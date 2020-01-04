The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from Dec. 20-30:
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• Cedar Creek Prop LC to John Mark Villarreal and Carla Ann Villarreal, 2999 Back Mountain Road, 5 acres, $234,500.
• Jennifer R. Larrick to John Goff Morgan Jr. and Tammy Lynn Morgan, 105 Flathead Trail, Shawneeland, $235,000.
• Westview Custom Homes LLC to Ian Thomas McMillan and Charlotte Andrus, 1279 Tecumsch Trail, $239,083.
• Clint P. Belmar and Sonenalha S. Belmar to Andrew Elwood and Jeongyoung Elwood, 113 Stonebrook Road, Stonebrook Farms, $275,000.
• Karen P. Dean to Jesse R. Carroll, 1485 Gough Road, $285,200.
• House Tuning LLC to Charles Beauchamp and Mary Beauchamp, 1900 Chapel Road, Middletown, $335,000.
• R. Don Prange and Tena Willemsma to Jeffrey A. Mongold Jr. and Shelby N. Mongold, 5141 Middle Road, 16.8 acres, $350,000.
• Wright Renovations Inc. to Victor Bezmen and Janet Bezmen, 163 Stuart Drive, Jackson Woods Estates, $379,900.
• Gingerwolf Holdings LLC to Fortified Elements LLC, 7853 Main St., Middletown, $382,500.
• Stowe Woodward LLC to Green Industrial Realty II LC, 8207 Valley Pike, Middletown, 12 acres, $850,000.
Gainesboro District
• Philip C. Haines, trustee of the Gary Andre Triggs Trust, to Philip C. Haines and Diana N. Haines, 675 Poorhouse Road, $220,000.
• Williamag LLC to Brett W. Wagner and Kelly R. Wagner, 202 Woodridge Lane, Braddock Hill Estate, $244,700.
• Glen D. Mohr Inc. to Sean C. Griffin, 511 Dogwood Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $249,900.
Opequon District
• Wade Wendall Stauffer to Virginia Perez, 145 Stephens Court, Stephens City, $227,000.
• Christine Jankowski and Stephen Molins to Palm Bisceglie and Marla R. Bisceglie, 111 First Manassas Place, Stephens City, Camp at Mosby Station, $314,900.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Howard R. Thomas III and Eileen Thomas, 107 Savannah Way, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $333,261.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Clyde Steven Peters and Sharon Peters, 119 Nathan Drive, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $340,527.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Owen T. Campbell Sr. and Jean M. Campbell, 115 Bluets Drive, White Post, Cedar Meadows, $353,132.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Joseph D. Shanholtz and Mary Ellen Shanholtz, 122 Bluets Drive, White Post, Cedar Meadows, $354,030.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Charles W. Corwin and Nancy H. Corwin, 126 Bluets Drive, White Post, Cedar Meadows, $355,128.
• Amanda Sanchez to Steven Omer Beaudoin, 139 Cedar Mountain Drive, Stephens City, The Guards, $360,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Keith D. Gonyo and Karen B. Gonyo, 211 Bridgewater Drive, Stephens City, Old Dominion Greens, $367,144.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Earl W. Foreman and Diane M. Foreman, 120 Bleeding Heart Drive, White Post, Cedar Meadows, $392,852.
• George A. Hoch and Tammie A. Hoch to Huo Zheng and Bao Ying Li, 114 Chardonnay Drive, Stephens City, Albin Estates, $393,000.
• Shea Homes LP to Rosalind H. Lewis, 121 Mallard Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $476,990.
• Shea Homes LP to John Powers Hess and Kathleen Saile Hess, 103 Barred Owl Way, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $487,990.
• Shea Homes LP to Barbara Ann Worthington, 102 Barred Owl Way, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $534,990.
• Shea Homes LP to Robert Charles Herman and Elizabeth Ann Herman, 154 Song Sparrow Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $615,990.
• Shea Homes LP to Gregory A. Higgins and Jeannie Higgins, 116 Witherod Court, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $628,990.
• Shea Homes LP to Wesley R. Maulding and Kathryn Ling, 110 Barred Owl Way, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $629,990.
Red Bud District
• Jun Tang and Hsin-Yi Chen to William Christopher Baun and Mandy Louise Baun, 112 Zephyr Lane, Windstone, $211,000.
• Stephen Trauger and Jennifer L. Hudson to Angela M. Ritter, 130 Edgewood Drive, Glenmont Village, $229,000.
• C.S. Jennings Construction Inc. to Jennifer E. Guzman and Yoanis E. Machado-Guzman, 171 Mason St., Lockhart, $232,100.
• Scott A. Elliott and Michele D. Elliott to Alexander McBride, 111 Foxbury Lane, Windsor Hills Estates, $384,000.
• Madison Builders Inc. to Andrew Rice and Astilene Rice, 121 Wales Court, Sovereign Village, $424,500.
• Bancroft Investment Co. LC to Madison Builders Inc., Lots 47-50 on Butterhouse Way and Lots 55-62 and 79-82 on Abingdon Drive, Sovereign Village, $640,000.
• S.F.C. Properties LLC to VSS Development LLC, 223 Rossum Lane and 24 acres, $840,000.
Shawnee District
• Phyllis J. Myers to Joel Villacorta Granados, 202 Killdeer Road, Stephens City, Greenbriar Village, $219,000.
• Robert C. Hodges to George William Hamlin, 104 Portrush Lane, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $225,000.
• Richard Kozlowski and Amanda Kozlowski to Pablo Arnulfo Caldelario, 307 Yale Drive, Pembridge Heights, $245,000.
• Martha Ann Wisecarver to Kenia E. Bueso Castillo and Pablo Bueso, 222 Milam Drive, Frederick Heights, $250,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Oscar A. Godinez, 355 David Drive, Freedom Manor, $346,880.
Stonewall District
• Ronald S. Simkhovitch and Velma B. Simkhovitch to JNS Rentals LLC, Full House Drive, $205,000.
• NVR Inc. to Denise Walker and Sarah Weaver, 352 Sage Circle, Regents Crest, $210,380.
• NVR Inc. to Trevor James Barry, 354 Sage Circle, Regents Crest, $216,270.
• Brookfield Stephenson LLC to Robyn Kaela Morison, 207 Patchwork Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $228,990.
• Brookfield Stephenson LLC to Pawfin LLC, Patchwork Drive, Snowden Bridge, Lot 39, $257,490; Lot 43, $260,490; Lot 40, $262,490.
• Christopher F. Moos and Azucina C. Moos to VDS LLC, 103 Heath Court, Briarwood Estates, $260,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson LLC to Joseff Alexander Garcia and Jennyfer Pierina Ramirez Vera, 230 Parkland Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $262,805.
• Brookfield Stephenson LLC to Daniel Perez, 228 Parkland Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $278,526.
• Brookfield Stephenson LLC to Marc S. Giamporcaro and Sarah E. Giamporcaro, 139 Patchwork Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $321,967.
• Brookfield Stephenson LLC to Nguyen Thoai Tran and Thong Van Le, 141 Patchwork Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $326,229.
• Johnny R. Tri to Jacquelyn Poe, 277 Orchard Dale, Clear Brook, Orchard Dale, $335,000.
• John J. McLaughlin Jr. and Melanie J. McLaughlin to James W. Harrelson and Amber M. Harrelson, 206 Kemper Court, Stephenson, Red Bud Run, $335,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson LLC to William Larry Greer and Judith Elaine Greer, 110 Coronation Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $350,000.
• NVR Inc. to Derrick Keith Paige and Susan Roncal, 101 Baily Way, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $383,355.
• Jeffrey R. Schmitz and Ashlee N. Schmitz to Justin Chanona and Kelly Chanona, 110 Fiesta Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $391,900.
• NVR Inc. to Li-Chun Wang, 102 Seesaw Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $442,800.
• NVR Inc. to Chun-Chien Wang, 100 Seesaw Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $444,115.
• Ronald S. Simkhovitch and Velma B. Simkhovitch to JNS Rentals LLC, 100 Full House Drive, 4.2 acres, $695,000.
