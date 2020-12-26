The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from Dec. 17-22:
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• Evan Pilker and Brookelyn Pilker to Nyle Moses Pitcock, 500 Mauser Drive, Winchester, Wilde Acres, $215,000.
• Terry Lynn Frye, Keith James Frye and Timothy Scott Frye, devisees of the estate of Anna Lee Frye, to Laura A. Evy, 108 Ridgecrest Court, Winchester, Woodbrook Village, $265,000.
• Janice Jordan to Karen Devlacminck Hicks and Ralph Edmond Hicks, 121 Coville St., Middletown, Village at Middletown, $285,000.
• NVR Inc. to Lindsay D. Smith and Brady Smith, 310 Coville St., Middletown, Village at Middletown, $292,765.
• NVR Inc. to Victor Noel Menendez Argueta, 250 Coville St., Middletown, Village at Middletown, $293,065.
• NVR Inc. to Richard M. Deska Jr. and Cathy L. Deska, 291 Coville St., Middletown, Village at Middletown, $305,275.
• Russell H. Mallow Jr. to Aaron B. Farmer, 241 Mall Barn Lane, Winchester, 5.9 acres, $306,000.
• NVR Inc. to Logan Eugene Felty and Chelsea Brooke Felty, 300 Coville St., Middletown, Village at Middletown, $352,225.
• Van Metre Ventures LLC to David C. Lison and Kelsey L. Lison, 542 McDonald Road, Winchester, The View, $393,690.
• Mary Jones Berry, trustee of the Dallas O. Berry Trust, and John E. Gibson to Monte Vista Data LLC, 8183 Valley Pike, Middletown, 12.6 acres, $550,000.
• William Brent Ebeling and Dana M. Ebeling to Gerald Stone and Thelma Louise Stone, 338 Heartwood Drive, Winchester, 6.5 acres, $565,000.
Gainesboro District
• Sheryl S. Ridenoure and others to Foltz Investments Group Ltd., Northwestern Pike, Winchester, $220,000.
Opequon District
• Barbara Decker to Cathy Yvonne Wilson, 127 Trout Lily Drive, Lake Frederick, Lakeside Towns, $285,000.
• NVR Inc. to Ramy Alazy Almansoob, 114 Bayhill Terrace, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $325,665.
• Christopher Boggs and Emiley Boggs to Kayla Walton, trustee of the MAL Trust, 107 Westchester Drive, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $375,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Zachary R. Malinowski and Sarah K. Torrez, 208 Upperville Drive, Stephens City, Old Dominion Greens, $386,597.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Anthony Escano and Allison Escano, 125 Nathan Drive, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $387,844.
• Peggy J. Williams to William Frasnelli and Mary Frasnelli, 114 Harvester Drive, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $395,000.
• Ross Lehman and Megan Lehman to Benjamin N. Savory and Jillian Savory, 418 Albin Drive, Stephens City, Albin Village, $425,000.
• Shea Homes LP to David Kuhar and Maureen Kuhar, 100 Foam Flower Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $492,990.
• Shea Homes LP to Mark Allan Rosenbaum and Marjorie Kay Morrison, 121 Pintail Way, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $531,461.
• NVR Inc. to Matthew Edward Lucas and Cody Alexandra Lucas, 135 Decatur Circle, Stephens City, Mountain Valley Estates, $562,365.
• Shea Homes LP to Robert W. Collins and Susan E. Collins, 102 Teal Court, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $595,990.
• Shea Homes LP to Diane Louise Varni and Jamie Garrett Goldsworthy Varni, 106 Walleye Court, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $676,990.
Red Bud District
• Campfield LLC and Frederick Development Co. Inc. to Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc., Abrams Point Boulevard, Winchester, 41.7 acres, $4,250,000.
Shawnee District
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Maury F. Rogow, 107 Alderman Way, Winchester, Freedom Manor, $269,425.
• Sean M. Mahoney and Sandra J. Mahoney to Annette P. Yabut-Raveloson and Joel Andriambolatiana Raveloson, 159 McClure Way, Winchester, Red Fox Run, $425,000.
• Craig A. Curren to Marco A. Monroy Mendoza and Ana R. Monroy, 129 Darby Drive, Winchester, Ravenwing, $460,000.
• Timothy E. Markley and Bridget S. Markley to Jeffrey N. Townes and Sarah W. Townes, 110 Donegal Court, Winchester, Ravenwing, $548,000.
• Glaize Developments Inc. to The Harvey R. Dexter and Yvette L. Dexter Irrevocable Trust, 231 Taggart Drive, Winchester, Raven Pointe, $566,872.
Stonewall District
• Alternative Energies LLC to James William Loveless III and MacKenzie Taylor Yates, 217 Poorhouse Road, Winchester, $213,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Sandra VanMeter Adams, 102 Jewel Box Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $321,595.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Caitlyn E. Roy, 105 Centifour Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $359,192.
• Adam W. Painter and Stacy T. Painter to Kevin T. Dorough and Hannah Dorough, 353 Orchard Dale Drive, Clear Brook, Orchard Dale, $399,000.
• Richard R. Neary and Randie L. Neary to Stephen L. Peyton and Angie L. Peyton, 210 Joline Drive, Cross Junction, Ridgeway Estates, $489,900.
• Ronald B. Fristoe and Brenda E. Fristoe to Craig Curren and Dawn C. Robbins, 1871 Brucetown Road, Clear Brook, $646,750.
