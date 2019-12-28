The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from Dec. 19-25:
Real estate over $200,000Back Creek District
• Cedar Creek Prop LLC to John Mark Villarreal and Carla Ann Villarreal, 2999 Back Mountain Road, 5 acres, $234,500.
• Jennifer Larrick to Kerry Boyce and Brenda Boyce, 110 Flathead Trail, Shawneeland, $245,000.
• House Tuning LLC to Charles Beauchamp and Mary Beauchamp, 1900 Chapel Road, Middletown, $335,000.
• R. Don Prange and Tena Willemsma to Jeffrey A. Mongold Jr. and Shelby N. Mongold, 5141 Middle Road, 16.85 acres, $350,000.
Gainesboro District
• Glen D. Mohr Inc. to Sean C. Griffin, 511 Dogwood Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $249,900.
• Lenoir City Co. of Virginia and Grafton School Inc. to B&B Omps Properties LLC, 340 Lenoir Drive, 11.9 acres, Stonewall Industrial Park, $270,000.
Opequon District
• NVR Inc. to Jason David Polhill, 107 Burkwood Terrace, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $283,170.
• NVR Inc. to Suad Adan, 113 Burkwood Terrace, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $292,480.
• Henry C. Green Jr. and others, devisees of the estate of Margaret G. Morris, to Carol McVeigh Belefski, 102 Columbine Drive, White Post, Cedar Meadows, $305,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Joan M. West , 110 Trumpet Vine Drive, White Post, Cedar Meadows, $340,385.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Benjamin Ward and Ashley Ward, 130 Savannah Way, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $390,651.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Steven B. Wells and Karen H. Wells, 207 Bridgewater Drive, Stephens City, Old Dominion Greens, $396,145.
• Shea Homes LP to Joyce Elaine DeMoss, 123 Mallard Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $435,990.
• MREC Shenandoah VA LLC to NVR Inc., Lots 56-63 on Bergamot Way and Bayhill Terrace, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $480,000.
• Shea Homes LP to Florence Lorraine Morris, 119 Mallard Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $490,990.
Red Bud District
• C.S. Jennings Construction Inc. to Miriam Guerrero, Beatriz Marquez and Jaime Marquez, 173 Mason St., Winchester, Lockhart subdivision, $275,900.
Shawnee District
• John T. Volkmann and Jennifer M. Volkmann to Jennifer L. Alexander and Michelle L. Piserchia, 110 Golden Pond Circle, Stephens City, Village at Lakeside, $215,000.
• Elizabeth A. Nicholson to Christina Puffinburger and Derek Puffinburger, 123 Princeton Drive, Winchester, College Park, $293,000.
Stonewall District
• NVR Inc. to Justin Ryan Clemens, 350 Sage Circle, Regents Crest, $222,870.
• Brookfield Stephenson LLC to John M. Ricketts, 241 Patchwork Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $240,000.
• Penny C. Ritter to Pawfin LLC, 143 Blackford Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $267,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Hari Mohan Ginka and Durga Anuradha Madduri, 232 Parkland Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $297,809.
• Mazin I. Elias, substitute trustee, and Winchester Auto Dealers Exchange Inc. to NVAProperties LLC, Martinsburg Pike, Clear Brook, $300,000.
• Michael K. Cox Jr. and Kathryn D. Cox to Lindsay M. Tipton, 119 Fortress Drive, Star Fort, $319,000.
• Lyle Hill and Rhonda E. Hill to David Hale and Robin L. Hale, 1228 Old Charles Town Road, Stephenson, 6.25 acres, $349,900.
• NVR Inc. to Jacinta Zamora Tamangan and Zacarias Taguines Tamangas, 108 Seesaw Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $388,065.
• IHMW Snowden Bridge LLC to Melvin Carl Pearson Jr. and Barbara Richardson Pearson, 271 Northumberland Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $495,602.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.