The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court and Department of Building Inspections from Dec. 5-Jan. 6:
Marriage licenses• Larry Lee McAfee, 41, of Waynesboro, Penn., and Danielle Dawn Smith, 45, of Waynesboro.
• Jesus Rodriguez Chigo, 26, of Winchester, and Gloria Patricia Jeronimo Lopez, 27, of Winchester.
• Malik Sharif Khalil Towles, 24, of Richmond, and Ashley Laurel Christiansen, 24, of Richmond.
• Jose Luis Cantu, 42, of Manassas, and Iris Anabela Meza, 38, of Manassas.
• Rexel Paul Gillespie Jr., 49, of Martinsburg, W.Va., and Christine Marie Bolin, 55, of Martinsburg.
• Lam Koang Pham, 40, of Stephens City, and Thao Xuan Nguyen, 30, of Stephens City.
• Jason Michael Megna, 45, of Stafford, and Lisa Annette Hoffman, 53, of Stafford.
• Brian Ramaglia Kushner, 37, of Pittsburgh, Penn., and Jaclyn Renee Didonne, 27, of Pittsburgh.
• Jose Antonio Torres-Ramirez, 22, of Ranson, W.Va., and Jamie Jane Wilhelm, 37, of Ranson.
• Michael Lee McCachren Jr., 36, of Mount Jackson, and Pamela Jane Graham, 44, of Mount Jackson.
• Dana Scott Jones, 51, of Woodbridge, and Tracy Jo Rush, 46, of Woodbridge.
• Michael Joseph Fleegle, 55, of Glencoe, Penn., and Tina Marie Lohr, 52, of Glencoe.
• Christopher Michael O’Neill, 39, of Burke, and Katherine Anne Cunningham, 29, of Burke.
• Patrick Neal Dillow, 45, of Waynesboro, and Lisa Renee Woods, 37, of Waynesboro.
• Tania Marisol De Jesus Cancel, 33, of Woodbridge, and Stephanie Laura Renee Clark, 34, of Woodbridge.
• Andrew James Amis, 34, of Springfield, and Julia Louise Exline, 32, of Springfield.
• William Justin Weatherly, 30, of Gore, and Emily Nicole Gray, 31, of Gore.
• Alex Nunes Barrette, 27, of Richmond, and Lauren Brooke Baker, 27, of Richmond.
• Robert Lee Wiser, 47, of Duncansville, Penn., and Dianna Ellen Gonzales, 49, of Altoona, Penn.
• Delmas Edward Moreland, 46, of Winchester, and Brandi Good Darr, 39, of Winchester.
• Kyle Michael Albright, 28, of Woodstock, and Patcharapun Karaket, 29, of Woodstock.
• Harold Lee Jett, 69, of Fort Valley, and Sonya Marie Fetty, 55, of Middletown.
• James Michael Hurley, 47, of Smithsburg, Md., and Shanon Marie Hurley, 49, of Smithsburg.
• Jason Tyberius Lugardo, 21, of Stafford, and Dejuante Rieann Pittman-King, 24, of Spring Valley, Calif.
• Joseph Matthew Price, 44, of Bunker Hill, W.Va., and Crystal Lynn Larson, 44, of Bunker Hill.
• Mark Dewey-Heinz Anderson, 41, of Winchester, and Megan Angeline Boone, 40, of Winchester.
• Michael Scott Norris, 38, of Martinsburg, W.Va., and Christina Dawn Hutton, 39, of Martinsburg.
• William Alcides Lopez Rodriguez, 28, of Winchester, and Carla Stephanie Recinos Coca, 28, of Winchester.
• Truong Minh Lu, 27, of Alexandria, and Yen Ngoc Le, 18, of Burien, Wash.
• Ted Allen Monger II, 39, of Falling Waters, W.Va., and Sarah Craighead Liske, 36, of Falling Waters.
• Carl Henry Haines Jr., 53, of Jefferson, Md., and Michele Lynn Rimel, 46, of Jefferson.
• Noah Michael Keller, 23, of Cross Junction, and Brandi Nicole Griffith, 23, of Gore.
• Terrance Michael Payne, 26, of Newport News, and Chasity Marie McNeal, 24, of Newport News.
• Steven Brian Harris, 41, of Stephenson, and Catherine Sue Bell, 54, of Stephenson.
• Damien Scott Kennedy, 28, of Gore, and Emily Louise Rush, 23, of Gore.
• Tony Glenn Link, 51, of Berkeley Springs, W.Va., and Caitlin Clark Zeigler, 31, of Berkeley Springs.
• Kenneth Franklin Tibbs Sr., 72, of Stephens City, and Patricia Elaine Spencer, 55, of Stephens City.
• Joel Lewis Dzuris, 25, of Winchester, and Darrian Jewel Faith, 18, of Winchester.
• Robert Lee Cramer, 67, of Shippensburg, Penn., and Erma Kathryn Ferrell, 89, of Orrstown, Penn.
• Daboe W. Thomas, 44, of Roanoke, and Latisha Leona Hall, 33, of Roanoke.
Real estate over $200,000Back Creek District• Westview Custom Homes LLC to Branden M. Hoblit and Kaitlyn Hoblit, 1101 Poplar Trail, $236,900.
• Kimberly Ann Seaver to Monique M. Henry, 202 Doe Trail, Shawneeland, $244,000.
• Janine M. Tollis to Brandon Stuart Gilman and Katylee A. Gilman, 954 McDonald Way, Timberwood Village, $300,000.
• Mark W. Doering and Gertrude B.Doering to Charles E. McWilliams Jr. and Charlotte M. McWilliams, 343 Windsor Lane, Long Meadows, $812,000.
Gainesboro District• James K. Powell to Rafael E. Solorzano, 113 O’Keefe Drive, Merriman’s Chase, $320,000.
Opequon District• Stephanie Shahan and George A. Shahan to Roger Wade Carmichael and Catherine Gale Carmichael, 122 Whitfield Circle, Stephens City, Whitfield, $285,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Thomas D. Picciuto and Kay Lawrence Picciuto, 123 Forget Me Not Drive, White Post, Cedar Meadows, $328,234.
• John M. Baumgardner and Cynthia P. Baumgardner to Anthony F. Kerns and Penny L. Kerns, 2553 Double Church Road, Stephens City, 11.5 acres, $335,000.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Raymond Clyde Morgan and Maria Fatima Morgan, 121 Westchester Drive, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $349,069.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Melissa Meyer and Gregory Meyer, 110 Nathan Drive, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $350,948.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to George A. Hoch and Tammie A. Hoch, 124 Savannah Way, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $392,081.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Raymond Carper and Judy Carper, 126 Savannah Way, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $421,110.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Brian Christopher Schmidt, 159 Cedar Mountain Drive, Stephens City, Old Dominion Greens, $454,469
Red Bud District• Kathleen C. Molloy and Connor A. Molloy to Carmelo Saavedra Hernandez and Ana B. Rolon, 162 Solara Drive, Fieldstone, $282,699.
• Kerry M. Dempsey and Chris E. Johnson to Timothy J. Siler, 106 Monroes Circle, Pioneer Heights, $326,000.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Chester John Lewandowski and Kathryn Konopa Lewandowski, 167 Morning Glory Drive, Twin Lakes Overlook, $415,000.
• Kimberly M. Hill to Scott A. Elliott and Michele D. Elliott, 160 Abrams Pointe Blvd., Abrams Pointe, $539,000.
Shawnee District• William Paul Fries and Joan L. Fries to Eric C. Casteuble and Marina Soroncean , 108 Meadowlark Court, Greenwood Heights, $205,000.
• George Stevens and Brenda D. Stevens to Timothy Earl Markley and Bridget Samantha Markley , 2296 Millwood Pike, 6.5 acres, $280,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Oscar A. Godinez, 355 David Drive, Freedom Manor, $346,880.
• H&H Builders Inc. to Timothy Michael O’Neill and JoAnne Marie O’Neill, 430 Covey Lane, Quail Hill, $501,000.
• Thomas K. Tandy and Rhoda H. Tandy to Christopher K. Vincent and Aileen S. Vincent, 128 Cahille Drive, Raven Pointe, $545,000.
Stonewall District• Atlantic Trustee Services LLC and Alicia R. Charity to Coeur De Lion LLC, 175 Brasstown Loop, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $225,151.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Ashok Murthy, 216 Parkland Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $239,190.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Rajesh Cheruku and Geetha Cheruku, 212 Parkland Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $263,489.
• NVAProperties LLC to Paranzino Enterprises Ltd., Martinsburg Pike, Clear Brook, 3.7 acres, $350,000.
• Jason Emerich and Dominique M. Emerich to Jennifer L. Cannon, 101 Rooftop Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $400,000.
• Chester J. Lewandowski to Placido Sanchez and Amanda Sanchez, 314 Morlyn Drive, Stephenson, Red Bud Run, $415,000.
• Rutherford Farm LLC to Winchester, VA 111 Market LLC, Martinsburg Pike and Market Street, $810,000
Building permits over $50,000Back Creek District• Meagan K. Augugliaro, Stonebrook Farms, 129 Stonebrook Road, addition, $75,000.
• Wright Renovations Inc., 2621 Jones Road, remodeling, $55,000.
• Wakeland Manor LC, 5317 Main St., Stephens City, remodeling, $100,000.
• Apex Building Corp. Inc., Shawneeland, two single-family dwellings, 100 Aztec Trail, $169,000; 507 Rainbow Falls Trail, $160,000.
• Stone House Foundation Inc., 5420 and 5428 Main St., Stephens City, roof replacement, $100,000 each.
• Trex Co. Inc., 3229 Shawnee Drive, retaining wall, $435,000.
• Flint Ridge LLC, Flint Ridge, 350 Plow Run Lane, single-family dwelling, $175,000.
Gainesboro District• Frederick County Fabworks LLC, Marple Road, pole building, $60,000.
• Apple Pie Ridge Elementary School, 349 Apple Pie Ridge Road, addition, $132,000.
• James Wood High School, 161 Apple Pie Ridge Road, remodeling, $145,000.
• Hickory Hills LLC, 3141 Apple Pie Ridge Road, single-family dwelling, $175,000.
• Adam J. Whitacre, Parishville Road, Gore, single-family dwelling, $475,000.
• Brian W. Mason, Dawn Heights, 1321 Adams Road, Cross Junction, single-family dwelling, $160,000.
• Glenn D. Mohr, Lake Holiday, Cross Junction, two single-family dwellings, 102 and 110 Green Leaf Drive, $120,000 each.
• Roger Orman, Lake Holiday, 112 Green Leaf Drive, Cross Junction, single-family dwelling, $303,000.
Opequon District
• Sherando High School, 185 S. Warrior Drive, Stephens City, remodeling, $125,000.
• MREC Shenandoah VA LLC, Shenandoah, eight townhouses, 101, 103, 105, 107, 109, 111, 113 and 115 Bergamot Way, $100,000 each.
• MREC Shenandoah VA LLC, Shenandoah, 110 and 119 Walleye Court, $250,000; 114 and 124 Walleye Court, $275,000 each; 126 Walleye Court, $300,000.
• Cedar Meadows Development LLC, Cedar Meadows, 124 Bluets Drive, White Post, single-family dwelling, $323,725.
• Anthony’s Pizza LLC, Sherando Town Centre, 161 Warrior Drive, Stephens City, restaurant, $400,000.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc., Southern Hills, Stephens City, five single-family dwellings, 111 Savannah Way, $105,000; 124 Nathan Drive, $105,000; 137 and 142 Brandenbury Court, $105,000 each; 144 Brandenbury Court, $108,000.
• Angela Alvarez, 118 Emperor Drive, Shenandoah, modular home, $200,000.
Red Bud District• Andrew P. Stockli, Lynnehaven, 104 Nescliffe Court, swimming pool, $55,000.
Shawnee District• Freedom Manor LLC, 107 Sovereign Court, Freedom Manor, single-family dwelling, $365,476.
• Saffelle Enterprises Inc., 146 Terrys Lane, single-family dwelling, $65,000.
• Clutch Labs, 290 Airport Road, remodeling, $60,000.
• H&H Builders Inc., Quail Hill, 451 Covey Lane, single-family dwelling, $265,000.
Stonewall District• James V. Somers, Dove Estates, 171 Willa Cather Lane, Gore, modular home, $250,000.
• Highway 55 Burger, Shakes & Fries, 220 Faraday Plaza, Stephenson, restaurant, $250,000.
• Jeffrey G. Jenkins, 1631 Redbud Road, swimming pool, $70,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC, Snowden Bridge, Stephenson, six single-family dwellings, 233 and 234 Patriot St., $200,000 each; 105 and 109 Starry Way Drive, $200,000 each; 104 Starry Way Drive, $156,000; 215 Parkland Drive, $200,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC, Snowden Bridge, Stephenson, four townhouses, 201 Starry Way Drive, $150,000; 203 Starry Way Drive, $134,000; 205 Starry Way Drive, $142,000; 207 Starry Way Drive, $155,000.
• David Harry, Opequon Estates, 136 Highview Road, Stephenson, addition, $150,000.
• Red Bowl, 420 Gateway Drive, remodeling, $100,000.
• Flying J Travel Center, 1530 Rest Church Road, Clear Brook, remodeling, $125,000.
• Robert Carroll, Regents Crest, 220 Sage Circle, remodeling, $100,000.
• Travis E. Russell, Dehaveland Estates, 325 Dehaven Drive, Clear Brook, single-family dwelling, $170,000.
