The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from Dec. 24-30:
Marriage licenses
• Brandon Anthony Lee Carroll, 25, of Winchester, and Lauren Nicole Ambrogi, 26, of Winchester.
• Alazar Gebresislasie Woldegorgis, 38, of Winchester, and Meseret Lakew Korse, 34, of Winchester.
• Peter Hoff Weber, 31, of Lake Frederick, and Lauren McCauley Macher, 29, of Lake Frederick.
• Eric Matthew Dalton, 38, of Winchester, and Alicia Marie Walters, 33, of Winchester.
• Derek Guertler II, 36, of Leesburg, and Amanda Beth Greer, 30, of Leesburg.
• Logan Michael Plasters, 21, of Winchester, and Jordan Alayne Fauver, 23, of Winchester.
• James Kenneth Glover, 73, of Winchester, and Gina Lynn Hemmen, 64, of Winchester.
• Jeremy Lee Bates, 37, of Boyce, and Lauren Darline Post, 37, of Boyce.
• Gerald Russell Van Hook Jr., 34, of Winchester, and Brenlyn Rae Belanger, 32, of Winchester.
• Hunter Lorne Green, 22, of Star Tannery, and Kaitlin Frances Price, 22, of Stephens City.
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• Charles W. Pound, administrator of the estate of Charles Edward Pound, to Robert A. Stanley and Arianna N. Priesing, 203 Elk Trail, Wilde Acres, $219,900.
• Phillip L. McCall to David James Webb, 83 Great Mountain Lane, $230,000.
• Jennifer R. Larrick to Michael Miller, 707 Rainbow Falls Trail, Shawneeland, $239,900.
• Beverley H. Rosato and Deborah P. Driver, trustees of the Driver Trust, and Louise P. Driver to James E. Rose, 1035 Round Hill Road, $259,900.
• James H. Johnston to Devin R. Jones and Sara M. Dawson-Jones, 2050 S. Pifer Road, Star Tannery, 5.6 acres, $295,000.
• NVR Inc. to Ian Matthew Staton and Cinthya Sarai Carpio, 241 Coville St., Middletown, Village at Middletown, $303,315.
• NVR Inc. to Khushdil John Alfonse, 330 Coville St., Middletown, Village at Middletown, $330,740.
• C.S. Jennings Construction Inc. to Gary W. Dove and Karen D. Dove, 142 Doonbeg Court, Doonbeg, $364,900.
• Christopher J. Shields, successor trustee of the Joseph A. Shields and Patricia E. Shields Trust, to Mark D. Moseley Sr., 199 Meeting House Drive, Fawcett Gap Farm, $390,000.
• Martyn J. Stowell to Timothy Joseph Dezura and Mia Leggett Dezura, 187 Rose Hill Circle, Brookneill, $400,000.
• George K. Van Osten and Barbara Van Osten to Cameron Franklin Brach and Amanda Lynn Lentz, 103 Coopers Lane, Stonebrook Farms, $855,000.
Gainesboro District
• Beth A. Stillwell, trustee of the George Sekel Jr. Trust, to Jeremy Aaron Arnold and Jana Arnold, Green Spring Road, 129.7 acres, $315,000.
• Timothy A. Hodges and Helen H. Hodges to Schuyler Hodges, 844 Round Hill Road, 7.8 acres, $405,000.
• Braddock Hills LLC to Evelyn Markert and Roger Markert, 176 Marion Drive, Farms at Frog Hollow, $411,000.
Opequon District
• Amy N. Bashaw to Timothy Bennett Vaught and Brittany L. Vaught, 102 Ian Court, Stephens City, Village at Sherando, $285,000.
• John J. Kronenberger to Gregory A. McCain and Wanda C.J. McCain, 305 Lynn Drive, Stephens City, Autumn Glen, $315,000.
• NVR Inc. to Orlando A. Gaspard Sr. and Jane M. Gaspard, 112 Bayhill Terrace, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $321,215.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Justin Salyers and Alexa Avestruz, 130 Brandenbury Court, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $343,147.
• John Mitchell Klimek and Carolee Alice Klimek to George F. Kistner Jr. and Suzanne Kistner, 113 Sarvis Court, Stephens City, Autumn Glen, $360,000.
• NVR Inc. to Moises Serrano and Yesenia Serrano, 137 Decatur Circle, Stephens City, Mountain Valley Estates, $413,795.
• John J. Lilly and Margarett A. Lilly to Robert J. Pullen and Sheri A. Pullen, 105 Sonoma Court, Stephens City, Albin Estates, $430,000.
• Garry Harris and Pamela Harris to Ryan Charles Waller and Tiffanie Kay Waller, 135 Cabbage White Drive, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $463,000.
• Shea Homes LP to Richard Ortwein and Roberta Ortwein, 119 Pintail Way, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $545,990.
• Shea Homes LP to William Walker Broach and Rochelle Deborah Golda Broach, 120 Foam Flower Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $565,990.
• Shea Homes LP to Edward F. Voelker Jr. and Dorothy E. Voelker, 120 Walleye Court, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $666,990.
Shawnee District
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Willington Antonio Rios Uribe, 105 Alderman Way, Freedom Manor, $231,520.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Harpal S. Maan and Meeta J. Maan, 102 Alderman Way, Freedom Manor, $247,822.
• Travis S. Curbow to Bartolo Otero, 112 Pembridge Drive, Pembridge Heights, $248,500.
• Michelle A. Portch to Christian A. Carhuas, Liz L. Guardia Tineo and Liz Escobar, 116 Carnoustie Lane, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $255,000.
• Michelle Julia Fransen, executor of the estate of Janet G. Collins, and others to Thomas J. Shields and Christopher J. Shields, 1140 Wild Rose Circle, Green Acres, $255,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Kelly-Lynn Bigler, 112 Alderman Way, Freedom Manor, $265,823.
• Aleasha Jeffries to Charles Miller and Leigh Ann Miller, 305 Yale Drive, College Park, $269,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Christopher D. Fouts and Lauren P. Fouts, 104 Alderman Way, Freedom Manor, $277,821.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Joseph Young McCaffrey, 110 Alderman Way, Freedom Manor, $293,147.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Michael Lee Arney, 114 Alderman Way, Freedom Manor, $295,844.
• William J. Daigle and Kyna M. Daigle to Pablo Henriquez Urbina, 123 Meadowbrooke Place, Greenwood Heights, $300,000.
• Robert D. Schroeder to David W. Pyne and Evelyn Pyne, 217 Lakeside Drive, Stephens City, Lakeside Estates, $305,000.
• Wright Renovations Inc. to Jason V. Flexer and Randi Lea Flexer, 151 Garber Lane, $338,000.
• Tammy L. Millirons to Sara Ring and Anthony Wayne Ring, 105 Brabant Drive, Stephens City, Canter Estates, $349,900.
• Robert J. Kelleman to Brereton Properties LLC, 308 Clydesdale Drive, Stephens City, Canter Estates, $365,000.
Stonewall District
• House Buyers of America Inc. to Heather Ann Price, 409 Fortress Drive, Star Fort, $350,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to John Stillman Giggey and Susan Gail Giggey, 100 Jewel Box Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $367,719.
• NVR Inc. to Robert Frye Jr. and Karen Frye, 277 Norland Knoll Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $432,055.
• NVR Inc. to Idean Amirjazil and Sarah Arshad, 273 Norland Knoll Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $446,500.
• IHMW Snowden Bridge LLC to Michael Edwin Harper, 101 Jewel Box Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $530,434.
