The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2:
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• Narah Elizabeth Rose Yowell to Jeremy E. Venskoske and Crystal G. Venskoske, 2425 Third St., Middletown, $218,000.
• G. Larry Omps, trustee of the Alfred E. and Velda C. DeHaven Trust, to Christopher West and Bernadette West, 2190 Fifth St., Middletown, Middletown Glen, $233,000.
• Wesley A. Larrick, executor of the estate of William Eugene Larrick, Phyllis V. Larrick and Richard Lupton Larrick to Robin L. Hylton and Paul R. Hylton, 650 Singhass Road, 52.5 acres, $253,667.
• Christopher Kees and Tara Kees to Kerry-Ann Chisholm, 306 Fox Trail, Wilde Acres, $259,900.
• NVR Inc. to Lacy W. Colley, 131 Kercheval Way, Middletown, Village at Middletown, $290,990.
• Paul A. D’Elia and Stephanie L. Payne to William A. Koelker and Danielle B. Koelker, 189 Plow Run Lane, Flint Ridge, $370,000.
• Mary McHale Stafford to Nathan Budge, Joseph Behr and Kaitlyn Behr, 241 Terrapin Lane, 77.5 acres, $390,000.
• Van Metre Ventures LLC to Elisabeth M. Valiulis and George Valiulis, 534 McDonald Road, The View, $396,531.
• Richard F. Pell and Carolynne Pell to William Luther Myers Jr. and Heather Townsend Myers, 106 Forest Ridge Road, Stonebrook Farms, $402,400.
• Benjamin J. Dolan and Melissa L. Dolan to Peter A. Demattei and April D. Demattei, 123 Ewell Drive, Equestrian Estates, $435,000.
Gainesboro District
• Charles Knowles and Brandon Bly to Joshua S. Must and Christina A. Must, 360 Bloomery Pike, Cross Junction, $223,000.
• Steven J. Johnston and Patricia A. Johnston to Robert A. Canby, 274 Bass Lane, Back Creek Acres, $256,000.
• Hunter L. Brock to Samantha Likens, 1079 Timber Ridge Road, Cross Junction, Sam’s Ridge, $259,900.
• Robert H. Jenkins Jr. and Anna Jenkins to Christopher Jenkins and Amanda Jenkins, 193 Wildlife Court, Hunting Ridge Manor, $290,000.
• James H. Painter and Mary V. Painter to Katherine Riddle, 3591 Apple Pie Ridge Road, $349,900.
• Paul S. Wease to Stuart Israel and Thea B. Israel, 415 Westside Station Drive, Westside Station, $364,900.
• Jesse D. James to John Gumpf, 281 Dry Creek Lane, Deer Creek Estates, $392,000.
• Debra K. Gardner and Mitchell Krippner to Austin Dane Jenkins and Samantha G. Rose, 124 Cecil Lane, $399,900.
• James H. Stafford III to Ian M. Drury, 380 Howards Chapel Road, 5 acres, $400,000.
• Diane Oliver, trustee of the Dincher Trust, to Vincent Paul McDonald and Carroll Russell McDonald, 139 Harvest Ridge Drive, Village at Harvest Ridge, $446,900.
• Michele R. Christopher to Laura Clements Harris, 110 Green Spring Drive, Green Spring Estates, $450,000.
• Braddock Hills LLC to Jodi Grajcar Zeis and Douglas Allen Zeis, 115 Marion Drive, Farms at Frog Hollow, $455,000.
• Brian Wesley Mason and Crystal Gayle Mason to Adam W. Painter and Stacy Painter, 1341 Adams Road, 6.9 acres, $525,000.
• Donald L. Ross and Lori J. Ross to Aaron C. Riddle and Christie D. Riddle, 936 Reynolds Road, Cross Junction, $548,000.
• Westview Custom Homes LLC to Floyd Wellershaus and Victoria Lee Wellershaus, 211 Eyles Lane, Oaks at Braddock Crossing, $554,500.
Opequon District
• James G. Bunch and Margaret H. Bunch to Tania Gloribel Ayala Castro, 5246 Mulberry Run Court, Stephens City, Mulberry Terrace, $215,000.
• NVR Inc. to Mirta Elina Jaiman-Santiago, 118 Twinleaf Way, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $272,375.
• NVR Inc. to Phoebe Svay and Sokhan Jameson Svay, 116 Twinleaf Way, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $274,980.
• Michael T. Dawson and Holly A. Dawson to Thomas A. Snapp Jr. and Linda Hoover, 117 Amherst Court, Stephens City, Fredericktowne, $276,000.
• Sierra’s Mist LLC to Spencer Scott Cofield, 106 Tunis Court, Stephens City, Albin Village, $280,000.
• Justin J. Paden and Sara A. Paden to Antonio Enriquez, 116 Chamomile Court, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $281,000.
• Crystal Williams and Shawne Williams to Rachel Shepherd, 15 Amherst Court, Stephens City, Fredericktowne, $294,000.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Tevin D. Orndorff and Jolissa A. Orndorff, 123 Nathan Drive, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $327,089.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Matthew David Gerrek, 133 Nathan Drive, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $343,099.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Kerri E. Ryder, 125 Forget Me Not Drive, White Post, Cedar Meadows, $343,755.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Harry Vernon Bortz III and Victoria Bortz, 104 Bradenbury Court, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $361,904.
• Joshua Ilnicki and Sara Ilnicki to Cesar I. Cardona-Moran and Gaudy L. Cardona, 108 Firefly Lane, Stephens City, Meadows Edge, $364,900.
• Jeremy L. Miller and Jennifer R. Miller to Brandon Pennington and Tiffany L. Pennington, 552 Garden Gate Drive, Stephens City, Meadows Edge, $365,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to John W. Lyons III and Margaret J. Lyons, 101 Emory Court, Stephens City, Old Dominion Greens, $375,286.
• Zeus Jackson and Amanda Jackson to Joshua Arthur Ilnicki and Sara Marie Ilnicki, 120 Radford Court, Stephens City, Old Dominion Greens, $400,000.
• MREC Shenandoah VA LLC to NVR Inc., Bayhill Terrace, Lots 78-84, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $429,521.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Firoz Kabir and Flora Parveen, 225 Ladysmith Drive, Stephens City, Old Dominion Greens, $431,029.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Thomas E. Miller III and Mindy Miller, 109 Savannah Way, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $437,763.
• Shea Homes LP to Jacquelin Ann McKisson, 109 Mallard Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $489,990.
• Ian M. Drury to David K. Short and Melisa A. Short, 401 S. Buckton Road, Middletown, $600,000.
• Robert David King and Sheryl B. King to Michael J. Gooden and Margaret N. Nolan, 117 Heron Court, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $825,000.
• Stephens City, VA to Michael Huntington, 131 Town Run Lane, Stephens City, $2,461,704.
Red Bud District
• Britt J. Wagner to Steve B. Junkins and Heather D. Junkins, 103 Scirocco Lane, Winchester, Windstone, $210,000.
• Brent C. Judy to John Howton, 138 Woodrow Road, Carlisle Heights, $283,500.
• Joshua S. Must and Christina A. Must to Pascual A. Perez and Kevin Antonio Perez Pineda, 111 Haverford Court, Fieldstone, $295,000.
• Francisco J. Guerrero and Colleen M. Guerrero to Celeste Marie Truban and Emil Harry Vassilev, 107 Winns Circle, Pioneer Heights, $344,500.
Shawnee District
• Andrew W. Patterson to Shawn Hatfield and Dagney Hatfield, 223 Lakeridge Drive, Stephens City, Village at Lakeside, $227,900.
• Bapun Kamboj to April Taylor and Benjamin Taylor, 216 Pembridge Drive, Winchester, Pembridge Heights, $230,000.
• Lanny Scott Tinsman to Francy J. Castillo Bueso and Antonio Castillo, 110 Harvard Drive, College Park, $292,500.
• Jeremy B. Morris and Tiffany Pennington to Preston A. Allen and Kimberly A. Allen, 309 Raven Road, Stephens City, Greenbriar Village, $314,900.
• Charles L. Cloyd and Paula Cloyd to Jamie Ann Love, 117 Oak Ridge Lane, Fairway Estates, $379,000.
• Mohammed Saleh Aldehaiman and Abdullah Mohammed Aldehaiman to Michael Sprague and Christina Sprague, 308 Huntersridge Road, Oakdale Crossing, $395,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Kirstin Lynn Bishop Plum, Christopher E. Plum and Patricia A. Bishop, 103 Sovereign Court, Freedom Manor, $424,614.
Stonewall District
• Maria B. Marquez to Carlos Rivas, 708 Ross St., Shannon Hill, $225,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Ninoska Andujar, 213 Starry Way Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $259,750.
• Steven P. Mather and Courtni Mather to Brent M. Anderson and Stacia Anderson, 110 Jitterbug Way, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $268,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson LLC to Mark D. Kurtinitis and Zuzana Kurtinitis, 255 Patchwork Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $270,000.
• Mike Sacco to Tamma Payne, 127 Likens Way, Carlisle Heights, $279,501.
• Shaunna Breayn Ramirez, trustee of the Eagle Rock Trust, to Evan F. Williams, 205 Arrow Crown Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $299,990.
• Tito Gonzales to Shirley June Whittle and Clyde Eugene Whittle, 205 Rosebud Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $302,000.
• Wendell D. Nohe and Patricia Lopez Nohe to Carla Lee Campbell, 756 Payne Road, Clear Brook, Welltown Acres, $320,000.
• D.K. Russell & Sons Inc. to Christopher J. Reinhardt and Helen R. Reinhardt, 867 Russell Road, Clear Brook, 6.4 acres, $350,000.
• NVR Inc. to Sanah James Masih and Natan Naimat, 169 Norland Knoll Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $399,715.
• Bowman Properties of Winchester LLC to Saul O. Romero Castillo and Maria Cristina Barahona Barahona, 742 Baker Lane, $400,000.
• Teresa Hall to James Alton Kirby and Alane Kirby, 229 High Banks Road, Stephenson, Opequon Ridge, $415,000.
• Bonnie S. Wisdom to Steven R. Somers and Nidia D. Somers, 185 Panarama Drive, $460,000.
• William D. Brennan, successor trustee of the James and Dorothy Brennan Trust, to Peter J. Grittini and Stephanie C. Grittini, 190 Cunningham Lane, Stephenson, Opequon Ridge, $475,000.
