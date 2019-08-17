The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from Aug. 7-13:
Marriage licenses
• Gerald Lee Owens Jr., 49, of Winchester, and Christy Lamon Taylor, 48, of Winchester.
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• Ryan T. Hally, trustee of the Harry and Myrtle Nissen Trust, to Walter E. Rinehart and Mary M. Rinehart, 201 Rosewood Lane, Woodbrook Village, $263,000.
• Steven Christopher Nischan and Regina Ann Nischan to Orval J. Sizemore and Flora Ann Sizemore, 300 Rosewood Lane, Woodbrook Village, $269,900.
• Sharon L. Stango to John L. Lilly Jr. and Anarkan Lilly, 203 Banks Drive, Equestrian Estates, $352,000.
• Donald W. Roberts to David W. Wilkins Jr. and Tasha Wilkins, 544 Hites Road, Stephens City, Hites View Estates, $359,900.
• Tara Beth Palmer and Patrick Howard Conolly to Odette Marin, 2521 Jones Road, Dav-Mar Village, $370,000.
Gainesboro District
• Oakcrest Properties LLC to Mary Ann Polasek, 210 Laurel Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $223,900.
• Michael A. Randazzo to Kyle A. Garrison and Kaitlyn B. Garrison, 115 Colonial Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $240,000.
• Stephen M. Phillips and Claudia T. Phillips to Nicholas T. Hamill, 160 Akern Lane, Cross Junction, Grandview, $339,000.
Opequon District
• Christopher S. Szuba and Kristy N. Szuba to Jonathan Marsten and Brianna J. Marsten, 213 Wythe Ave., Stephens City, Fredericktowne, $235,000.
• Carolyn A. Walker and others, heirs of the estate of Madge H. Henson, to William B. Geiser and Robert T. Geiser, 8005 Hillside Drive, Middletown, Middletown Glen, $250,000.
• Zachary J. Lambert to Christopher Szuba and Kristy Szuba, 351 Montgomery Circle, Stephens City, Fredericktowne Estates, $282,500.
• Sharon Saknit to Cheryle Nerine Williams, 176 Trout Lily Drive, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $305,500.
• Donald F. Crigler and Gail L. Crigler to David Michael Bowen and Janice C. Bowen, 103 Fancy Court, Stephens City, Mosby Station, $329,500.
• Scott A. Nelson and Catherine J. Nelson to Joel Timothy Grant and Kimberley Kay Grant, 103 Hickory Hill Drive, Stephens City, Lakeside Estates, $329,900.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Jerry W. Turner and Phyllis R. Turner, 101 Bluets Drive, White Post, Cedar Meadows, $341,943.
• Shea Homes LP to James T. Hayes and Cynthia Lynn Hayes, 104 Merlin Court, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $393,921.
• Shea Homes LP to Steven Everett Kelly and Eleanor Kelly, 115 Song Sparrow Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $494,990.
• Shea Homes LP to John Robert Gunnels and Jean Dixon Gunnels, 102 Flycatcher Way, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $526,680.
• CB Ventures LLC to VA Valley Car Wash LLC, 251 Fairfax Pike, Stephens City, $1,310,000.
Red Bud District
• Glenn R. Horst and Velma E. Horst to Ronald C. Snodgrass and Sandra K. Snodgrass, 113 Cherry Hill Circle, Green Acres, $230,000.
• Stephen A. Edinger and Karen Hartless to Ryan W. Plowman, 323 Dogwood Road, Wilkins Shenandoah Hills, $242,000.
• Robert A. Herrick and Julie A. Ernst to Roger W. Edwards and Jean M. Edwards, 420 Lilys Way, Briarwood Estates, $303,000.
• Kirk J. Jacobs and Katherine K. Jacobs to Kenneth C. Allen and Tina M. Allen, 107 Norfolk Court, Twin Lakes Overlook, $416,600.
Shawnee District
• Christy Lowrey to Kenneth W. Johnson and Michelle E. Johnson, 124 Meadowbrooke Place, Greenwood Heights, $239,900.
• Sean R. Swanson to Lucia Soraya Ramirez Jovel and Soraya B. Baltran Ramirez, 106 Meadowlark Court, Greenwood Heights, $265,000.
• Daniel G. Zick and Rachel A. Zick to Tarrah Alexis Bushee, 108 Cheltenham Drive, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $329,000.
• Equity Trustees LLC and Jeffery W. Keesecker to Bank of New York, 116 Crestleigh Drive, Oakdale Crossing, $342,805.
• Merrifield Homes LLC to Joseph J. Lochli and Judith A. Lochli, 135 Kinross Drive, Ravenwing, $596,855.
Stonewall District
• Samuel I. Whiter PC, substitute trustee, and Deric Galloway and Corretta L. Doctor, to Lakeview Loan Servicing, 100 Gretchen Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $225,180.
• Blue Ridge Hospice Inc. to K&J Investments LC, 1854 Martinsburg Pike, $285,000.
• Diane F. Hoff and others to Donald Zaleski and Karen Zaleski, 82 Stonecrest Court, Stonewall Estates, $310,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson LLC to Nicholas Raymond Olive and Amanda Lorraine Olive, 100 Kearsarge Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $313,850.
• NVR Inc. to Jonathan Apter, 200 Patriot St., Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $353,810.
• Bryan Buzzell to Patrick D. Kidd and Kirstin H. Kidd, 1900 Brucetown Road, Clear Brook, $364,999.
• Walter F. Keckley Jr. to Richard L. Leight, 889 Welltown Road, $430,000.
• Jennings Investments LLC to NVR Inc., Lots 86-93, Sage Circle, Regents Crest, $440,000.
