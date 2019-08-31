The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from Aug. 20-28:
Divorces
• Dennis M. Allen Jr. and Amber L. Allen
• Shannon H. Hunter and Theodore E. Hunter III.
• David Wayne Mauk and Lisa Leah Mauk.
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• The Larrick Tavern Inc. to Jacob H. Yost IV, 7793 Main St., Middletown, $230,000.
• Phyllis Cooke, executor of the estate of Judith G. Payne, to Everett F. Kibler Jr. and Julie K. Curd, 103 Gooseberry Drive, Cross Creek Village, $345,000.
Gainesboro District
• Tatiana K. Nusu to Shane Pierce DeHaven and Brittney Leigh DeHaven, 501 Washout Lane, 5 acres, $312,000.
Opequon District
• Tara M. Edwards to Keesha Minor, 505 Hamilton Court, Stephens City, Hamilton Court, $220,000.
• C.S. Jennings Construction Inc. to Javier Mendoza, 5092 Comer Drive, Stephens City, Hilltop, $229,900.
• NVR Inc. to Amy Manthos, 149 Burkwood Terrace, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $254,370.
• NVR Inc. to Shane Gaboury, 151 Burkwood Terrace, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $256,280.
• Norma A. Gainsback to Amanda L. Williams and Carl D. Williams, 6071 Valley Pike, Stephens City, $269,900.
• Vincent Quinn to Carolyn Louise Taylor and Dylan Andrew Derflinger, 109 Overview Court, Stephens City, Ridgefield, $275,000.
• James L. Tucker Jr. and Leslie H. Tucker to Jaime A. Weckesser, 442 Westmoreland Drive, Stephens City, Fredericktowne Estates, $303,000.
• NVR Inc. to Equity Trust Co., custodian FBO James Miller IRA, 153 Burkwood Terrace, Shenandoah, $305,890.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Richard S. Resovich and Joyce M. Resovich, 204 Bridgewater Drive, Stephens City, Old Dominion Greens, $332,569.
• NVR Inc. to Michael Ramirez and Katherine Ramirez, 103 Atlantis Lane, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $335,825.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Giovannie A. Fabrega and Ruby A. Fabrega, 106 Savannah Way, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $342,507.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Mark A. Gritton, 100 Upperville Drive, Stephens City, Old Dominion Greens, $368,790.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Thomas Patrick Lander and Catherine Elizabeth Lander, 200 Ladysmith Drive, Stephens City, Old Dominion Greens, $408,792.
• MREC Shenandoah VA LLC to NVR Inc., Lots 32-38, Burkwood Terrace, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $420,000.
• Shea Homes LP to Michael James McCullough and Cheryl Lynn McCullough, 120 Witherod Court, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $693,019.
Red Bud District
• Madison Builders Inc. to Patricia Kim, 113 Brockham Court, Sovereign Village, $255,000.
• Steven C. Lalich and Ashley Smith to Molly Tamaseb and Eleanor Williams, 110 Hites St., Shenandoah Hills, $259,000.
• Donald L. LeMarr II and Katherine W. LeMarr to Maria Ines Valle and Cristian Esteban Chacon, 403 Lily’s Way, Briarwood Estates, $305,000.
• Steven J. Sabol and Michelle A. LaPorte to Timothy Michael Stephano, Michelle L. Stephano, Stanton R. Higley and Nancy J. Higley, 121 Artillery Road, Pioneer Heights, $317,000.
Shawnee District
• Daniel D. Prock and others, trustees of Agape’ Christian Fellowship Church, to The Life Church DC, 199 Agape Way, Stephens City, 29.5 acres, $1,900,000.
Stonewall District
• Keva S. Barnett to Hugo L. Lopez, 829 Butler Ave., Hampton Chase, $214,500.
• NVR Inc. to Elsebeth Birman and Lai Lee-Birman, 304 Sage Circle, Regents Crest, $221,270.
• NVR Inc. to Yesenia Bonilla Cabrera and Luis Fernando Pineda Vasquez, 306 Sage Circle, Regents Crest, $230,260.
• Heather Fadely to Andrew T. Giller and Kimberly Giller, 116 Pintangle Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $270,000.
• Alfred D. Sabia and Michelle J. Sabia to Maharabe Ederage Sashi Anuradhi De Silva Ariyaratne and Ruskshan Madusanka Thantirige, 102 Caliber Court, Star Fort, $349,000.
• NVR Inc. to Michael Evans Martin and Cynthia Burgess Martin, 212 Patriot St., Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $414,680.
• Rachel Thomas and Daniel Thomas to Michael F. Fiedler and Rachel E. Buhl, 122 Rooftop Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $419,500.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Raymond M. Anderson and Maria C. Anderson, 108 Megan Lane, Stephenson, Red Bud Run, $438,565.
• IHMW Snowden Bridge LLC to Logan Gale Sammons and Christina Deborah Sammons, 102 Blackford Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $500,000.
• BSCM 2005-PWR8 Retail 269 LLC to County of Frederick, Virginia, North Frederick Pike and Fox Drive, Winchester, 9.5 acres, Frederick Plaza, $2,100,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.