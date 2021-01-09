The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from Dec. 30-Jan. 6:
Marriage licenses
• Christopher Bryan Bursey, 46, of Gore, and Erin Lenore Prunty, 47, of Gore.
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• Robert W. Ulrich and Courtney Paige Ulrich to Michael Durand Lisy and Anita Lynn Lisy, 601 Hickory Trail, Shawneeland, $275,000.
• Carl E. Ingram and Martha H. Ingram to Alanna Z. Holstein, 7896 Main St., Middletown, $359,900.
Gainesboro District
• Wray D. Kimmel and Darlene T. Kimmel to Veronica Grigera, Smokeyshire Lane, Cross Junction, Smokeyshire, $275,000.
• Margaret A. Bennett to Ted Leroy Sutton, 1191 Round Hill Road, $223,000.
• Shaniece L. Carter to Itai Tungamirai Makomva, 129 Dogwood Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $239,000.
• Donald Moreland and Suzanne Moreland to Quentin Diggs, 151 Cline Drive, Gore, Finger Lakes Estates, $250,000.
• Sean S. Boynton to John D. Carter II, 1704 Lakeview Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $259,900.
• Perry C. Moore to Linda M. Braden, Christian R. Smith and Amelia Smith, 500 Rolling Ridge Lane, Ritter Mountain, $285,000.
• Nancy S. Heisey to Paul Ryan Clowes, 669 Dicks Hollow Road, 7 acres, $400,000.
• Hickory Hills LLC to Donald W. Minnick, 245 Levis Ridge Lane, 10 acres, $410,000
Opequon District
• Shirley A. Ferrell to Aylisa M. George and Michael Aaron George, 203 Bedford Place, Stephens City, Fredericktowne, $207,000.
• Elizabeth Ritter King to Norman Anderson and Jannett M. Anderson, 1011 Tasker Road, Stephens City, Lakeside Estates, $215,000.
• Donald Lee Drummond Jr. and Charlotte A. Drummond to Dalton Jacob Drummond, 268 Minebank Road, Middletown, $215,000.
• Mary Hester Anton to Zachary L. Anton, 185 Boyers Mill Lane, Middletown, 5.2 acres, $228,500.
• Steven Lee Organ and Kimberly J. Organ to Marcos Gonzalez Valdez and Karina De La O. Chavez, 204 Ivory Drive, Stephens City, Village at Sherando, $272,000.
• Jaffer Poonawala and Fatima Poonawala to Freddy A. Parada and Christina Gonzalez-Perez, 128 Montgomery Circle, Fredericktowne Estates, $307,000.
• NVR Inc. to Brian Anthony Raskin, 108 Bayhill Terrace, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $311,720.
• NVR Inc. to Matt A. Rhodes, 110 Bayhill Terrace, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $334,655.
• Chris P. Colleran and Rita Leslie Colleran to Ashley Vanessa Taylor, William F. Carter Jr. and Lavonda Taylor, 239 Brandylion Drive, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $340,000.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Shawn Wilt and Kimberly Wilt, 119 Brandenbury Court, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $390,928.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Bethany K. Fincham, 214 Bridgewater Drive, Stephens City, Old Dominion Greens, $436,644.
• NVR Inc. to Sergio Walter and Courtney Walter, 5584 Valley Pike, Stephens City, Mountain Valley Estates, $446,310.
• Shea Homes LP to Robin Alicia Klonarides and James Andrew Klonarides, 116 Foam Flower Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $459,735.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Stephen Showalter and Marianne Showalter, 135 Brandenbury Court, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $481,833.
• Shea Homes LP to Guy Lawrence Schofield, 103 Brant Court, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $670,821.
Red Bud District
• Donna M. Armel and Kathy D. McIntosh, executors of the estate of Kathleen M. Boone, to Donald R. Moreland, 105 Potomac Place, Frederick Heights, $250,000.
• William J. Casagranda III to Christopher Smith and Elizabeth Smith, 121 Cheshire Court, Fieldstone, $296,450.
• Jacob Kennedy and Kayla Kennedy to April Taylor and Benjamin Taylor, 103 Biscane Court, Fieldstone, $308,100.
• Ashbrook Homes II LLC to Kriss Bell, 120 Amberfield Court, Ambrams Chase, $379,900.
• Sherif Sherif to Brandon Cook, 117 Van Gogh Terrace, Sovereign Village, $382,000.
• Terrence Richardson to Jose Mauricio Zelaya Minero and others, 101 Van Gogh Terrace, Sovereign Village, $430,000.
Shawnee District
• Harry B. Crim Jr. and Sharon Crim Linkous, heirs of the estate of Harry Benjamin Crim, to Wright Renovations Inc., 128 Maloy Drive, Greenwood Heights, $216,000.
• Michael L. Hale to Adriana Y. Salas Aliaga and Vanessa Y. Hidalgo, 312 Kintyre Lane, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $245,000.
• Rafael Caceres and Ricardo A. Lima to Guadalupe Michel Hernandez and Roberto Anibal Caceres, 304 London Downs Circle, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $247,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Gina M. Tufano, 108 Alderman Way, Freedom Manor, $260,448.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to David C. Inman, 106 Alderman Way, Freedom Manor, $264,235.
• Lori Kaye Fountain Bales and Ronald Chadwick Bales to Brittany Taylor Waldrep and David Mark Winstanley, 112 Worthington Court, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $360,000.
Stonewall District
• Antoinette Tiara Lewis to Ponnammal Arumugam, 217 Patchwork Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $288,000.
• Vertical Outdoor LLC to DLE Investments LLC, 531 McGhee Road, Stonewall Industrial Park, $1,695,000.
