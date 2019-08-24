The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from Aug. 14-20:
Marriage licenses
• Junior Allen Sisk, 52, of Winchester, and Tina Diane Huff, 54, of Winchester.
• Stonewall Mason Nicholson, 23, of Birmingham, Ala., and Jessica Lauren Kinnaman, 20, of Charles Town, W.Va.
• Andrew Caleb Wade, 22, of Silver Spring, Md., and Karenna Nicole Robinson, 21, of Silver Spring.
• Jason James Gordon, 25, of Culpeper, and Shana Whitnee-Lynn Rauch, 23, of Woodstock.
• John Willadsen Brownlee Jr., 43, of Winchester, and Shannon Connor Vanhouy, 43, of Winchester.
• Frederick Garland McFarland III, 39, of Winchester, and Jordan Lindsay Kump, 24, of Winchester.
• Darin Russell Ashwood, 33, of Winchester, and Carly Brooke Fertig, 28, of Winchester.
• Thomas William Slaughter, 28, of Fairfax, and Caylee Marie Cunningham, 25, of Fairfax.
• Terry Lee Kanatus, 52, of Winchester, and Melissa Lynn Thomas, 51, of Winchester.
• Darion Dsean Robinson, 23, of Stephens City, and Devon Claire Gardner, 29, of Stephens City.
• Richard Royce Shrout, 64, of Augusta, W.Va, and Faye Audrey Wilson, 61, of Augusta.
• Josue Elias Hernandez Rodriguez, 29, of Hyattsville, Md., and Kimberly Elizabeth Trejo, 28, of Hyattsville.
• Benjamin Edward Crumrine, 27, of Stephens City, and Brianna Mae Martin, 24, of Windsor, Calif.
• Michael Timothy Dodson II, 30, of Altoona, Penn., and Misty Marie Craig, 34, of Altoona.
• Michael Paul Lamp, 39, of Star Tannery, and Michelle Marie Fleming, 46, of Star Tannery.
• Stewart Andrew Reiche, 52, of Winchester, and Brenda Lee Marco, 62, of Winchester.
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• Ray Eugene Partner to Janet Doreen Rowlands and James Louis Rowlands, 102 Iroquois Trail, $214,900.
• Marilyn S. Stroble and John C. Simmons, devisees of the estate of Charles B. Simmons, to House Tuning LLC, 614 Tennyson Ave., $242,500.
• Kyle W. Stone to Barry M. Shifflett and Sharon Shifflett, 2902 Wardensville Grade, $335,000.
• Linda P. Mather to Jack Edward Pingley Jr. and Sharon Justine Lockhart, 272 Star Tannery Road, Star Tannery, 6.42 acres, $340,000.
• Atlas NC I SPE, LLC to Saom LLC, 3302 Valley Pike, Lots B, C and D, Plainfield Heights, $360,000.
Gainesboro District
• William C. Wilkins to Matthew Blanchard and Renae Blanchard, 215 Overlook Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $257,500.
• Justin Hart and Mary E. Hart to Michael Randazzo, 927 S. Sleepy Creek Road, Cross Junction, Sleepy Creek, $280,000.
• Ann Shelly Gilley to James G. Fortenberry and Linda P. Fortenberry, 181 Tralee Drive, Cross Junction, Kilkenny Estates, $375,000.
• Aaron A. Suleske and Kathleen M. Kahoe to Lana S. Jernigan, 192 Green Spring Road, White Hall, $420,000.
• Michael J. Healy and Joanne E. Healy to Carole Puckett, 122 Lake Shore Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $520,000.
Opequon District
• Linda Mellon Cooper-Anton and Vincent Lee Anton to Michael Stepanian and Loretta Stepanian, 2157 First St., Middletown, Lynn Heights, $284,000.
• Justin Anderson and Brooke Dalton Anderson to Dayton H. Kang and In Sook Kang, 137 Trout Lily Drive, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $290,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Tommie V. Hubbard and Kimberly A. Hubbard, 106 Ladysmith Drive, Stephens City, Old Dominion Greens, $353,634.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Harold W. Kagey Jr. and Susan W. Kagey, 114 Nathan Drive, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $364,234.
• Shea Homes LP to Stephen Russell Tiller and Belinda Thomas Tiller, 136 Nuthatch Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $579,990.
Red Bud District
• Anna Yan Chen to Adrian Rondell Mundle and Mellessia W. Mundle, 115 Dixie Belle Drive, Burning Knolls, $229,900.
• Harold W. Kagey Jr. and Susan W. Kagey to Jacob Patrick Devine, 108 Van Buren Place, Brentwood Terrace, $230,000.
• Delroy Hutchinson to Macario Funes Vasquez, 119 Obrien’s Circle, Shenandoah Hills, $242,000.
• Jeremy Park to Justin P. Stone and Nicole A. Stone, 111 Camden Drive, Asbury Terrace, $280,875.
• Hany Azmy and Mary Azmy to Christopher J. Gagliardo and Tracy L. Gagliardo, 347 Canyon Road, Twin Lakes Overlook, $392,000.
• William R. Saunders and Sharon Saunders to Jonathan R. Padgett and Teresa A. Padgett, 150 Country Club Circle, $494,500.
• Orrick Cemetery Co. to Winchester Development Partners III OC LLC, 159 Grocery Ave., 8.46 acres, Orrick Commons, $1,100,000.
• Orrick Cemetery Co. to Winchester Development Partners III OC LLC, 222 Grocery Ave., Orrick Commons, $1,150,000.
Shawnee District
• Dale H. Stapleton and Teresa R. Stapleton to Daniel Lee Petrillo and Julia T. Petrillo, 196 Village Court, Rolling Fields, $269,900.
• Christopher A. Ail and Nicole R. Ail to Timothy Allen Nutter Sr., 224 Hackberry Drive, Stephens City, Village at Lakeside, $294,900.
• Wakeland Manor Inc. to Michael A. Wehn and Mary Ellen Wehn, 126 Vincent Drive, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $363,000.
Stonewall District
• Roger L. Vance and Marcella T. Vance to Raymond C. Morgan and Maria F. Morgan, Regents Crest, $222,000.
• NVR Inc. to Lakshmikanth Prabhala and Padmaja R. Prabhala, 302 Sage Circle, Regents Crest, $223,770.
• NVR Inc. to Matthew John Kesler, 298 Sage Circle, Regents Crest, $225,975.
• Engin Tanis to Amanda Lee Sussmann and Michael Anthony Sussmann, 114 Gretchen Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $272,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to NVR Inc., Lots 19, 30 and 38, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $278,888.
• Zef Peter Jetten and Sharon D. Jetten to Mbungu P. Kilundu and Anne G. Fumu Gizanga, 100 Rugby Place, Canterbury Square, $279,000.
• Laura Jo Boynton to Nathan Andrew Korinek Craigmiles, 107 Wading Duck Way, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $303,000.
• Susan Brinkmeier and James Brinkmeier to Richard Adjabeng Gyamfi and Mary Gyamfi, 216 Centennial Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $314,000.
• Barbara Marie Dean to Dale E. Patton and Diane A. Patton, Stephenson, Red Bud Run, $364,900.
• NVR Inc. to Linda Kay Hill-Uhrin, 205 Patriot St., Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $429,425.
