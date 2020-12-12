The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from Dec. 3-9:
Marriage licenses
• Justin Michael Clark, 32, of Winchester, and Ruth Joy Puray, 30, of Winchester.
• Joseph William Woloszyn II, 41, of Linden, and Laura Katherine Smith, 47, of Manassas.
• David Norton Sandy Jr., 23, of Stephens City, and Kayla Nicole McCormick, 22, of Stephens City.
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• C.S. Jennings Construction Inc. to William M. Peacher and Tes L. Peacher, 500 Remington Drive, Wilde Acres, $219,900.
• Ethan Jonah Gros to Adam Poole and Chelsea Poole, 151 Falcon Trail, $252,000
• Mark A. Dick to Joanie Nicely, 7864 Main St., Middletown, $254,900.
• The Village at Middletown LC to NVR Inc., Lots 56, 61, 64 and 65, Middletown, Village at Middletown, $277,151.
• NVR Inc. to Judy Ann Shockey and Julie Cain, 311 Coville St., Middletown, Village at Middletown, $286,465.
• NVR Inc. to Hajar Lakranbi and Nabil Benghannou, 331 Coville St., Middletown, Village at Middletown, $315,270.
• NVR Inc. to Deon Carlyle Willis and Melissa Dawn Ritter, 321 Coville St., Middletown, Village at Middletown, $322,665.
• BB&T, administrator of the estate of Meredith Griffiths, to Gregg W. Pope and Sherry Y. Pope, 180 Woodfield Lane, Woodfield, $325,500.
• Mark C. Simonpietri and Meredith Simonpietri to Dusty Hillyard, 4494 Cedar Creek Grade, $370,000.
• Cornerstone of Virginia LLC to Joshua Lewis, 131 Windrow Court, Flint Ridge, $472,680.
• Mountain Vista LLC to Travis W. Woolever and Tara L. Woolever, 121 Chanterelle Court, Stephens City, Hites View Estates, $490,000.
• Patrick F. Walsh and Karen A. Walsh to Raymon Michael Cacho, 280 Shagbark Ridge Lane, 27 acres, $559,000.
• Donald Vincent Schuler and Linda Diane Schuler to George D. Harbort and Ma Jerlin Cabangal-Harbort, 270 Two Bench Road, Star Tannery, Trails End, $685,400.
• Prosperity 81 LLC to Morinch Investments LLC, 210 Prosperity Drive, Kernstown Business Park, $2,000,000.
Gainesboro District
• James Alton Hoover Jr. to Laura R. Bridges, 381 Indian Hollow Road, $275,000.
• P&D Plumly Properties LLC to Park W. Plumly, 55 acres on Clayton Drive; 3.62 acres at 341 Robin Hood Circle; 10.4 acres on Skyview Lane, $285,300.
• Michael R. Tucholski and Mirela G. Gasitu to Marcy Nicole Myerholtz, 105 Hilltop Court, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $335,000.
• Angela R. Duncan and Stephen W. Duncan to Timothy P. Cretella and Robert Yates, 128 White Hall Road, $340,000.
• John W. Tylka and Christina M. Tylka to Ronald F. Sabacek and Steven Lynn Haught, 116 Sunset Circle, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $345,000.
• William C. Leskovec to Brian W. Eshenbrenner and Marisa Carrera, 250 Hightail Lane, Estates at Clayton’s Rest, $530,000.
Opequon District
• NVR Inc. to Lori Ann Merryweather, 127 Bayhill Terrace, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $272,285.
• Arveda S. Bowden to Casey Watkins and Christazia K. Watkins, 126 Smoke House Court, Stephens City, Stephens Landing, $293,000.
• NVR Inc. to Jennifer M. Bagby, 129 Bayhill Terrace, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $311,305.
• Stephen Strecky Jr. and Christine L. Strecky to Lauren Delsie Ritter and Melissa June Fangio, 105 Driftwood Drive, Stephens City, Woodside Estates, $335,000.
• Ann Lawler Noel to Dominick J. Brognano and Alecia A. Brognano, 103 Osprey Drive, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $375,000.
• Shea Homes LP to Patti Marie Brophy and Michael Charles Brophy, 104 Foam Flower Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $403,990.
• Robert Bettis and Virginia Autumn Bettis to Yannan Shi and Xiaokai Wu, 115 Wakefield Court, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $410,000.
• Gerald A. Darnell and Dayle J. Darnell to Daniel J. Heim and Ruth A. Tietz, 201 Osprey Drive, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $443,500.
• NVR Inc. to Brian Woodruff and Janice E. Woodruff, 133 Decatur Circle, Stephens City, Mountain Valley Estates, $458,650.
• NVR Inc. to Tyler Teresa Swanson and Lucas James Swanson, 131 Decatur Circle, Stephens City, Mountain Valley Estates, $485,000.
Red Bud District
• Kimberly F. Triplett to Kim R. Wilhelm and Laura Z. Wilhelm, 119 Scirocco Lane, Windstone, $226,100.
• Charles D. Markert and Anne L. Markert to Mohammad A. Haririnia, 110 Seabreeze Lane, Windstone, $227,500.
• Michael L. Hollestelle and Terri D. Hollestelle to Sarai Alvarez, 129 Lloyds Road, Carlisle Heights, $238,000.
• Julie M. Herrman to Benjamin Guevara, 2332 Senseny Road, Burning Knolls, $245,000.
• Hannah Gunter and Andrew M. Gunter to Josue Ariel Fuentes Figueroa, 112 Biscane Court, Fieldstone, $311,000.
• Logan Waddle Thompson to Lucy Khoury Telladira, 116 Battlefield Drive, Pioneer Heights, $340,000.
• Dawn C. Robbins to Noah Taylor and Heather Taylor, 121 Monet Terrace, Sovereign Village, $429,000.
Shawnee District
• Tracy Lynn Wallace to Sean Robert Jones and Kelsey Grace Jones, 119 Green Park Court, Country Park, $219,000.
• Glen Keith and Dana Harman-Keith to Allison Marie Stier, 206 Warbler Drive, Stephens City, Greenbriar Village, $246,000.
• Tara M. Crosen to Idolinda Aguirre and Ever Wilman Aguirre Raimundo, 189 Front Drive, $250,900.
• Morgan Dean LLC to Mary Duvall, 405 Oriole Drive, Stephens City, Greenbriar, $255,000.
• Eufelia R. Hall to Mario A. Campos and Courtney M. Campos, 132 Fairlawn Court, Stephens City, Lakewood Manor, $285,500.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Meredith Atkins Conroy and Matthew J. Conroy, 113 Alderman Way, Freedom Manor, $288,054.
• Wright Renovations Inc. to Corey Sherrill and Tina Claflin, 1257 Front Royal Pike, Memorial Heights, $319,900.
• Scott P. Crowley and Gretchen S. Crowley to Taylor C. Gore and Cameron T. Gore, 125 Maverick Court, Stephens City, Canter Estates, $379,900.
• Jeanne A. Welch to Carl Bohman and Emily Bohman, 1773 Macedonia Church Road, White Post, $385,000.
• Ravinder K. Bedi and Vinitha Ranasinghe to Rodney Holmes Largent and Tiffany N. Largent, 10 Ayrshire Court, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $399,990.
• Freedom Manor LLC to Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC, Lots 6, 19, 26, 30 and 40, Freedom Manor, $435,000.
Stonewall District
• Bradley D. Aikens and Lorrie J. Aikens to Jeremy B. Aikens and Mary V. Aikens, 151 Cedar Hill Lane, Clear Brook, $265,000.
• Farwa Rizvi to Dimitrios Stratakos, 103 Temple Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $303,500.
• NVR Inc. to Terry L. Kristan and Kira L. Cadang-Kirstan, 165 Norland Knoll Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $385,780.
• Roger A. Cook and Rachel L. Cook to Robert Bettis and Virginia Autumn Bettis, 106 Caliber Court, Star Fort, $388,000.
Building permits over $50,000
Back Creek District
• Michael Strawderman, 1774 Wardensville Grace, single-family dwelling, $353,500.
• William Perry, Roscommon, 161 Shannon Court, Kernstown, swimming pool, $89,937.
• Trex Company Inc., 3229 Shawnee Drive, Kernstown, foundation, $500,000; new mezzanine, $200,000.
• Richard Devries, 313 Klines Mill Road, Middletown, addition, $105,000.
• Kimberly Lorigan, 631 Miller Road, Kernstown, single-family dwelling, $850,000.
• Mohr Homes LLC, Royal Oaks, 292 Whistlewood Lane, Kernstown, single-family dwelling, $500,000.
• Michael McIntire, Shawneeland, 136 Dakota Trail, single-family dwelling, $100,000.
• C.S. Jennings Construction Inc., Doonbeg, 140 Doonbeg Court, Kernstown, single-family dwelling, $175,000.
• Tracy Miles, Roscommon, 220 Lacosta Court, Kernstown, swimming pool, $130,000.
• Mountain Vista LLC, Hites View, 181 Chanterelle Court, Stephens City, single-family dwelling, $200,000.
• John Utz, Middle Road Estates, 6820 Middle Road, Kernstown, single-family dwelling, $439,000.
• Stephen Carroll, 167 Conifer Lane, Kernstown, single-family dwelling, $245,000.
Gainesboro District
• Westview Custom Homes LLC, Oaks at Braddocks Crossing, two single-family dwellings, 291 Eyles Lane, $143,160; 320 Eyles Lane, $161,940.
• Douglas Hanson, Indian Lake, 210 Hanging Tree Road, Gore, swimming pool, $114,450.
Opequon District
• Old Dominion Greens, LLC, Old Dominion Green, 215 Upperville Drive, Stephens City, single-family dwelling, $376,266.
• Doris Cochran, Larrick Estates, 470 N. Buckton Road, Middletown, deck, $63,880.
• MREC Shenandoah VA LLC, Shenandoah, Winchester, six single-family dwellings, 112 Milkweed Drive, $470,000; 114, 118 and 120 Milkweed Drive, $450,000 each; 126 Foam Flower Drive, $450,000; 110 Pintail Way, $495,000.
• MREC Shenandoah VA LLC, Shenandoah, six townhouses, 101, 103, 105, 107, 109 and 111 Bayhill Terrace, $100,000 each.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc., Southern Hills, 551 Town Run Lane, Stephens City, single-family dwelling, $100,000.
• Gary Mullins, Kendall Mills, 976 Huttle Road, Stephens City, single-family dwelling, $480,315.
Red Bud District
• Harvest Communities Inc., Abrams Chase, 113 Amberfield Court, single-family dwelling, $210,000.
• Dennis Irish, Steeple Chase, 207 Farmington Blvd., swimming pool, $58,000.
• Campfield LLC, Abrams Pointe, Winchester, two single-family dwellings, 100 Ambrams Point Blvd., $105,000; 101 Abrams Pointe Blvd., $100,000.
Shawnee District
• Glaize Developments Inc., Raven Point, 236 Taggart Drive, Lot 65, single-family dwelling, $352,000.
• Robert Dalton, Raven Wing, 158 Darby Drive, swimming pool, $51,315.
• Y Investment LLC, 111 Muskoka Court, warehouse, $600,000.
• Shenandoah University, 1188 Ralph Shockey Drive, slab, $100,000.
Stonewall District
• Timothy Miller, Carrollton, 383 MacBeth Lane, Clear Brook, addition, $52,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC, Snowden Bridge, Stephenson, nine single-family dwellings, 281, 282, 284, 286, 287, 290, 291, 293 and 294 Norland Knoll Drive, $200,000 each; nine townhouses, 409 Parkland Drive, $175,000; 411 Parkland Drive, $168,000; 413 Parkland Drive, $174,000; 415 Parkland Drive, $154,000; 417 Parkland Drive, $176,000; 313 Starry Way Drive, $192,000; 315 Starry Way Drive, $177,000; 317 Starry Way Drive, $133,000; 319 Starry Way Drive, $181,000.
• Louise Labarca, Dehaveland Estates, 168 Manuel Drive, Clear Brook, swimming pool, $70,000.
• Brian Tavenner, 1020 Hiatt Road, Stephenson, swimming pool, $56,000.
• Zivic Family LLC, 260 Lenoir Drive, replace roof, $177,867.
• Cole ID Clear Brook VA LLC, 4027 Martinsburg Pike, Clear Brook, conveyor, $2,032,665.
• Jeremy and Jennifer Lynch, 1105 Redbud Road, Stephenson, addition, $100,000.
• Timothy Wygant, Rose Hill Meadows, 1961 Welltown Road, Clear Brook, addition, $60,000.
