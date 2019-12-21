The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from Dec. 12-18:
Divorces
• Stacie Marie Athey and Thomas William Athey.
• Rebecca Rene Dale Bowers and Joseph Robert Bowers.
• Adele Marie Brown and James Delano Brown.
• Teresa Chavez Lopez and Felipe Luna Castillo.
• Shannon Elizabeth DeHaven and Jessica Brice Rich.
• Gerardo Romero Zavala and Azucena Delgadillo Aguilar.
• Mark Eugene Dellinger and Tiffany Amber Dellinger.
• Debra K. Krippner and Mitchell W. Krippner.
• Deisy Angelica Martinez and Rafael Landaverde.
• Susan E.G. Lehrer and Charles W. Lehrer.
• Silvia Liggieri and Aury Hanan Van Holtslag.
• Jessica S. Straley and Christopher L. Straley Jr.
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• The Village at Middletown LC to NVR Inc., Lots 22, 23 and 38, Middletown, Village at Middletown, $201,750.
• Richard A. Boyce to Joe Joe LLC, 3290 Shawnee Drive, $203,500.
• Harry T. Hamilton Jr. to Ronald Williams and Jessica Freda, 5771 Northwestern Pike, Gore, $218,000.
• Courtney Marie Riley to Douglas A. Henriquez, 2134 Mark Drive, Middletown, Lord Fairfax, $222,000.
• Gidget Gwen Smallwood to Robert W. Ulrich and Courtney Paige Ulrich, 601 Hickory Trail, $249,900.
• NVR Inc. to Terry Jay Jinson and Kathleen Carminati, 201 Coville St., Middletown, Village at Middletown, $267,485.
• NVR Inc. to MADA LLC, 151 Cougill Road, Middletown, Village at Middletown, $268,000.
• NVR Inc. to Bryan Pangle and Nichole Pangle, 191 Coville St., Middletown, Village at Middletown, $300,990.
Gainesboro District
• Ronald Kevin McNuss to Jovani Reyes Cortes, 133 Rocky Top Lane, 10.8 acres, $239,900.
• Janice Harrison Boyd to Gregory and Debra Boyd, 1651 Chestnut Grove Road, $300,000.
• Kenneth E. Clark and Donna L. Clark to Otis W. Andrews II and Jessica L. Andrews, 7142 Northwestern Pike, Gore, 7.6 acres, $410,000.
• Robert H. Heisner and Osann Michelle Thomas Heisner to Brandon R. Holaday and Nancy J. Holaday, 196 Crispin Trail, Apple Pie Meadows, $600,000.
Opequon District
• NVR Inc. to Emily Fost, 103 Burkwood Terrace, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $258,330.
• NVR Inc. to Todd Gaboury and Vicki Gaboury, 105 Burkwood Terrace, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $262,020.
• Gregory Andrew Meyer and Melissa R. Meyer to Charles W. Marhenke and Amanda Marhenke, 350 Montgomery Circle, Stephens City, Fredericktowne Estates, $289,900.
• Beth L. Mason to Thomas M. St. Clair and Eliza L. White, 434 Westmoreland Drive, Stephens City, Fredericktowne Estates, $308,200.
• NVR Inc. to Kimberly Jo Fields, 101 Burkwood Terrace, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $309,315.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Thomas K. Tandy Jr. and Rhoda H. Tandy, 107 Bluets Drive, White Post, Cedar Meadows, $355,955.
• David C. Hehr and Valerie Teets to James R. Rose Jr., 101 Shoe Buckle Court, Stephens City, Stephens Landing, $378,400.
• Ann Kathleen Driscoll to Cheryl L. Cadigan, 101 Grosbeak Court, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $425,000.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Kristopher R. Farquhar and Marianne B. Farquhar, 122 Savannah Way, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $471,679.
• Charles W. Gittins and Melissa K. Gittins to Gary S. Luzadder and Terry L. Luzadder, 152 Emperor Drive, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $475,000.
• Shea Homes LP to Wayne Allen Schnitger and Constance Schnitger, 152 Mallard Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $506,816.
• Shea Homes LP to Lisa Marie Hearl and Franklin Delano Hearl Jr., 135 Mallard Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $659,623.
• MREC Shenandoah VA LLC to Shea Homes LP, Walleye Court, Lots 47-69, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $2,155,072.
Red Bud District
• Stephen B. Plante and Stacie M. Plante to Michael Kallam Jr. and Rachel Kallam, 103 Hites St., Shenandoah Hills, $259,900.
• Kenneth L. Gallman to Andrew J. Holloway and Mattea E. Holloway, 202 Trefoil Court, Briarwood Estates, $313,000.
• Bradley Derrick and Jennifer P. Prucha to Daniel Patrick Dunn, 113 Godwin Court, Sovereign Village, $385,000.
Shawnee District
• Dale A. Gardner II and Shelly S. Gardner to Ciro Concepcion Henriquez Hernandez and Sandra V. Melendez De Henriquez, 280 Amberwood Lane, $249,900.
• Dennis E. Lee and Bonita D. Lee to Glaize Developments Inc., 474 Front Royal Pike, $263,000.
• Freedom Manor LLC to Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC, Sovereign Court, Lots 46, 49, 50-52, Freedom Manor, $425,000.
Stonewall District
• Victor Larry Crim and others, trustees of the MMC Homestead Trust, to Victor L. Crim and Judith Crim, 798 Rest Church Road, Clear Brook, 23 acres, $225,882.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Deepa Pullathu Mony and Ajit Rajappan, 224 Parkland Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $276,139.
• Diogenes Coste and Julissa Coste to Cory S. Nelson and Haley S. Nelson, 133 Merlot Drive, Stephenson, Red Bud Run, $395,000.
• NVR Inc. to Timothy Scott Clayborn Jr., 236 Patriot St., Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $511,915.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.