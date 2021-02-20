The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from Feb. 11-17:
Divorces
• Elizabeth Ann Armiger and Michael Wayne Armiger.
• Luis Abel Bercian and Kelly Rose Bercian.
• Brian A. Berger and Kelly Lynn Berger.
• Kevin Craig Booth and Stephanie Lynn Booth.
• Courtney Antonio Brown and Tamika Terry-Ann Brown.
• Kevin Eric Carden and Kasey Dawn Carden.
• Nicholas A. Cherry and Christina P. Cherry.
• Amanda Lynn Matheney and David Matthew Foster.
• Krystal A. Griffin and Brian J. Griffin.
• Margarita Pacheco and Arturo Guerrero.
• Alejandro P. Gutierrez and Yury A. Munoz.
• Shaun Robert Kent and Hillary Marcella Hamman.
• Jesse Stuart Keedy and Vanessa Nicole Keedy.
• Ana Julia Moreno Klugo and Jared Hunter Klugo.
• Rebecca Lynne Munroe and William Robert Munroe.
• Rajat Prabhakar and Angela D. Prabhakar.
• Kendell Davis Smith and Jennifer Armstrong Smith.
• Sarah Anne Strait and Daniel Jay Strait.
• William Scott Teter and Juana Teter.
• Kelly Ann Willis and Christopher Lynn Willis.
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• Jordan Hill and Kimberly Hill to Christopher Domingue, 2138 Mark Drive, Middletown , Lord Fairfax, $258,400.
• Whiting Road LLC to Frogate Court LLC, Frogate Court, $510,000.
• Westview Custom Homes LLC to Paul W. Benedict and Delena J. Benedict, 190 Nittany South Way, Stephens City, Apple Banks South, $599,900.
Gainesboro District
• Christopher A. Eyre and Marlisa G. Eyre to Rebecca Conrad, 1247 Middle Fork Road, Cross Junction, 24 acres, $500,000.
Opequon District
• Bryce Davis, administrator of the estate of Lela Mae Davis, to Matthew G. Hochkammer and Lacy Woods, 105 Wakeland Drive, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $285,000.
• Roy L. Clark and Shirley F. Clark to Timothy C. Wrye and Stacy Wrye, 665 Marlboro Road, Stephens City, $360,000.
Red Bud District
• Danny L. Harne and Diane E. Harne to Jimmi J. Escolero Obando, 120 Monticello Square, Brookland Manor, $260,000.
• Cole S. Fazenbaker and Laura G. Fazenbaker to Jill Marie Krehling and Ashley Pantelakis, 110 Dots Way, Carlisle Heights, $288,000.
Shawnee District
• Anna M. Ennis-Martinez to Heloisa Paula Amar, 306 Quinton Oaks Circle, Wakeland Manor, $249,000.
• Anne M. Stutzman and Deborah S. Kowalkoski to James Weidner and Shannon Kristina Weidner, 100 Mulberry Circle, Stephens City, Lakeside Estates, $501,000.
Stonewall District
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Charles M. Wanamaker and Katherine M. Wanamaker, 120 Jewel Box Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $366,011.
• Jeffrey S. Schartow and Christianna Schartow to John Randolph Corish and Barbara Leslie Corish, 220 Kemper Court, Stephenson, Red Bud Run, $485,000.
• NVR Inc. to Eugene Randolph Buracker Jr., 279 Norland Knoll Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $508,545.
Building permits over $50,000
Back Creek District
• Adam Huddleston, Stonymeade, 170 Forest Valley Court, Kernstown, garage, $100,000.
• Leonard Stefkovic, 114 Rowe Lane, Stephens City, single-family dwelling, $190,000.
• Kevin Lekas, 3233 Back Mountain Road, addition, $70,000.
• Mountain Vista LLC, Hites View, 185 Chanterelle Court, Stephens City, single-family dwelling, $250,000.
• Christopher Taylor, The Bend at Cedar Creek, 365 Creekview Lane, Middletown, single-family dwelling, $475,000.
• Rowe Properties LLC, 340 Wardensville Grade, single-family dwelling, $130,000.
• Westview Custom Homes LLC, Shawneeland, two single-family dwellings, 1128 Tomahawk Trail, $80,220; 145 Graywolf Trail, $99,600.
• Jeremy Armstrong, Equestrian Estates, 227 Shields Drive, single-family dwelling, $85,000.
• James Ingle, Alexander Acres, Carters Lane, Lot 3, single-family dwelling, $365,000.
• Charles Hyre, Roscommon, 270 LaCosta Court, Kernstown, swimming pool, $98,000.
• C.S. Jennings Construction Inc., Doonbeg, 138 Doonbeg Court, Kernstown, single-family dwelling, $200,000.
• SC Holdings LLC, Stephens Landing, 209 Shoe Buckle Court, Stephens City, single-family dwelling, $200,000.
Gainesboro District
• Thomas Wisener, 1700 Hunting Ridge Road, garage, $60,390.
• Gary Kaiser, 328 Quiet Meadow Lane, modular house, $157,800.
• Steven Alexander, 5972 Northwestern Pike, Gore, garage, $70,000.
• Wal-Mart Real Estate Business Trust, 501 Walmart Drive, remodeling, $100,000.
• Trevor Gloyd, 247 Pine Crest Lane, modular house, $190,000.
• Freddie Mason, 388 Old Bethel Church Road, mobile home, $86,000.
Opequon District
• MREC Shenandoah VA LLC, Shenandoah, 125 Milkweed Drive, single-family dwelling, $610,000.
• Old Dominion Greens LLC, Old Dominion Green, Stephens City, two single-family dwellings,
209 Upperville Drive, $400,000; 220 Ladysmith Drive, $365,018.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC, Old Dominion Green, 214 Ladysmith Drive, Stephens City, single-family dwelling, $426,965.
• Shenandoah Homeowners Association Inc., 140 and 180 Bald Eagle Drive, Front Royal, roof replacement, $84,557.17 each.
• Shea Homes LP, Shenandoah, two single-family dwellings, 116 Milkweed Drive, $470,000; 122 Milkweed Drive, $450,000.
Shawnee District
• Freedom Manor LLC, Freedom Manor, eight townhouses, 100 Metcalf Terrace, $293,323; 102 Metcalf Terrace, $273,605; 104 Metcalf Terrace, $272,511; 106 Metcalf Terrace, $272,246; 108 Metcalf Terrace, $278,931; 110 Metcalf Terrace, $276,116; 112 Metcalf Terrace, $270,840; 114 Metcalf Terrace, $270,176.
• Tri-State Nissan, 1230 Millwood Pike, remodeling, $100,000.
• Mark Skorich, Wakeland Manor, 111 Keverne Court, Stephens City, swimming pool, $60,000.
• Glaize Developments Inc., Raven Point, 213 Summerfield Drive, single-family dwelling, $325,000.
Stonewall District
• Jared Neal, 1296 Apple Pie Ridge Road, single-family dwelling, $240,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC, Snowden Bridge, Stephenson, eight townhouses, 227 Crofton Court, $129,000; 229 Crofton Court, $102,000; 231 Crofton Court, $123,000; 235 Crofton Court, $138,000; 301 Starry Way Drive, $157,000; 303 Starry Way Drive, $145,000; 305 Starry Way Drive, $148,000; 307 Starry Way Drive, $154,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC, Snowden Bridge, 108 Crofton Court, Stephenson, single-family dwelling, $200,000
• Susan Cromer, Opequon Ridge, 266 Opequon Woods Circle, Stephenson, install solar panels, $80,000.
• BPG Development Co. LP, 341 Snowden Bridge Blvd., Stephenson, remodeling, $973,000.
