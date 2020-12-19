The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from Dec. 10-16:
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• Samuel C. Cheshire and Megan J. Cheshire to Katherine Loy and Damien Hale, 129 Comanche Trail, Shawneeland, $222,000.
• NVR Inc. to Gerardo Jose Trinidad and Ana Briselda Trinidad, 261 Coville St., Middletown, Village at Middletown, $284,380.
• NVR Inc. to Tamela Sue Catlett, 231 Coville St., Middletown, Village at Middletown, $292,365.
• NVR Inc. to Debora Chantell Grande Zelaya, 320 Coville St., Middletown, Village at Middletown, $292,380.
• Harry T. Hamilton Jr. to Lynda McClure Meline, 121 Cherokee Trail, Shawneeland, $339,000.
• Van Metre Ventures LLC to Beth Ann Axelson and Brad Dustin Shumaker, 584 McDonald Road, The View, $385,585.
• Charles E. Heath and Linda G. Heath to DM Investment Group LLC, 120 Agape Way, Stephens City, $610,000.
Gainesboro District
• Sadena M. Shade to Nathaniel Graham, 235 Balmoral Lane, 5.3 acres, $210,000.
• Andrew L. Konyar to Joey Lane Rhodes II and Brittany Alexandra Rhodes, 337 Overlook Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $220,000.
• Capella Holdings LLC to Jose E. Castillo Mejia and Maria Delia Esther Lopez Munoz, 335 Whipporwill Lane, Cross Junction, Timber Ridge, $243,500.
• Susan C. Eaves and Guy E. Eaves to Toni L. Crane, 2058 Morgan Frederick Grade, Cross Junction, 22.5 acres, $380,000.
• Aaron M. Sevier and Lauren A. Sevier to Matthew Williams and Elizabeth Williams, 521 Hidden Valley Lane, $459,000.
Opequon District
• Tara Jean Zidek Thompson and Sean Michael Thompson to Niket B. Patel, 121 Deer Hill Court, Stephens City, Deer Run of Sherando, $242,681.
• Jason Michael Piasecki and Jennifer Leigh Piasecki to Javier Rodriguez Flores and Mitzi M. Cortes, 117 Callaway Court, Stephens City, $310,000.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Michael A. Nordberg and Teresa J. Nordberg, 138 Brandenbury Court, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $357,923.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Zachary M. Guepe and Corinne E. Guepe, 121 Brandenbury Court, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $467,180.
• Shea Homes LP to Daniel Jay Sheridan and Joyce Ann Sheridan, 101 Teal Court, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $469,190.
• John F. Burns and Suzanne Burns to Ginton LLC, 316-318 Parkway St., Winchester, Shawnee Heights; 245 E. Fairfax Lane, Winchester; 525 Fox Drive, Winchester; 518 Yorktowne Place, Winchester, Yorktown Townhouses; and 5306 Mulberry Court, Stephens City, $680,000.
• MREC Shenandoah VA LLC to Shea Homes LP, Lots 13-16, 23-24, 63-67, 79-82, 85-88, 91 and 94, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $1,933,376.
Red Bud District
• Carlos Eduardo Barrera Aquino and Milbia A. Giron De Barrera to Carolyn S. Kremer, 705 Mahone Drive, The Townes at East Side Village, $210,000.
• Daniel Bryan Hetland, sole acting trustee of the Mildred Ynez Hetland Trust, to Marc Shea II and Beverly J. Shea, 104 Country Club Circle, $236,000.
• Ignacio C. Chavez to Henry Jeovanny Argueta Sura and Ana Vidal Meza Molina, 109 Massie Drive, Senseny Heights, $255,000.
• Bonnie B. Kazepis to Bruno Gerardo Espinoza Izquierdo and Catherine Aguirre Escudero, 251 Cobble Stone Drive, Fieldstone, $332,000.
• Peter N. Helvey to Alvin Dale Cissel and Margaret Gibbs Cissel, 218 Cavalry Drive, Pioneer Heights, $360,000.
• Nikki J. Teike and Mathew W. Teike to Stephane P. Carrier and Heidi L. Carrier, 102 Dover Drive, Sovereign Village, $409,000.
• Jeremy S. Hayes and Rebecca S. Hayes to Camille Paige, 107 Renee Lane, Lynnehaven, $414,900.
• Steven J. Summers and Sallie B. Summers to Stevan James Smith Jr. and Denyce Faye Smith, 113 Bentpath Court, Twin Lakes Overlook, $451,000.
Shawnee District
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Gerdine A. Van Hardeveld, 103 Alderman Way, Freedom Manor, $263,659.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Martine M. Mbongue, 111 Alderman Way, Freedom Manor, $268,863.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Dimaldy Cruz Carlo, 115 Alderman Way, Freedom Manor, $278,217.
• Noah Taylor and Heather Taylor to Kristen Jill V. Welton, 119 Meadowbrooke Place, Greenwood Heights, $299,000.
• Amber M. Keeler and Michael L. Keeler to Ignacio C. Chavez and Celina Chavez, 103 Corral Drive, Stephens City, Canter Estates, $369,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Mario Bonilla and Ana Bonilla, 343 David Drive, Freedom Manor, $438,628.
• Steven Michael Phillips to Gary L. McDonald Jr. and Faith Anne McDonald, 107 Cahille Drive, Raven Pointe, $470,000.
• Adam Huddleston and Shawn Huddleston to Gary Lynn Halbert and Luanne Slover Halbert, 259 Sotheby Court, 8.6 acres, $1,900,000.
Stonewall District
• Gary A. Russell to Juan Carlos Urbina Ortiz, 102 Spaulding Drive, Dominion Knolls, $210,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Salvatore Calabrese and Katelyn Calabrese, 213 Crofton Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $244,790.
• Amanda Lindquist to Lisa H. Boyd, 342 Sage Circle, Regents Crest, $245,000.
• George Larry Omps, trustee of the Alfred E. and Velda C. DeHaven Trust, to Melecio Chavez Arellano, 139 Old Dominion Drive, Dominion Knolls, $247,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Donald Jeffrey Tipton Jr. and Jennifer Tipton, 217 Crofton Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $267,840.
• Ronald G. Snapp and Linda A. Snapp to Amber D. Payne and Brian A. Ingles, 747 Redbud Road, $315,000.
• Danny Lee Redman and Nicoletta Trombetta-Redman to Chance Owen Edwards and Summer Nicole Edwards, 122 Fiesta Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $365,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Lisa Carol Robertson, 113 Centifour Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $366,284.
• Matthew Bui to Saroj Kc, Rusha Kc and Mrigendra Kc, 320 Morlyn Drive, Stephenson, Red Bud Run, $399,900.
