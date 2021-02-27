The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from Feb. 18-24:
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• Charles Stuart Galarneau to Betty Shiley, 621 Fawn Drive, Wilde Acres, $206,000.
• Justin Clark to Michael B. Everly and Ellen B. Everly, 519 Cardinal Drive, Wilde Acres, $215,000.
• Joshua M. Lewis to Henry S. Firey and Patricia M. Firey, 119 Old Forest Circle, Stonebrook Farms, $449,000.
Gainesboro District
• Seth A. Hines and Rebecca J. Hines to Alayna Cheri Wickline and Zachary Michael Fox, 320 Whipporwill Lane, Cross Junction, Timber Ridge, $225,000.
• Beverley Ridings and others, trustees of Mt. Bethel View United Methodist Charge Parsonage, to James L. Lum II, 561 Old Bethel Church Road, $250,500.
• Hickory Hills LLC to Austin Myers, 154 Cheran Lane, Babbs Creek Estates, $396,000.
• Christopher S. Crowell and Dawn M. Crowell to Ben Allen Browning and Debra Nichols Browning, 3664 North Frederick Pike, 10.6 acres, $483,000.
Opequon District
• Floyd L. Lee to Ronald Craig Sullivan, 1908 Fairfax Pike, White Post, $218,000.
• Nehemiah J. Brewer and Victoria R. Brewer to Thomas Cannon Jr. and Judith Ann Cannon, 210 Wythe Ave., Stephens City, Fredericktowne Estates, $220,000.
• Jeffrey Todd Channell and William David Channell, trustees of the Floyd and Rose Channell Trust, to Brian L. Copeland, 309 Bluebird Drive, Stephens City, Greenbriar Village, $250,500.
• D.V. Hakes II and Anna Jerusha Hakes to John White and Lindsay Summerford, 110 Appomattox Drive, Stephens City, Fredericktowne Estates, $265,000.
• Gary L. Brant Sr. and Bessie F. Brant to Ruth Lynn Gray, 100 Omni Court, Stephens City, Fredericktowne Estates, $300,000.
• Cheryle Nerine Williams to Theodore Theologis, 176 Trout Lily Drive, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $324,000.
• Mark Anthony Cahill and Ashley Brooke Cahill to Stephanie Therese Monacelli, 105 Plankwood Court, Stephens City, Hartwood, $360,000.
• Hector Montalvo Jr. and Belsa Montalvo to John Paul Jackson and Rosa Jackson, 135 Blackburns Ford Road, Stephens City, The Guards, $472,000.
• Shea Homes LP to Jon J. Kark Jr. and Ellice Kark, 124 Foam Flower Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $505,384.
• Shea Homes LP to Michael Lee Soules and Michelle Denise Soules, 102 Switchgrass Way, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $519,990.
• James E. Lonergan and Sharon E. Lonergan to Richard J. Drake and Joan S. Drake, 124 Ruffed Grouse Court, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $600,000.
• John W. Senecal and Maureen B. McAllister to David A. Chamberlain and Mary Anne Chamberlain, 102 Harvester Drive, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $628,000.
Red Bud District
• William Arden Neeb Jr., executor of the estate of William A. Neeb, to Shawna Marie Pierce, 112 Plantation Drive, Burning Knolls, $260,000.
• Michael F. James Sr. to Mary Elizabeth Braff, 221 Farmington Blvd., Steeplechase, $340,000.
• Celeste Marie Truban and Emil Harry Vassiley to Grant Harris, 107 Winns Court, Pioneer Heights, $375,000.
• Morning Call LLC to Asma Attaoui and Abdelaziz Ajil, 104 Arthur Lane, Steeplechase, $383,000.
• Christopher Chiappetta, successor trustee of the Mary Lynne Chiappetta Trust, to William N. Sumrall and Teresa M. Sumrall, 112 Marlise Lane, Steeplechase, $475,000.
Shawnee District
• Timothy W. Yates Jr. to Meagan E. Connors, 118 Summer Lake Drive, Stephens City, Village at Lakeside, $236,000.
• Freedom Manor LLC to Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC, Lots 17, 21 and 23, Freedom Manor, $261,000.
• Mabel L. Turner to House Buyers of America Inc., 112 Caspian Drive, Stephens City, Canter Estates, $265,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Edmond K. Boateng and Yissely M. Chirinos Jimenez, 392 David Drive, Freedom Manor, $399,174.
• Gary William Burrows III and Marife Dacal Burrows to Vanessa Tevalt and Bryan Bradley Tevalt II, 1125 Airport Road, $458,000.
Stonewall District
• Arturo Guerrero to Daniel A. Henriquez Escobar and Saray Gonzalez Cruz, 163 Denny Lane, $235,000.
• Damron K. Cleveland to Clinton M. Hudson and Kimberly P. Hudson, 119 Splendor Garden Way, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $270,000.
• Medhat Motaweh and Fatima Aainous to Chirjeev Sawhney and Shubkarmen Kaur Sawhney, 105 Grismill Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $292,000.
• Evan McDonough and Anne McDonough to William Woods Clarke and Stephanie Eileen Clarke, 112 Rotunda Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $307,500.
• Courtney C. Gold Cox and Stephen R. Cox to Jennifer L. McCay and Brandon J. McCay, 117 Pinwheel Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $460,000.
• NVR Inc. to Renee Alisa Ganey-Steele, 105 Interlace Way, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $470,655.
