.
• Vincent Lin, 25, of Manassas Park, and Ashley Marie Cross, 28, of Manassas Park.
• Darwin Joel Quintana, 30, of Stephenson, and Robyn Kimberly Lemus Portillo, 30, of Stephenson.
• Shane Jevonti Witherspoon, 35, of Manassas, and Edith Maribel Diaz Henriquez, 31, of Manassas.
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• Harold Edward Hartsell Jr., heir of Anita M. Hartsell, to Ina G. Walker and Robert F. Walker, 205 Crestwood Lane, Woodbrook Village, $262,000.
• The Village at Middletown LC to NVR Inc., Lots 53, 58-60, Middletown, Village at Middletown, $274,407.
• Randal K. Whitt and Wanda D. Whitt to David Eugene Hermens and Paula Malloy Hermens, 101 Greenway Court, High View Manor, $319,500.
• White Bison LLC to Chandler Francis Mazure and Lanie Scott Mazure, 6779 Middle Road, Middletown, $349,900.
• Ricky A. Catlett and Tamela S. Catlett to John C. Van Drunen and Lauren K. Van Drunen, 180 Anna Margaret Drive, Granville Estates, $465,500.
• The Dawson Group LLC to VAF 100 Dawson Drive LLC, 100 Dawson Drive, Dawson Industrial Park, $3,200,000.
Gainesboro District
• John D. Wright to Jason Harper Greeley and Sarah Eve Lampke, 409 Northwood Circle, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $255,000.
• Timothy M. Cline to Gary D. Brough, 347 Bryarly Road, $255,000.
• Aaron C. Riddle and Christie Riddle to James M. McGill and Mary J. McGill, 964 Valley View Drive, Mountain Retreat, $349,000.
• Thomas Joel Blend and Robin Reyna Blend to James P. Larmour and Mary L. Larmour, 233 Peppermint Spring Lane, 31 acres, $599,000.
• Bryan L. Marion and Amy D. Marion to Steven Richard Kamerman and Stefanie Ruth Kamerman, 1121 N. Hayfield Road, $755,000.
Opequon District
• NVR Inc. to Todd Whitney Gaboury and Vicki F. Gaboury, 120 Twinleaf Way, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $261,780.
• 123 Buckingham Rd LLC to Michelle R. Lee, 123 Buckingham Drive, Stephens City, Fredericktowne Estates, $265,000.
• NVR Inc. to Penny Laverne Crawley, 122 Twinleaf Way, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $282,967.
• Randall Zook, trustee of the Earl Zook Trust, to Timothy A. Neal, 113 Churchill Drive, Stephens City, Fredericktowne Estates, $287,000.
• John Wayne Wert and Julie Ann Wert to Christopher Keaton and Sandra Samson, 569 Town Run Lane, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $402,500.
• Daniel L. Pratt to Barbara Kelley Frank and Daniel T. Frank, 113 Harvester Drive, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $414,000.
• Stephanie D. Bearden-Laplante and Joshua R. Laplante to Paul Scardino and Allisa Phillips, 223 Upperville Drive, Stephens City, Old Dominion Greens, $465,000.
• Joseph E. Fluet Jr. and Virginia B. Fluet to Richard D. Green and Sharon R. Green, 122 Glebe Drive, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $470,000.
• John A. Robertson and Barbara A. Robertson to Mary Dianne Murphy, 106 Bunting Court, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $580,000.
Red Bud District
• Rolf H. Mielzarek to Sunny Mehta LLC, 197 Dodge Ave., $250,000.
• Phillip J. Smith and Julie A. Smith to Neil Stewart and Michelle Stewart, 123 Rebecca Drive, Carlisle Heights, $264,900.
• Brian David Kile and others to Elvin A. Guevara and Esmeralda R. Cordova De Guevara, 112 Potomac Place, Frederick Heights, $265,000.
• Donald A. Mistretta and Lona E. Mistretta to Edgar Soto Hernandez and Yarlin Vera Rico, 115 Morning Glory Drive, Apple Ridge, $300,000.
• Catherine N. Martin and Rodney A. Martin to James Huff and Kristy Huff, 103 Canyon Road, Senseny Glen, $340,900.
• Stephen T. Haines and Ashley M. Haines to Erik R. Malsch and Geraldine M. Malsch, 404 Tamarack Circle, Apple Ridge, $345,000.
• House Tuning LLC to Samuel Wilfong, 155 Morning Glory Drive, Apple Ridge, $355,700.
• Anthony R. Cucciardo Jr. and Tabitha Cucciardo to Craig Darren Gantt Jr. and Myleka Gantt, 108 Pangborne Court, Twin Lake Overlook, $465,000.
• Green Sen LLC to Om Sainath LLC, 1893 Senseny Road, $675,000.
Shawnee District
• Robyn E. Bonilla, Kate Dellinger and Courtney Bauserman-Villa, heirs of Connie Renee Hodgson, to Juan A. Hernandez-Marquez, 200 Angus Hill Lane, Greenwood Heights, $221,500.
• Megan E. Baird to Jose F. Henriquez Majano, Susy Veronica Cruz De Henriquez and Nelson Samuel Barahona, 175 Rossum Lane, Glenmont Village, $245,000.
• Richard A. Kozlowski and Amanda B. Kozlowski to Kenneth R. Sadowski and Denise L. Sadowski, 600 Carpers Valley Road, $319,900.
• David A. Sturm to Gilbert Pete Robinson and Tina Lavina Robinson, 107 Barb Court, Stephens City, Canter Estates, $338,000.
• Samia H. Farah and William C. Luther to Rachel O’Rourke, 105 Keverne Court, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $420,000.
• H&H Builders Inc. to Daniel C. Craig and Suzanne Craig, 371 Covey Lane, Quail Hill, $491,577.
Stonewall District
• G. Larry Omps, successor trustee of the Alfred E. and Velda C. DeHaven Trust, to Kingsley Cousins, 138 Spaulding Drive, Dominion Knolls, $223,500.
• Glen R. Zachgo to Howard Rodecker Jr., 171 Denny Lane, $230,000.
• Christopher Steven Tutuska to Lauren E. Jones and Kyle X. Gavin, 130 Poinsettia Way, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $264,750.
• Brookfield Stephenson LLC to Charles James Nelson III and Alyssa Nelson, 249 Patchwork Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $281,990.
• Brookfield Stephenson LLC to James Edward Quante and Theresa Rose Quante, 204 Crofton Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $282,938.
• Barbara J. Moore and David G. Peacoe to Diana J. Critchfield, 826 Jordan Springs Road, Stephenson, $295,000.
• Melissa A. Bechtol Bean to John K. Bean to Jean M. Brech, 245 Mackenzie Lane, Stephenson, Red Bud Run, $362,500.
